Biden is reportedly cutting free community college from Democrats' social-spending bill

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ayelet Sheffey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
joe biden
President Joe Biden. Associated Press/Evan Vucci

  • Biden told progressives he is cutting free community college from the social-spending bill, per CNN.

  • This comes as Democrats are working to cut down some measures from their initial $3.5 trillion proposal.

  • Education Sec. Miguel Cardona previously said he was "worried" about the measure being cut.

As Democrats plan to reach a framework on their social-spending bill this week, multiple sources familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN on Tuesday that tuition-free community college will not be making the cut.

Early last month, the House education committee unveiled its portion of the reconciliation bill, which included $450 billion to secure universal pre-K for three- and four-year olds and $111 billion to provide two free years of community college, among other things. Per their proposal, states would receive money based on average tuition and fees at community colleges, and in exchange, states would eliminate in-state tuition for students at those colleges.

President Joe Biden met with a range of lawmakers on Tuesday, including moderate Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, to hash out what will realistically end up in the expansive reconciliation bill Democrats are seeking to pass, and as CNN reported, Biden informed House progressives that free community college will not end up in the final bill.

California Rep. Ro Khanna said in a CNN interview that Biden still planned to provide "community college scholarships" in the bill, and added that the president plans to keep the universal pre-K proposal.

House Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that "it looks like that's probably going to be out," referring to free community college.

Insider previously reported that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona was "worried" providing tuition-free education would not make it into the final package.

"I'm worried that's one of the things that is being looked at to be cut from the Build Back Better agenda," Cardona told Politico in an interview. "That would be a shame because we're so close to leveling the playing field for so many students."

The final framework for the social-spending bill has yet to be released, but it's clear progressives are having to cut many elements of their initial $3.5 trillion proposal to appease moderate lawmakers, including Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin, who have pushed for a lower price tag on the bill.

Rep. Andy Levin, of Michigan, a member of the House education committee who helped draft the free community college proposal, previously told Politico he is "super concerned" about the measure being cut from the bill, and wrote on Twitter on Tuesday the benefits of the proposal.

"Providing two years of free community college through the Build Back Better Act will reduce students' total costs to attend college and the burden of student loan debt dramatically," he wrote. "How can anyone say no to this?"

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jayapal and Manchin meet for first time as negotiations over spending bill ramp up

    The lawmakers laid out their priorities for the bill and did not get into a heated back-and-forth over how to resolve their differences in the bill, a source said.

  • Biden Tells House Progressives Free Community College Nixed from Reconciliation Bill: Report

    President Biden told House progressives on Tuesday that his proposal for free community college would not be included in the final reconciliation package being hammered out by Democrats, multiple sources told CNN.

  • Russia suspends mission to NATO over alleged spy expulsions

    Russia announced Monday it will suspend the activities of its mission to NATO and strip NATO staff working in Moscow of their accreditation, in response to the Western alliance's expulsion of eight "undeclared Russian intelligence officers" earlier this month.Why it matters: The latest escalation means there will no longer be any high-level military-to-military communication between the two sides.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Hezbollah leader declares his group has 100,000 fighters

    Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader declared for the first time on Monday that his powerful militant group has 100,000 trained fighters. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah disclosed the size of the Shiite group’s militant arm in his first speech since seven people were killed in gunbattles on the streets of Beirut on Thursday — the worst street violence the city has seen in years. It is difficult to verify the 100,000 fighters figure as Hezbollah is largely secretive.

  • Global approval of U.S. leadership under Biden rebounds after Trump low, survey says

    Favorable views of American leadership bounced back during the first six months of Biden's presidency --- but that was before Afghanistan

  • Undocumented And In Need Of An Abortion In Texas' Rio Grande Valley

    Under S.B. 8, a radical anti-abortion law, undocumented folks are “either forced into parenthood or risking deportation," advocates say.

  • Biden spending $24M on tent courts to hear asylum claims at border

    The Biden administration has forked up $14 million and plans to spend an additional $24 million per month to set up tents at the U.S.-Mexico border in which to hear asylum cases, part of a court-ordered reinstatement of President Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy.

  • Top Democrat predicts "nastiness" for Florida's 2022 legislative session

    Nothing about Florida's current political discourse would lead you to believe that our representatives are nearing something resembling peace and understanding — and that's not changing anytime soon.What's happening: State Rep. Evan Jenne, the House Democratic caucus' co-leader, expects a "knock-down, drag-out" legislative session next year, full of "nastiness and controversy" ahead of the 2022 midterms, per Florida Politics.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axio

  • Enjoy ‘The Lost Session’ COWBOY BEBOP Short

    Enjoy "The Lost Session," a brand new, action-packed short ahead of the live-action Cowboy Bebop coming to Netflix November 19. The post Enjoy ‘The Lost Session’ COWBOY BEBOP Short appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Shaquille O'Neal on learning to 'stop being a brat' and denouncing his celebrity status

    The basketball legend on giving back, dealing with stress and understanding that "things could always be worse."

  • Senate to vote on sweeping voting rights bill Republicans promise to filibuster

    The vote, which is likely to take place Wednesday, might be the last dance for federal voting rights legislation.

  • U.S. needs more mines to boost rare earths supply chain, Pentagon says

    The United States and ally nations should mine and process more rare earths to ensure adequate global supply of the strategic minerals for military and commercial uses, a U.S. Department of Defense official said on Tuesday. The remarks underscore the Pentagon's rising interest in public-private mining partnerships to counter China's status as the top global producer of rare earths, the 17 minerals used to make specialized magnets for weaponry and electric vehicles (EVs). "We know we cannot resolve our shared exposure to supply chain risk without a close partnership with industry," Danielle Miller of the Pentagon's Office of Industrial Policy told the Adamas Intelligence North American Critical Minerals Days conference.

  • How Much Kanye West Is Worth After Officially Changing His Name

    The richest Black man in America might soon be the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, according to projected reports from Bloomberg, which foreshadow his upcoming earnings to be in the $6-7 billion...

  • Giant planet discovered orbiting dead star may be a glimpse into our solar system's future

    Astronomers came across a Jupiter-like planet revolving around a dead star near the center of the Milky Way.

  • Democrats pitch scaled-down U.S. bank tax reporting requirement

    U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a scaled-down version of a proposal to crack down on wealthy tax cheats after intense bank lobbying, although the industry still called the plan onerous and problematic. The provision, part of a broader government spending package, would require banks to report to the Internal Revenue Service any accounts that see activity in excess of $10,000 a year, excluding wages. Banks are not currently required to report such accounts to the IRS.

  • Social Security Recipients Could Get $92 Richer Per Month in 2022 -- Maybe

    Next year's cost-of-living adjustment is the largest in decades, but that doesn't tell the whole story.

  • Democrats abandon free community college as White House warns social safety net bill will shrink below $2T

    Many Democrats had pushed tuition and extension of the child tax credit to reduce poverty and remove financial barriers to higher education.

  • Democrats Scale Back Their IRS Bank Reporting Plan

    The Biden administration and congressional Democrats are scaling back a controversial proposal to have banks report more information to the Internal Revenue Service after their initial plan was met with a backlash from the financial services industry and Republicans. The original proposal, part of a larger effort to generate more revenue by cracking down on tax cheats, called for financial institutions to provide data to the IRS on accounts with annual deposits or withdrawals totaling more than

  • Russia cannot block Ukraine's NATO aspirations - U.S.

    Austin said "no third country has a veto over NATO's membership decisions. Ukraine, as you heard me say earlier, has a right to decide its own future foreign policy and we expect that they will be able to do that without any outside interference."Austin also said that Russia started the conflict in eastern Ukraine and was an obstacle to its peaceful resolution.

  • Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement, Biden met with 19 lawmakers on Tuesday in an unusually busy day of legislative negotiations. One source said a deal could be announced midweek if things go well; two others said the White House was hoping for an announcement in coming days.