Biden will require vaccines at any health facility that gets government funding. That's nearly all of them.

The White House has announced a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities that get federal funding.

More than 17,000 employees at hospitals that require Medicare or Medicaid funding will have to be vaccinated.

The move is part of President Biden's larger plan to stop the spread of COVID-19.

President Joe Biden is requiring COVID-19 vaccines for staff at all healthcare facilities that receive federal funding - more than 17,000 employees in total, the White House announced Thursday. These employees will not have the option to get routinely tested as an alternative to being vaccinated.

The move is part of a larger plan to stop the spread of COVID-19, which Biden unveiled Thursday afternoon.

The new policy implements a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all hospitals that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding - around 50,000 healthcare providers in total.

The US Government Accountability Office estimates that tens of thousands of healthcare facilities participate in Medicare and Medicaid. Very few hospitals elect not to, since it would mean turning away the majority of patients seeking care. Non-profit hospitals also receive a federal tax exemption for treating Medicare and Medicaid patients.

Biden's new mandate, therefore, could significantly raise vaccination rates among US healthcare workers. These rates remain surprisingly low, despite the fact that hospital workers were among the first to become eligible for COVID-19 shots during the winter.

By the end of May, 1 in 4 hospital workers who have direct contact with patients had not received a single vaccine dose, according to a recent analysis of data collected by the US Department of Health and Human Services. The analysis also found that 1 in 3 healthcare workers at the nation's 50 largest hospitals were unvaccinated.

"You just get tired of this after a while," Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told Insider last month. "You shouldn't have to convince people who work around a vulnerable population of hospitalized patients that part of that means that you don't get to catch and transmit a potentially fatal infection."

Low vaccination rates also present a continued health risk at long-term care facilities. Just 46% of aides and 57% of nurses at these facilities were vaccinated as of early April, according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Biden announced last month that he would require nursing home staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Thursday, federal employees and contractors of federal agencies are also required to be vaccinated, with no option to get routinely tested instead. Employers with more than 100 employees must mandate either vaccines or weekly testing.

Hilary Brueck contributed reporting.

