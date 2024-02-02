Biden Reportedly Unloads On 'Sick F**k' Trump In Private

President Joe Biden has reportedly been dropping some major f-bombs when speaking in private about Donald Trump.

“The president has described Trump to longtime friends and close aides as a ‘sick fuck’ who delights in others’ misfortunes,” Politico reported on Thursday, citing three unnamed people who said they have heard Biden use the phrase.

One source told the website that Biden recently said, “What a fucking asshole the guy is.”

Biden is known to have a salty streak. In 2022, he called Fox News reporter Peter Doocy “a stupid son of a bitch” during a hot mic moment at a White House event.

He later apologized to Doocy.

He’s reportedly even more profane behind closed doors, especially when aides don’t have answers to his questions. Axios reported last year that he’s prone to yelling phrases such as “God dammit, how the f**k don’t you know this?” “Don’t f**king bullsh*t me!” and “Get the f**k out of here!”

The website noted that some aides wished he would show flashes of that temper in public, too.

The New York Times said in 2021 that Biden’s speech in private when frustrated with aides is “often laced with profanity” but added that he “never erupts into fits of rage the way President Donald J. Trump did.”

A spokesperson for Trump told Politico it was a “shame” that Biden “disrespects the presidency both publicly and privately.”