World braces for ground invasion by Israel as 1 million flee Gaza homes: Live updates

President Joe Biden was reportedly considering a visit to Israel in a show of solidarity as the world braced Monday for an expected Israeli ground invasion of Gaza aimed at crushing the Hamas militant group that rules the war-battered enclave.

The death toll on both sides surpassed 4,000, and thousands more have been wounded since Hamas militants swept into Israel on a stunning, brutal killing rampage nine days ago. At least 199 people were being held hostage in Gaza, Israeli officials said.

The U.S. death toll rose to 30, and the State Department said 13 Americans remained missing but could provide no count on the number of U.S. hostages.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned to Israel on Monday − his second visit in less than week − after a whirlwind tour of six Arab states aimed at rallying support for Israel and ensuring the war does not spread across the Middle East. He said other Arab nations share the same concern .

"We stand with Israel as it defends itself," Blinken said on social media. "The United States is also actively working to ensure the people of Gaza can get out of harm’s way and the assistance they need − food, water, medicine − can get in. Hamas does not care if Palestinians suffer."

A senior Biden administration official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said Biden was considering the trip.

Developments:

∎ More than 1 million Gazans had evacuated their homes. Last week Israel ordered an evacuation of northern Gaza, an edict that fueled chaos across the Israeli-occupied territory of about 2.3 million Palestinians.

∎ The Israeli military has ordered people living in 28 communities near the Lebanese border to evacuate amid increasing cross-border fire between Israel and the Lebanese Shiite militia, Hezbollah.

Fuel, medical supplies stolen from UN agency in Gaza

Thieves using trucks purportedly from the Gaza Health Ministry have stolen desperately needed fuel and medical supplies from a U.N. agency compound in Gaza City, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency says. The agency was forced to evacuate the compound Friday and has no access to the site. Security cameras at the entrance and exit to the compound were damaged, the agency said.

"@UNRWA fuel & other types of material are kept for strictly humanitarian purposes − any other use is strongly condemned," the agency said in a social media post.

Necessities in short supply in Gaza

Palestinians crowded into hospitals and schools Monday as supplies of food, water and medicine ran low during a tight Israeli blockade of Gaza. At least some relief was not far away − trucks carrying badly needed necessities have waited for days at the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt amid negotiations for a cease-fire that would allow them to enter Gaza and allow foreigners to leave. Gaza’s only border link to Egypt was shut down several days ago because of Israeli airstrikes.

"The conflict in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory is an awful reminder of how quickly the health of millions of people can be put at risk," said World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a social media post. "War will bring nothing but destruction and horror."

Illinois stabbing attack investigated as possible hate crime

The Justice Department opened a federal hate-crimes investigation into the Illinois stabbing death of 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume. His mother, Hanaan Shahin, was seriously injured in the attack. The suspect was identified as Joseph Czuba, 71, of Plainfield Township, about 40 miles southwest of Chicago, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office. Czuba was charged Sunday with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and two counts of a hate crime for what authorities believe was a targeted attack in response to the Israel-Hamas war, according to the sheriff's office. Czuba was in custody Sunday and awaiting a court appearance.

“I am heartbroken by the abhorrent killing of Wadea Al-Fayoume, a 6-year-old child who died after being stabbed 26 times with a military-style knife,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “On behalf of the entire Justice Department, I want to express my deepest condolences to his family and his community as they grieve his loss.”

A summary of the Israel-Hamas war

Hamas has been responsible for numerous suicide bombings and other deadly attacks in Israel since the militant group was formed in 1987. On Oct. 7, about 1,000 Hamas fighters stormed across the Israeli border by land and sea. Hamas says the attack was partially a response to Israeli police activity at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the third holiest site in Islam. The Jerusalem mosque is located on a holy site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.

But Hamas leaders also blame unrelenting Israeli crackdowns and a 16-year blockade in Gaza and the West Bank, continued construction of Israeli settlements − which the international community considers illegal − and Israel's tight military control of Gaza.

Also, the attack came amid thawing relations between some Arab nations and Israel. Hamas refuses to recognize Israel, and the attack and Israel's harsh response could slow or derail those diplomatic overtures.

What is Hamas?

Hamas – an acronym for Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiya, or the Islamic resistance movement – was founded by activists connected to the Muslim Brotherhood during the first Palestinian uprising against Israeli occupation of Gaza and the West Bank. The State Department designated Hamas a terrorist group in 1997, a decade after its founding. Several other nations also consider Hamas a terrorist organization.

In 2006, Hamas won parliamentary elections, and in 2007 the group violently seized control of Gaza from the Palestinian Authority, which was controlled by the rival Fatah movement that still governs the West Bank. There have been no elections since. The group calls for establishment of an Islamic Palestinian state that would replace the current state of Israel and believes in the use of violence to carry out the destruction of Israel.

Hamas receives financial, material and logistical support from Iran. So far, however, the U.S. and other nations have said there is no evidence that Iran was directly involved in Hamas’ attack.

