Biden reportedly fumes and spews curses at staff in private: ‘No one is safe’

Biden reportedly fumes and spews curses at staff in private: ‘No one is safe’

President Biden has a short temper and frequently lashes out at staff members with profanity-laden rants if they do not meet his expectations, according to a new Axios report.

One official in the administration told the outlet that "no one is safe" from Biden's wrath. Aides are reportedly known to meet with him in groups of two or more to diffuse potential tension.

Some of the president's go-to attacks include, "How the f--- don't you know this?" and "Don't f---ing bulls--- me!"

Aides have framed his outbursts as a desire for accuracy and competence, telling the outlet that many see getting shouted at by the president as a rite of passage.

UKRAINE GAINED ADVANTAGE IN WAR AGAINST PUTIN WITH CUSTOM-BUILT AI: ‘UNPRECEDENTED TESTING GROUND’

President Biden has a short temper and frequently lashes out at staff members with profanity-laden rants if they don't meet his expectations.

"If there is something that's not in the brief, he's going to find it," said Ted Kaufman, Biden's chief of staff when he was in the Senate. "It's not to embarrass people, it's because he wants to get to the right decision. Most people who have worked for him like the fact that he challenges them and gets them to a better decision."

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

FETTERMAN APPROACHES BIDEN-LEVEL UNPOPULARITY IN HOME STATE: POLL

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

It is not the first time reports from within Biden's circle have undermined his carefully curated "Uncle Joe" public persona. Biden last showed his darker side when a hot might caught him calling Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a b----."

Presidnet Biden's short temper has come to the fore during his interactions with reporters, where he often lashes out.

Monday's report comes as Biden is facing criticism from conservatives who say his latest gaffe revealed sensitive U.S. military information to global adversaries.

RFK JR BLASTS BIDEN FOR SENDING CLUSTER BOMBS TO UKRAINE A YEAR AFTER PSAKI SAID IT COULD ‘BE A WAR CRIME’

Biden defended his administration's decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine in a Sunday interview, framing it as a "transition period" until more munitions are produced.

"This is a war relating to munitions. And they’re running out of that ammunition, and we’re low on it," Biden told CNN's Fareed Zakaria. "And so, what I finally did, I took the recommendation of the Defense Department to – not permanently – but to allow for this transition period while we get more 155 weapons, these shells, for the Ukrainians."

President Biden let slip that the U.S. is running low on 155 mm artillery shells, part of the reason it is now delivering cluster munitions to Ukraine.

"Joe Biden broadcasting to the world that the US is low on 155mm shells," conservative communicator Steve Guest tweeted. "Moron. Does Biden not care that our adversaries in China are listening?"

The White House responded to the criticism by saying the U.S. and its allies "will have much higher production levels soon."

Fox News' Matteo Cina contributed to this report.