Biden on Republicans who touted the American Rescue Plan after voting against it: ‘Some people have no shame’

Talking about the economy at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland, President Biden showed a list of Republican members of Congress who voted against the American Rescue Plan, only to brag about the legislation to their constituents at home. “Some people have no shame,” Biden said.

    "Not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan," Biden said, pulling out a list of GOP lawmakers who voted against the bill and have since promoted it.

    A U.S. judge said there is a risk that Donald Trump's supporters could still carry out attacks similar to the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, noting the former president's "near-daily fulminations" about his election loss have not subsided. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson made the remark in a written decision on Wednesday explaining why she would continue to jail Cleveland Meredith Jr. while he awaits trial on charges that he texted about "putting a bullet" in U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's head. "The steady drumbeat that inspired defendant (Meredith) to take up arms has not faded away; six months later, the canard that the election was stolen is being repeated daily on major news outlets and from the corridors of power in state and federal government, not to mention in the near-daily fulminations of the former President," Jackson said in her partially redacted ruling.

    London Metropolitan Police arrested five men in connection with the shooting of British Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, according to a police statement.The state of play: A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicions of having a weapon, as well as for possession of class A drugs with intent to distribute. Three men were arrested on suspicions of "affray" — fighting in a public space — and for possessing class B drugs with intent to supply. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A fifth man was arrested following a vehicular car chase on suspicion of affray and for failing to stop for police.What they're saying: "While the investigation remains in its early stages, these arrests show that progress is being made," Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard said. "However, I would continue to appeal to those who may hold information about the events that led to Sasha receiving her horrific injuries, or about those responsible, to do the right thing and come forward and speak to police," he added.Catch up quick: Johnson, a mother of three, was shot in the head on Sunday and is in critical condition. Police said there is no evidence that the shooting was related to her activism, BBC reports.A friend of Johnson's told the BBC that she believes the event was a result of a disagreement between "rival gangs."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    President Joe Biden is giving serious consideration to nominating Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy who served as ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration, to serve in a high-profile ambassadorial role, according to a person familiar with the deliberations. Biden is considering nominating her for another posting in Asia but details of where she might be asked to serve are still in flux, according to the individual who has knowledge about the ambassadorial selection process who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The White House declined to comment.

    The man accused of killing two workers and wounding two others during a shooting at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant last fall has been charged with stabbing a fellow jail inmate. Roberto Silva Jr. has been charged with second-degree assault and using a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the jail assault that took place earlier this month, according to KETV. Court documents say Silva was found standing near Derick Fuller inside a cell at the Sarpy County Jail on May 12 and Fuller had serious cuts to his ear and neck and superficial cuts on his body.

    AD's favorite pieces are studies in form and function Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

    France toughens rules for Britons arriving 'from Monday' Downing Street not ruling out local lockdowns to tackle Indian variant EU demands €10 a day for each vaccine dose delayed by AstraZeneca Biden demands follow-up investigation as Wuhan lab leak theory gains traction Checking facts vs Cummings’s claims reveals major flaws in his evidence GPs cannot cope with a 'tsunami' of patients returning to surgeries after staying away during the multiple Covid lockdowns. An analysis of NHS data in England by the BBC found that between 2019-20 and 2020-21 the total number of appointments dropped by 10 percent, face-to-face consultation dropped from 70 percent to 54 percent and the number of patients referred by GPs for urgent cancer check-ups dropped by 15 percent, putting lives at risk. Now, rising numbers are looking for medical help, with more than 28million appointments booked in March - one of the highest on record - which risks crippling the system. Doncaster-based GP Dr Dean Eggitt told the corporation: "We have almost a tsunami of patients coming to us - it feels like the river has flooded the banks. "It just keeps coming and coming and coming in this one massive, endless wave of patients who all are ill and need help and input. They're sick, they're complex and we've got very few places to send them. I wouldn't want to be my patient right now." Follow the latest updates below.

    CHENNAI (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said it will halt production at its car plant in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu after workers staged a lunchtime sit-in protest on Thursday, demanding leave and health benefits, as the country battles the coronavirus. The automaker will stop work at its Chennai plant on Friday and Saturday as it continues to engage with the union on other health and safety demands, Ford said in a statement. "The safety of our workforce remains our topmost priority," a Ford India spokesman said, adding that the plant had been shut from May 14-May 22 at the behest of workers.

    As the Biden administration grapples with a record increase in unaccompanied migrant children crossing the southern border, CBS News is learning more about the stories of the families being torn apart. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez spoke to two migrant sisters separated from their mother, and he joined CBSN with more on their journey.

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

    The world's largest planemaker says demand from the crisis-hit airline sector will reach pre-Covid levels by 2025.

    Islands such as the Canary Islands and Majorca may be put on the UK's green list of holiday destinations.

    Right-wing news outlet story lambasted for ordinary nature

    The bill would not prohibit journalists or documentary filmmakers from recording police work

    Since 2016, more than 130 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon

    The dog’s handler has since been demoted.

    Aid agencies have been barred from parts of Mozambique, leading to fears of a humanitarian emergency.

    ‘The conspiracy theory of “lab leak” is resurfacing’, says Chinese embassy as US intelligence agencies refuse to rule out two competing theories for origins of Covid

    First came the “noise” — small errors the U.S. Census Bureau decided to introduce into the 2020 census data to protect participants' privacy. Now the bureau is looking into “synthetic data,” manipulating the numbers widely used for economic and demographic research, to obscure the identities of people who provided information. Census Bureau statisticians disclosed at a virtual conference last week that over the next three years they will work toward developing a method to create “synthetic data" for files on individuals and homes that already are devoid of personalized information.