Biden to Reporters: ‘That's a Serious Question, Right?’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jackie Kucinich
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty
Chip Somodevilla/Getty

In his first press conference as president, Joe Biden was asked several questions about the filibuster—and he answered with several of his own.

For more than an hour, Biden fielded questions on a sprawling range of issues. He talked about the elimination of the filibuster (not there yet), the flood of unaccompanied minors crossing the border (Trump’s fault, they’re working on it), the move to restrict voting rights in some Republican-led state legislatures (“it is sick”), whether he’ll run again in 2024 (that’s the plan), Afghanistan (the U.S. is leaving...at some point, maybe), the U.S. relationship with China (it’s complicated), gun violence (new restrictions are coming, eventually) and infrastructure spending (that plan is coming next week).

Many of his answers were long and winding versions of what he’s said in the past. Others were revealing.

He was asked several times about the conditions undocumented children face in U.S. facilities after they cross the border. One pointed question asked Biden if he thought the conditions were “acceptable.”

“That's a serious question, right? Is that acceptable to me? Come on,” Biden said, showing frustration. “That's why we're going to be moving 1,000 of those kids out quickly. That's why I got Fort Bliss opened up. That's why I've been working from the moment this started to happen to try to find additional access for children to be able to safely—not just children, but particularly children to be able to safely be housed, while we follow through on the rest of what's happening.”

As he finished his answer, he summed up conditions as “totally unacceptable.”

Minutes later, however, he stopped short of committing to a timeline for when media would be able to observe the conditions of children in custody. “I will commit, when my plan very shortly is underway to let you have access to not just them, but to other facilities as well,” he said.

Pressed on when that would be exactly, Biden said he didn’t know.

Reporters were similarly unable to pin Biden down on whether he would support the elimination of the filibuster, a Senate rule frequently used to block contentious legislation.

Biden has faced pressure to support eliminating the rule, which Democrats blame for stalling legislative progress on a number of priorities, including voting rights, gun safety, and comprehensive immigration reform.

While Biden expressed agreement with former President Barack Obama’s comments that the filibuster was a “relic of the Jim Crow era,” he said, it was “abused.”

“Successful electoral politics is the art of the possible. Let's figure out how we can get this done and move in the direction of significantly changing the abuse of even the filibuster rule,” he said. “First, it's been abused, from the time it came into be by an extreme way in the last 20 years. Let's deal with the abuse first.”

Biden was also evasive on what could be done to stop Republican legislatures from passing laws that curtail voting rights.

“It's sick, it is sick, deciding in some states that you cannot bring water to people standing in line waiting to vote, deciding that you're going to end voting at five o'clock when working people are just getting off work, deciding that there will be no absentee ballots under the most rigid circumstances,” he said. “This makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle, this is gigantic, what they're trying to do, and it cannot be sustained, and [I will] do everything in my power along with my friends in the House and the Senate to keep that from becoming the law.”

“Is there anything else you can do about it besides passing legislation?” the reporter asked.

“The answer is yes, but I'm not going to lay out a strategy in front of the whole world and you now,” Biden replied.

At the onset of the Biden administration, the White House was clear-eyed they would immediately face a host of problems: a pandemic that had killed nearly 500,000 Americans before he was sworn in, a mounting a massive scale vaccination campaign, and the need to pass a funding bill to get the American economy back on track through a thinly divided Congress.

The press conference started with a bit of good news on that front. The White House has already met their goal of 100 million shots in arms in Biden’s first 100 days, and Biden announced his administration was upping that goal to 200 million shots in 100 days.

Does Anyone Care if Biden Holds a Formal Press Conference?

But unpredictable events have hampered Biden’s progress several times. A mob’s siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6—provoked by then-President Donald Trump—led to his second impeachment conviction and subsequent acquittal just days after Biden took office, impeding the confirmation of his cabinet and slowing the passage of the stimulus bill.

A growing surge of unaccompanied minors at the southern border has also cost time and political energy, as the fledgling administration scrambles to house and process thousands of children fleeing their home nations. And just in the last two weeks, a pair of mass shootings—first in Georgia, and then in Colorado, that collectively left 18 people dead—has pushed gun safety to the forefront of the agenda once again, interrupting what was supposed to be a victory tour for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris after the passage of their $1.9 trillion relief bill through the House and Senate.

Perhaps as a reflection of the hopelessness of the state of the debate over guns, the issue was only broached once in detail at the press conference.

And instead of pledging immediate action on gun control—Biden said his next priority was infrastructure—the president urged patience

“It’s a matter of timing,” he said, noting that he would have an “all of the above” strategy on gun control proposals. “Successful presidents, better than me, have been successful, in large part, because they know how to time what they are doing. Order it. Decide on priorities, on what needs to be done.”

In keeping with that principle, Biden said he hadn’t engaged with Republicans on immigration legislation yet. “They have to posture for a while,” Biden said. “They sort of got to get it out of their system.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden: People aren't coming to the border because 'I'm a nice guy'

    President Biden during his first solo White House news conference faced questions about the current surge of migrants at the southern border, denying the notion that it's partially due to perceptions of him as a "decent" person. Biden during the White House news conference responded dismissively when PBS NewsHour's White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor said that "the reason why a lot of immigrants are coming to this country" right now is because there's a "perception" of him as "a moral, decent man." The president argued against this idea. "Does anybody suggest that there was a 31 percent increase under Trump because he was a nice guy, and he was doing good things at the border?" Biden asked. "That's not the reason they're coming. ... I'd like to think it's because I'm a nice guy, but it's not. It's because of what's happened every year." Instead, Biden suggested the "significant" increase is because "it's the time they can travel with the least likelihood of dying on the way because of the heat in the desert," and because of "the circumstances in country." Later, though, another reporter quoted the mother of migrant child she recently spoke with who said she sent him to the border "because she believes that you are not deporting unaccompanied minors like her son," prompting the question of whether the president's messaging is encouraging families to come. "The idea that I'm going to say, which I would never do, if an unaccompanied child ends up at the border, we're just going to let them starve to death and stay on the other side ... no previous administration did that either, except Trump," Biden said in response. "I'm not going to do it." When Biden was subsequently asked if images of a crowded facility at the border are "acceptable" to him, he shot back, "That's a serious question, right? Is it acceptable to me? Come on." He promised his administration is taking steps to resolve these "totally unacceptable" conditions. Pres. Biden denies migrant surge is due to his immigration approach. "Does anyone suggest that there was a 31% increase under Trump because he was a nice guy and he was doing good things at the border? That's not the reason they're coming." https://t.co/MxCmvxjEAz pic.twitter.com/93Rkn0SGDf — ABC News (@ABC) March 25, 2021 More stories from theweek.comIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?How to oust Louis DeJoy: A guide for nervous presidents5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreaders

  • Joe Biden’s Press Conference: President Calls On Major Network News Outlets, But Not Fox News

    UPDATE, 11:34 PM PT: Joe Biden wrapped up his first formal press conference, lasting about an hour, by telling the reporters gathered, “But folks, I’m going.” Very quickly, Fox News keyed into the fact that Biden did not call on its White House correspondent, Peter Doocy, who was in the East Room, even as Biden […]

  • Michigan basketball's Juwan Howard has great relationship with Florida State coach, player

    Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard's ties to Florida State run deep. One of his mentors is Leonard Hamilton; he and Scottie Barnes go back, too.

  • Bernie Sanders congratulates Joe Biden for shedding his moderate past

    Sanders says he thinks president ‘is prepared to go forward aggressively’ on a number of issues

  • Biden says he has 'no idea if there will be a Republican Party' in 2024

    Biden wouldn't promise that he'll run for reelection, but said he expects to run again with VP Kamala Harris on the ticket.

  • Adorable kitten loves to swim in the ocean with her owner

    Cats hate water, except for Gracie, who apparently didn’t get the memo

  • After Winter Storm, Rescue Flight Transports 27 Texas Cats to Eventual Adoptions in Kansas City

    Austin Pets Alive! has been working with shelters across the country to find new homes for animals displaced by Winter Storm Uri.

  • Manchin urges Democrats to find "bipartisan solution" to pass sweeping voting rights bill

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Thursday urged Democrats to find a "bipartisan solution" when trying to pass their flagship election and anti-corruption bill — a signal that he will not support an effort to get rid of the filibuster to pass it.Why it matters: Manchin's statement comes amid increasing calls for Democrats to get rid of the 60-vote threshold to pass the "For the People Act." Without the West Virginia Senator's support, Democrats may have no choice but to reach a compromise with Republicans to pass the legislation.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Pushing through legislation of this magnitude on a partisan basis may garner short-term benefits, but will inevitably only exacerbate the distrust that millions of Americans harbor against the U.S. government," Manchin wrote in a statement Thursday.What he's saying: "As the Senate prepares to take up the For the People Act, we must work toward a bipartisan solution that protects everyone’s right to vote, secures our elections from foreign interference, and increases transparency in our campaign finance laws," Manchin wrote."There are bipartisan proposals embedded in this bill that can strike the right balance and make great strides on each of these issues. Instead of arguing about the election reforms on which we disagree, Congress should be working together to enact those on which we can agree.""America’s declining trust in the government and each other makes it harder to solve key problems. That trust will continue to diminish unless we, as members of Congress, transcend partisanship."The other side: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday said that Democrats will focus on taking "big bold action," adding that they will try to work with Republicans in a bipartisan manner, but will do whatever it takes to make sure major legislation passes.He did not rule out getting rid of the filibuster, saying at a press conference that "everything is on the table."The big picture: Several Senate Democrats — including Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — oppose changing Senate rules to bypass the filibuster, according to CNN.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden pressed on lack of transparency at press conference

    FOX News' Peter Doocy recaps Biden's press conference on 'Special Report'

  • OnPolitics: Biden faces the media

    All eyes were on President Joe Biden during his first solo press conference since taking office.

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Biden says he expects to run for reelection in 2024 with Harris

    Biden also scoffed at the idea of running against Trump in 2024. "I have no idea if there will be a Republican Party," Biden said.

  • Biden vows action on migrants as he defends border policy

    The U.S. will take steps to more quickly move hundreds of migrant children and teens out of cramped detention facilities along the Southwest border, President Joe Biden said Thursday as he pushed back against suggestions that his administration's policies are responsible for the rising number of people seeking to enter the country. Pressed repeatedly on the border issue at his first news conference since taking office, Biden said his administration was taking steps to address the situation with measures such as setting aside space at a Texas Army base for about 5,000 unaccompanied minors.

  • Biden eyes executive actions on gun control -WH

    "No one is talking about overturning or changing the Second Amendment," Psaki said. "What our focus is on is putting in place common sense measures that will make our communities safer, make families safer, make kids safer -- the majority of the American public supports background checks."Two recent shootings prompted Biden to call on Congress to strengthen gun restrictions. Legislation to bolster background checks and ban certain semi-automatic rifles has stalled amid Republican opposition.

  • Column: National Republicans have gone all in on the Newsom recall. They're doing him a big favor

    The GOP investment plays into Democratic efforts to cast the recall as a partisan power grab.

  • Family of 18-year-old frustrated as search for his body continues in Benbrook Lake

    The teen’s kayak washed ashore without him on Sunday evening, according to the Texas Game Wardens.

  • 'Superstore' Comes to an End Tonight — Here's How You Can Watch the Finale

    The store is closing for the final time. After six seasons, workplace comedy Superstore is coming to an end. The two-part finale kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. EST on NBC, and even if you don’t have cable, you can watch it live on fuboTV or on Friday on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. It’s time […]

  • My father-in-law gave me his late mother’s car to drive. It’s now in my name. How do I sell it — without hurting his feelings?

    ‘My father-in-law is extremely attached emotionally to the car, because it belonged to his mother. That said, my wife and I are expecting our first child in roughly 3 months.’

  • Dyson’s V15 Detect vacuum hunts dust with a laser 'blade'

    There's also a bigger stick vacuum for bigger messes and a new Omni-glide model for smaller living spaces.

  • Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates music icon in Cleveland with Michael Stanley Day

    Special events are planned Thursday to remember the rock legend Michael Stanley. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame pays him tribute in Cleveland