Biden Will Require Chipmakers Seeking Subsidies to Provide Child Care: Report

GraphicStock
6
Yuval Rosenberg
·2 min read

The Biden administration is looking to use its fiscal leverage to promote its goal of expanding affordable child care. The Commerce Department is reportedly set to announce that semiconductor chip manufacturers looking to receive a portion of the $39 billion in industry subsidies passed as part of last year’s bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act will first have to ensure workers can get affordable, high-quality child care.

“Companies that receive the subsidies to build new plants will be able to use some of the government money to meet the new child care requirement,” Jim Tankersley reports at The New York Times. “They could do that in a number of ways, in consultation with Commerce officials, who will set basic guidelines but not dictate how companies ensure workers have access to care they can afford.”

Why it matters: The new requirement, Tankersley notes, “joins a growing list of administration efforts to expand the reach of Mr. Biden’s economic policies beyond their primary intent. For instance, administration officials have attached stringent labor standards and ‘Buy America’ provisions to money from a bipartisan infrastructure law.”

But the latest move also reflects the administration’s conviction that a lack of affordable child care represents a massive obstacle to any broader renaissance in domestic manufacturing and more widespread economic and job gains. "We're not doing this for the sake of putting points on the board for child care policy, but we are acknowledging that when you look at the labor market right now, one of the largest factors keeping people out of the labor market is caregiving responsibilities," Caitlin Legacki, a senior adviser at the Commerce Department, told Axios.

The bottom line: Biden had failed to get Republicans or centrist Democrats to back much of his agenda devoted to “human infrastructure” — investments in programs including guaranteed paid leave, child care, elder care, universal pre-K and free community college. The administration is now trying to take steps toward those goals as it implements its legislative successes.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Still Supports Gain-of-Function Research Despite Potential Covid Links

    The Biden administration remains supportive of gain-of-function research despite the potential risks as long as that research is pursued in a safe and transparent manner, explained National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Monday.

  • U.S. Senate Leader Schumer: Norfolk Southern chief should testify on Ohio train wreck

    U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday called for Norfolk Southern Railway Chief Executive Alan Shaw to testify to Congress on "what went wrong" in the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine in northeastern Ohio, that resulted in the spill of dangerous chemicals. "The fault for this disaster lies first and foremost with Norfolk Southern," Schumer said in a Senate speech, adding that Shaw "needs to come before the Senate, answer questions under oath, and explain to the American people exactly what went wrong and how they will prevent accidents like this from happening."

  • 'We are glad to see it': White House lauds Saudi Arabia plan to send $400 million to Ukraine

    Saudi Arabia pledges $400 million in energy, infrastructure and financial aid to Ukraine as war with Russia enters second year.

  • Russia has been able to keep its most effective drone flying over Ukraine thanks to Western-made parts

    The Orlan-10 drone has allowed Russian troops "to rain accurate fire down on Ukrainian formations," according to a British think tank.

  • ‘Stop Defaming China’: Beijing Pushes Back on Energy Department’s Lab-Leak Conclusion

    China accused the U.S. of politicizing the Covid pandemic, dismissing the Energy Department's conclusion that covid likely arose from an unintended laboratory leak.

  • All presidents avoid reporters, but Biden may achieve a record in his press avoidance

    President Joe Biden has held fewer press conferences than any president in recent memory. Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesThere’s nothing new about presidents avoiding the press. Bill Clinton was in a major scandal – based in large part on getting caught in a deception during a media interview – and successfully outsourced his White House press briefings to legal counsel to avoid having his press secretary or himself trapped by tough media questioning. Barack Obama campaigned on being the most transpar

  • Paul calls for declassifying documents showing that COVID came from Chinese lab

    Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), the ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, says the Biden administration should declassify classified documents showing that scientists at the Department of Energy believe COVID-19 leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China. “Classified documents leaked (they should be declassified!) showing scientists at DOE believe COVID leaked from Wuhan…

  • Trump rolls out 2024 trade policy that would 'tax China to build up America,' reward US producers

    Former President Trump rolled out his “America First” trade policy for the 2024 campaign that would reward domestic production while imposing tariffs on imported goods.

  • China Panics in Email Over U.S. Delegation’s Trip to Taiwan

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily BeastBeijing is already enraged over the latest American Congressional delegation to visit Taiwan, The Daily Beast has learned.China sent a letter at the conclusion of a Congressional trip to Taiwan to Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) to express “serious concern” about the visit, which he made alongside Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA), Tony Gonzales (R-TX), and Jonathan Jackson (D-IL).“It was reported that Congressman Jake Auchincloss recently visited Taiwan an

  • Three big numbers that tell the story of secularization in America

    An empty church in Hiers-Brouage, France. Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesAbout six months ago, Americans’ belief in God hit an all-time low. According to a 2022 Gallup survey, the percentage of people who believe in God has dropped from 98% in the 1950s to 81% today; among Americans under 30, it is down to an unprecedented 68%. Up close, the trend looks even more dramatic. Only about half of Americans believe in “God as described in the Bible,” while about a quarter believe in a “h

  • Florida's DeSantis Starts to Look Like a Candidate

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, is starting to make his presence felt on the national political stage. Bloomberg Contributors Rick Davis and Jeanne Sheehan Zaino look at how the 2024 presidential race is shaping up. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones Tells Survivor of Mao’s Cultural Revolution Why She’s Wrong about American Exceptionalism

    Nikole Hannah-Jones, the architect of the New York Times 1619 Project, lectured a Chinese woman who survived Mao Zedong's cultural revolution on the subject of oppression on Sunday.

  • Biden admin's taxpayer-backed contracts to help illegal immigrants avoid deportation come under a microscope

    The Vera Institute of Justice has received hundreds of millions of dollars in immigration-related government contracts. Now, Sen. Chuck Grassley is seeking oversight answers.

  • China may now have some doubts about ability to invade Taiwan, CIA chief says

    U.S. intelligence shows that China's President Xi Jinping has instructed his country's military to “be ready by 2027" to invade Taiwan though he may be currently harboring doubts about his ability to do so given Russia's experience in its war with Ukraine, CIA Director William Burns said.

  • The Superyacht Lawyer Claiming He Kicked Off DeSantis’ New College Takeover

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Wikimedia CommonsA Miami superyacht lawyer and New College of Florida alumnus has claimed he was the one to light the flame that ended in the governor’s takeover of the public liberal arts college.The tiny college of 650-some students in Sarasota, Florida, recently found itself at the center of the nation’s culture wars in the runup to the 2024 presidential election as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took aim at the school and what he sees a

  • Inspector general investigating Pete Buttigieg's extensive private jet travel after Fox News Digital report

    The Department of Transportation's internal watchdog is opening an audit into Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg over his extensive use of private jets.

  • Fraud hunters challenged 92,000 voter registrations in Georgia last year

    Amateur voter fraud hunters challenged 92,000 Georgia voter registrations last year. The vast majority were unsuccessful.

  • China's ChatGPT ambitions must overcome US trade restrictions on advanced AI chips, experts say

    China's drive to develop ChatGPT-like services could be hindered by US export controls that restrict the country's access to advanced chips, a key component in artificial intelligence (AI) engines, according to Chinese experts. Since its launch in November, San Francisco-based start-up OpenAI's chatbot has become a global phenomenon, impressing internet users around the world with its ability to carry out humanlike conversations. As Big Tech firms in China scramble to introduce similar technolog

  • First Jeff Bezos, Now Elon Musk Making A Play On The Single-Family Housing Market

    Real estate is one of the classic rags-to-riches stories and has been the source of wealth for some of the richest people on the planet. According to Forbes, 193 billionaires were created through real estate. Andrew Carnegie was famously quoted saying that “90% of all millionaires become so through owning real estate. More money has been made in real estate than in all industrial investments combined. The wise young man, [woman] or wage earner of today invests his money in real estate.” You can

  • Lawmakers Seek to Resolve Teacher Shortage Via Pay Raises and Health Insurance Benefits

    Lawmakers are hoping to convince teachers to stay in Arizona with a $10,000 pay raise, but the proposal comes with caveats that opponents say renders it purely performative. Schools in the Grand Canyon State are well into their seventh year of operating under a teacher shortage. As many as 2,890 positions are vacant and more […]