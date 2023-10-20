Biden requests Congress for nearly US$105 billion in aid for Ukraine and Israel
The White House asked the US Congress on Friday, 20 October, for nearly US$105 billion to fund assistance for Ukraine, Israel, and US border security.
Source: European Pravda with reference to CNBC
Details: President 's largest request in this package – more than US$61 billion – is for Ukraine.
Biden also called for an additional US$14.3 billion for Israel, another US$2 billion for Taiwan and Indo-Pacific security, and just over US$9 billion for humanitarian aid.
Background: On 19 October, US President Joe Biden delivered a special speech to the nation in prime time at 20:00 Washington time, explaining why support for Ukraine and Israel is important to US national security.
It is worth noting that the US House of Representatives has not yet elected a speaker, so it is unable to vote on any bills, including those for Ukraine.
