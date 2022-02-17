Biden Will Request More Than $770 Billion for Defense in 2023: Report

Handout .
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Rainey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

President Joe Biden’s 2023 budget request to Congress is expected to include more than $770 billion for defense spending, according to a report from Reuters’ Mike Stone Wednesday.

The topline figure, which is still under negotiation, includes funding for both the military and for weapons-related activities at the Department of Energy. If the number holds, it would exceed the record defense budget requests made during the administration of former President Donald Trump.

Signed into law in December, the National Defense Authorization Act for the current fiscal year totaled $768 billion, roughly $20 billion more than the Biden White House requested. Congress is expected to add another $5 billion or so in its 2022 budget bill, which is expected to become law next month.

Liberals disappointed: While defense hawks and military contractors are no doubt pleased with the news, progressive Democrats were quick to express their disappointment with the possibility of a military budget that continues to increase. “This is absurd,” tweeted Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. “It's time to stop pumping billions more each year into the bloated Pentagon budget. We can and must cut defense spending and invest in our communities, families, and climate.”

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden taps two to replace ousted science adviser Eric Lander

    Former longtime National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins will step in as interim science adviser to President Biden, while Dr. Alondra Nelson — the deputy director at the Office of Science and Technology Policy — will step into the top role at that agency, the White House announced Wednesday. Why it matters: The moves establish leadership for the White House in terms of climate policy, in the fallout of the resignation of Eric Lander, who was found to have violated the Biden ad

  • U.S. senator blocks Biden EPA nominees over carbon capture

    A Republican U.S. senator said on Wednesday he is blocking President Joe Biden's nominees for environmental regulatory positions in a bid to win permission for his state to regulate storage of the primary gas blamed for climate change. Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana's stance prevents Senate floor votes on nominees at the Environmental Protection Agency. Louisiana, one of the top U.S. oil- and gas-producing states, has applied with EPA for the power to approve permits for and monitor wells that store carbon dioxide.

  • Rubio Holds Up Funding Bill

    Congress is facing a deadline of Friday midnight to pass a stop-gap funding bill and avoid a shutdown, but a handful of Republican senators are slowing the effort to get a quick vote on a continuing resolution that would keep the government open until March 11. While Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee has dropped her hold on the stop-gap bill after receiving assurances from the Department of Health and Human Services that federal funds will not be used to provide crack pipes to drug u

  • Investigation: Ryan Zinke misused position as interior secretary

    Federal investigators are accusing former U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke of misusing his position to advance a development project in his Montana hometown, and then lying to an agency ethics official about his involvement.

  • Union urges ending Pentagon’s civilian hiring caps

    America’s largest federal employee union is urging lawmakers to repeal statutory limits on the number of civilian workers at the Pentagon, some which date back more than 30 years.

  • Biden to ask for more than $770B in defense dollars for FY23: report

    President Biden is expected to ask Congress for more than $770 billion to fund defense programs in the next fiscal year, Reuters reported. The high figure, which would be $17 billion or more above what Biden asked of lawmakers last year, is thanks to a Pentagon push to modernize the military, three sources familiar with the negotiations told the news outlet. The sources said the final amount could change as negotiations over the number for...

  • For the far-right Oath Keepers, the January 6 Capitol attack was 'one battle in a larger war,' prosecutor says

    A prosecutor said the Oath Keepers didn't need their "quick reaction forces" during the Capitol attack because of the violence and pro-Trump mob.

  • U.S. says Russia's claim of withdrawing troops from border with Ukraine is false

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States does not believe Russia's claim to be withdrawing troops from the Ukraine border and suspects Moscow has increased its presence by as many as 7,000 troops, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday. "So yesterday, the Russian government said it was withdrawing troops from the border with Ukraine....But we now know it was false," the official told reporters without offering details or providing evidence. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Biden administration confirmed that "Russia has increased its troop presence along the Ukrainian border by as many as 7,000 troops" with many of them arriving as recently as Wednesday.

  • Illinois woman arrested, admits to breaching US Capitol on Jan. 6

    Another Illinois woman has been arrested for her alleged role in the Capitol Hill attack that happened on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Biden administration announces green manufacturing push

    The Biden administration announced a series of steps on Tuesday aimed at promoting green manufacturing and taking on climate change contributions from the industrial sector.A new fact sheet from the White House said it would aim to do so through a series of initiatives aimed at bolstering clean hydrogen energy and using the federal government's purchasing power to advance its climate goals, among other efforts. The Energy Department announced...

  • Blaney, Jones address Clash crash. ‘It’s funny he thought I was supposed to apologize.’

    Ryan Blaney sounded off on Erik Jones after the two collided at the Busch Light Clash earlier this month: “He wants to destroy me for seventh.”

  • A former Dallas Cowboys executive allegedly spied on cheerleaders as they undressed, ESPN reports

    A former Dallas Cowboys executive allegedly spied on cheerleaders as they undressed, ESPN reports

  • Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley reportedly called off their engagement

    Rodgers and Woodley have broken up, InTouch first reported, with sources telling the outlet that the split was "amicable."

  • Oklahoma lawmakers vote down bills surrounding election topics

    Oklahoma lawmakers vote down bills surrounding election topics

  • Western Kentucky woman arrested in connection with Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

    The 42-year-old woman is accused of using a dangerous weapon to assault, resist or impede police officers, in addition to other charges.

  • Stocks Mixed, Futures Dip as Traders Mull Ukraine: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures fell and Asian stocks were mixed Thursday amid renewed geopolitical concerns after American officials rejected Russia’s claims that it has begun to remove troops from Ukraine’s borders.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Fed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityJho Low’s Wild Nights on Displ

  • Biden allows Jan. 6 panel access to Trump's White House visitor logs

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden has rejected former President Donald Trump's executive privilege claims and ordered White House visitor logs to be released to the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 attack, according to a letter released on Wednesday. In a letter to the National Archives, Biden's White House counsel granted congressional investigators access to the data given the urgency of their work probing Trump supporters' violent siege at the U.S. Capitol last year, and ordered the agency to turn over the logs within 15 days.

  • Oath Keepers leader told Jan. 6 committee he still sees 2020 election as ‘illegitimate,’ lawyer says

    The lawyer for militia founder Stewart Rhodes noted, however, that many others feels the same way.

  • White House says Biden won't be swayed on Supreme Court pick

    President Biden's Supreme Court selection won't be influenced by lawmakers or other groups lobbying for a particular candidate, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday."He is not going to be swayed by public campaigns or public sniping or lobbying efforts," Psaki told reporters.Much of the public lobbying campaign for retiring Justice Stephen Breyer's seat has centered on J. Michelle Childs, a judge on the federal bench in South...

  • McConnell: Fed fight is a warning to Biden on radical nominees

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday defended a Republican blockade of President Biden's five nominees to the Federal Reserve as justified by the radical nature of the picks, in particular Biden's choice of Sarah Bloom Raskin to serve as vice chair of supervision. Senate Republicans appeared to catch Democrats by surprise earlier in the day by announcing that they would deny the Senate Banking Committee a quorum at a...