Biden is reportedly encouraging Netanyahu to wind down airstrikes in Gaza

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden, facing calls from Democrats to push harder for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, has been privately encouraging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to start slowing down the airstrikes in Gaza, a person with knowledge of the talks told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Administration officials are having the same conversations with other high-ranking Israeli officials, the person said, letting them know that after nine days of fighting, it is in their best interest to begin winding down the military operation.

Israeli officials say the airstrikes in Gaza are targeting Hamas in an attempt to degrade its military capabilities; in return, Hamas has fired thousands of rockets into Israel. At least 213 Palestinians and 12 Israelis have been killed since the conflict began.

On Monday, the White House said Biden called Netanyahu and expressed his support for a ceasefire. A person familiar with the discussions taking place between the U.S. and Israel told AP that the White House believes its best course of action is to avoid making public demands and instead focus on privately pressuring Israel to stop the airstrikes. Israel has indicated its military campaign could end in a few days, the person added.

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden has been "doing this long enough ... to know sometimes diplomacy has to happen behind the scenes."

More stories from theweek.com
The threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency
7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ouster
Stephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme Court

Recommended Stories

  • 'Jeopardy!': 'It's the most emotional Tournament of Champions you'll see'

    The ultimate "Jeopardy!" crown returns: "I was unrelenting in trying to get the Tournament of Champions" on the air, producer Mike Richards says.

  • ‘Army Of The Dead’ Star Huma Qureshi On Her Hollywood Break, Working With Zack Snyder & Raising Money For India’s Covid Relief Effort

    Indian actress Huma Qureshi is an established force in Bollywood, with her decade-long rise to fame encompassing credits such as Gangs of Wasseypur and Dedh Ishqiya. She is now getting her crack at Hollywood via Army Of The Dead, Zack Snyder’s zombie movie that is currently screening in U.S. theaters ahead of its global Netflix […]

  • HK property tycoon Wu says land reclamation will solve social, housing woes

    Hong Kong real estate magnate Gordon Wu said an ambitious land reclamation project can help solve housing and social problems, while welcoming the enforcement of a national security law in the city as bringing stability to boost investment. The 85-year-old billionaire chairman of Hopewell Holdings, who enjoys good ties with Beijing, said the Hong Kong government's 'Lantau Tomorrow' project, which will cover an area about a third of the size of Manhattan, will increase land supply and make housing more affordable. A long-time critic of the Hong Kong government's inability to solve housing problems, Wu said he has recently gained more confidence in the city's leader, Carrie Lam.

  • Rashida Tlaib Confronts Biden On Continued Israeli Support Amid Gaza Bloodshed

    The Palestinian American congresswoman said the president must do more to protect civilians. At least 218 Palestinians have died so far in Israeli attacks.

  • U.S. delays trading ban on Chinese-military linked securities

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday gave investors two extra weeks to buy or sell securities in certain companies it deems are tied to the Chinese military, an extension it said was needed to craft a stronger policy to prohibit such trades. President Joe Biden's administration has been reviewing a number of aspects of U.S.-China policy, including a ban imposed under his predecessor Donald Trump on investments in certain Chinese companies that the United States says are linked to China's armed forces and intelligence agencies. Investors now have until 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) on June 11 to compete their transactions, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a notice posted on its website.

  • Apple Readies MacBook Pro, MacBook Air Revamps

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is preparing to release several new Mac laptops and desktops with faster processors, new designs and improved connectivity to external devices, accelerating the company’s effort to replace Intel Corp. chips and leapfrog rival PC makers.The overhaul encompasses a broad range of Macs, including Apple’s higher-end laptop, the MacBook Pro; the laptop aimed at the mass market, the MacBook Air; and its desktop computers, the Mac Pro, iMac and Mac mini, according to people familiar with the matter.Redesigned MacBook Pros are expected to debut as soon as early this summer, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss an internal matter, followed by a revamped MacBook Air, a new low-end MacBook Pro and an all-new Mac Pro workstation. The company is also working on a higher-end Mac mini desktop and larger iMac. The machines will feature processors designed in-house that will greatly outpace the performance and capabilities of the current M1 chips, the people said.Apple plans to launch the redesigned MacBook Pros in 14-inch (code name J314) and 16-inch screen (J316) sizes. They’ll have a redesigned chassis, magnetic MagSafe charger and more ports for connecting external drives and devices. Apple is also bringing back the HDMI port and SD card slot, which it nixed in previous versions, sparking criticism from photographers and the like.Apple on Tuesday said the new 24-inch iMac will be available in stores on May 21. The shares were mostly unchanged. Read more: Apple Planning New MacBook Pros with Return of Magnetic ChargerPC shipments jumped 32% in the first quarter, Gartner Inc. said last month, the fastest year-over-year growth since the firm began tracking the market in 2000. Apple was the fourth-leading seller with 15% of the U.S. market, an increase from 12% in the quarter a year earlier, and 8% globally.The Mac line of products has been a growing contributor to the company’s revenue, generating $9.1 billion in Apple’s January-March quarter, or 10% of total sales.Apple last fall started replacing Intel processors with M1 chips, based on the same technology in the iPhone and iPad. Those eat less power and let the Mac run the same apps as the mobile devices. Now more powerful iterations of the company’s silicon are coming to the Mac line. They’ll have more graphics and computing cores, boosting speeds for everyday tasks and such intensive work as video editing and programming.For the new MacBook Pros, Apple is planning two different chips, codenamed Jade C-Chop and Jade C-Die: both include eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores for a total of 10, but will be offered in either 16 or 32 graphics core variations.The high-performance cores kick in for more complex jobs, while the energy-efficient cores operate at slower speeds for more basic needs like web browsing, preserving battery life. The new chips differ from the M1’s design, which has four high-performance cores, four energy-efficient cores and eight graphics cores in the current 13-inch MacBook Pro.Read more: Apple Preps Next Mac Chips With Aim to Outclass Top-End PCThe chips also include up to 64 gigabytes of memory versus a maximum of 16 on the M1. They’ll have an improved Neural Engine, which processes machine-learning tasks, and enable the addition of more Thunderbolt ports, which let users sync data and connect to external devices, than the two on the current M1 MacBook Pro.This will be the first time professional Macs get in-house main processors; eventually the company will stop selling the high-end Intel MacBook Pros.Apple has also been working on a more powerful version of the Mac mini (code name J374) with the same chip as the next MacBook Pro. It’s expected to have four ports versus the pair available on the current low-end version and to sit above the current entry-level M1 Mac Mini. Apple could delay or cancel the new mini’s launch -- as it has in the past -- but eventually the company will likely replace the Intel-equipped version it now sells.An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.Buyers of the high-end Mac Pro desktop planned for next year will likely have a choice of two processors that are either twice or four times as powerful as the new high-end MacBook Pro chip.Codenamed Jade 2C-Die and Jade 4C-Die, a redesigned Mac Pro is planned to come in 20 or 40 computing core variations, made up of 16 high-performance or 32 high-performance cores and four or eight high-efficiency cores. The chips would also include either 64 core or 128 core options for graphics. The computing core counts top the 28 core maximum offered by today’s Intel Mac Pro chips, while the higher-end graphics chips would replace parts now made by Advanced Micro Devices Inc.The new Mac Pro has been in the works for several months and is expected to look like a smaller version of the current design, which was launched in 2019, Bloomberg News has reported. Apple has also been working on a larger iMac with in-house processors, but development of that version was paused months ago in part to let Apple focus on releasing the redesigned 24-inch model this month.For a redesigned, higher-end MacBook Air planned for as early as the end of the year, Apple is planning a direct successor to the M1 processor. That chip, codenamed Staten, will include the same number of computing cores as the M1 but run faster. It will also see the number of graphics cores increase from seven or eight to nine or 10. Apple is also planning an update to the low-end 13-inch MacBook Pro with that same chip.Read more: Apple Plans Redesigned MacBook Air Laptop in Mac Lineup RebootAs early as 2022, Apple plans to replace the last remaining Intel part with an in-house version. Apple’s current M1 Macs still use an Intel component known as a USB Retimer, which helps power the USB-C and Thunderbolt ports on its computers.(Updates with timing of new iMac. A previous version of this story was corrected to make clear processors released last year were for Macs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Millions taking immunosuppressive medications at risk for reduced response to COVID vaccines

    Millions taking immunosuppressive medications may have a reduced response to COVID-19 vaccines. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook reports on research to determine how to protect these vulnerable patients.

  • Analysis: From Gaza to peace with Palestinians, Israel has no long-term strategy

    Many are still scrambling to understand how we got to this point in the Gaza conflict, to process the scope of violence and pinpoint the triggers that sparked it. But what is already painfully clear is that even when the current warfare subsides, the endgame will remain elusive and while civilians lose their lives, the fundamental problems will still remain and the conflict will only deepen. Israeli top political and military brass insist that the goal of the current offensive in Gaza is to achieve “long-term quiet,” as Benny Gantz, the defence minister, put it.

  • Israel targets homes of Hamas commanders as Gaza fighting hits day 10

    The fighting in the Gaza Strip has entered its tenth day with efforts toward a ceasefire ramping up but still yielding little progress.Why it matters: 219 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting, at least half of them civilians, according to the Gaza health ministry. Israel is now under growing international pressure to end its operation, including from the Biden administration, Israeli officials say.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: Hamas continued to fire rockets towards Israel on Wednesday but the numbers decreased and the fire focused on towns and cities in southern Israel. Israeli officials say Hamas has begun rationing its rockets, fearing the fighting could continue for a longer period than expected.The Israeli air force continued its airstrikes in Gaza on Wednesday and said it was focusing on Hamas and Islamic Jihad field commanders’ houses and on parts of Hamas’ tunnel system in Gaza.Behind the scenes: When Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke on Tuesday to his Israeli counterpart, Benny Gantz, he focused much more on the need for de-escalation than on Israel's right to self-defense, according to the Israeli officials. That's a shift from previous communications between top U.S. and Israeli officials.Meanwhile Egypt, Qatar and the UN are leading the push towards a ceasefire.Egypt presented to Israel and Hamas a proposal for a basic "quiet for quiet" ceasefire, Israeli officials say.Hamas officials told the Egyptians they're ready for a ceasefire but want Israel to take steps regarding the situation in Jerusalem, while Israel refuses to discuss any agreement that would link the Gaza conflict to Jerusalem, sources familiar with the talks tell me. The backstory: The current escalation began last Monday in Jerusalem after Israeli police raided the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, or Temple Mount, where Palestinians had been protesting the possible evictions of six Palestinian families in favor of Jewish settlers. After the raid, Hamas fired rockets on Israel.What they're saying: “We don’t stand with a timer. We want to achieve the goals of the operation. Previous operations lasted a long time so it is not possible to set a time frame on the operation," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a briefing to foreign ambassadors on Wednesday.Privately, Israeli officials say the ceasefire talks could gain momentum in the next 24 hours, but contend that such a pause would be fragile and could collapse quickly.What’s next: The Israeli security cabinet is expected to convene on Wednesday to discuss the ceasefire talks.In New York, negotiations on a French-led draft UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire are expected to start.On Thursday, the UN General Assembly will convene to discuss the Gaza crisis. It's unclear if the meeting will include a vote on a non-binding resolution. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Spain speeds up Ceuta expulsions after migrant tide from Morocco ebbs

    Spanish authorities carried out mass expulsions of migrants on Wednesday from its North African enclave of Ceuta after thousands crossed from Morocco, as the tide of humanity swimming around the border fence turned into a trickle. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said as many as 4,800 of the more than 8,000 who entered Ceuta during the previous two days had been sent back, and security forces on both sides intervened to prevent more from crossing. "We are carrying out the immediate handover of those who have entered irregularly," Sanchez told parliament.

  • Pre-match protest failed to materialise as Manchester United welcomed fans back

    The match was also a potential test for security.

  • John Oliver condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip: 'One side is suffering much more'

    '[Much] is complicated here. But some things are pretty simple,' John Oliver said during a 'Last Week Tonight' segment on Israel and the Palestinians.

  • Restrictions reimposed as virus resurges in much of Asia

    Taxi drivers are starved for customers, weddings are suddenly canceled, schools are closed, and restaurant service is restricted across much of Asia as the coronavirus makes a resurgence in countries where it had seemed to be well under control. Sparsely populated Mongolia has seen its death toll soar from 15 to 239, while Taiwan, considered a major success in battling the virus, has recorded more than 1,200 cases since last week and placed over 600,000 people in two-week medical isolation. Hong Kong and Singapore have postponed a quarantine-free travel bubble for a second time after an outbreak in Singapore of uncertain origin.

  • Why a trade deal with Australia matters for Boris Johnson

    The ability to pursue buccaneering free trade deals across the world was one of the core arguments in support of Brexit. Since leaving the European Union, few targets for such a pact have looked more obvious than Australia: an Anglophone ally with close historical and cultural links to Britain, which is also relatively well-aligned in terms of standards. Furthermore, its geographical location fits neatly with Boris Johnson’s tilt to the Indo-Pacific, a recognition of the growing economic might and geostrategic importance of the region. Clinching the deal would finally provide grist to the Prime Minister’s much-vaunted vision for a post-Brexit "Global Britain", which critics snipe remains more a slogan than a policy at present. In addition, it would be a symbolic triumph representing the first deal secured by the UK that was not simply a roll-over of existing agreements with EU trading partners. On the flip side, since Australia is viewed as the most straightforward major economy with which to agree a trade deal, failure to strike a pact would be viewed as an ominous sign. Whitehall insiders fear it would spell doom for an array of other desired deals, including with the United States. As one Government source put it to The Telegraph: "This is a fundamental debate about what we want Global Britain to be. If we can’t get Australia over the line, then we’re partly accepting our centre of gravity still revolves around Europe." The stakes are therefore high. The talks have entered the last rounds of wrangling, but the hardest parts - as is customary - have been saved until the end. For the UK, the main stumbling block is Australia’s demands on agriculture. British farmers are furious at the prospect of Australian farmers potentially gaining zero tariff, zero quota access to the UK market for their beef, lamb and sugar. Here again the politics of the prospective trade deal intersect with Brexit, with farming unions insistent that the UK’s departure from the European Union was meant to untie the Government’s hands so it could boost domestic agriculture rather than hand other nations the ability to flood the market.

  • More Than 125 Entertainment Professionals Sign Open Letter Urging Peace in Middle East

    As tensions continue to flare in the Middle East, Creative Community for Peace, an apolitical, non-profit entertainment industry organization, has come together to issue a collective call for “peace, balanced discourse and an end to inflammatory one-sided accounts” of the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Territories. This divisive rhetoric, notes the org, serves only to […]

  • Trauma children in Gaza experience is unlike anywhere else in the world, experts say

    In Gaza, more than 40% of the population are children under 14 years old. The impact of their trauma will be lifelong.

  • Biden expresses support for cease-fire during call with Israeli prime minister

    President Biden is facing growing calls from within his own party to help bring an end to violence in the Middle East. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN's&nbsp;Elaine Quijano to discuss.

  • Judge refuses to halt Robert Durst's L.A. murder trial over health concerns

    A Los Angeles judge on Monday denied a request by defense lawyers seeking to indefinitely halt the high-profile murder trial of elderly New York real estate scion Robert Durst on the grounds he is gravely ill with cancer and other health problems. Durst, 78, is charged with the December 2000 murder of his long-time confidant, Susan Berman, a writer he is accused of fatally shooting because of what she might have known about the unsolved disappearance and presumed killing of his wife two decades earlier. Prosecutors have said Durst's 2015 arrest in the Berman case was hastened by his apparent confession to multiple killings in an Emmy award-winning, HBO television documentary series "The Jinx."

  • Experts seek out a fix to the Golden Gate Bridge 'singing'

    Experts say the noise comes from wind passing through new railings and wind fairings on the western side of the bridge.

  • Analysis: Conflicts with Palestinians rarely leave a scratch on Israel's markets

    Israeli-Palestinian conflicts rarely cause lasting damage to Israel's markets, history shows, because investors both direct and indirect appear more interested in a resilient economy - and one currently bulging with tech money. Nights of rocket attacks by Israeli forces on Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip and by the militants on Israeli towns, combined with a dip in global markets last week, did give Israel's shekel and stock market their worst week since March, but the falls have already been largely recouped. Israel's economy is a stark contrast to Gaza, where the U.N. development agency UNCTAD estimated in November https://unctad.org/news/israeli-occupation-cost-gaza-167-billion-past-decade-unctad-estimates that 56% of the population of 2 million people lived below the poverty line in 2017 after a decade of conflicts, and of restrictions on trade and movement that Israel says have been necessary to protect it from the Hamas militants who rule the Strip.