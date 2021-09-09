Biden to require all federal workers to be vaccinated -source

FILE PHOTO: A nurse prepares a Pfizer BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination as part of a vaccine drive by the Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians in Arleta, Los Angeles
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Shepardson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden plans to require all federal employees and government contractors to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

In July, Biden said federal workers had to get vaccinated or face regular COVID-19 testing and such other safety rules as mandatory face masks at workplaces and restrictions on official travel.

Biden will sign an executive order on Thursday that will cover millions of federal workers and contractors that do business with the federal government, the source said.

As part of the vaccination push, the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Indian Health Service and the National Institute of Health "will complete implementation of their previously announced vaccination requirements that cover 2.5 million people," the source said.

In a speech later on Thursday, Biden will focus on new plans to get more people vaccinated, enhancing protection for those who already have had shots and keeping schools open, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

Just over 53% of Americans are fully vaccinated, including almost two-thirds of the adult population, according to CDC data. The disease has killed more than 651,000 Americans. https://tmsnrt.rs/3A1KHg3

(Reporting by David ShepardsonEditing by Chizu Nomiyama and Howard Goller)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden requiring federal workers to get Covid shot

    The step comes in advance of a speech Thursday afternoon outlining a six-pronged plan to address the latest rise in coronavirus cases.

  • Biden to announce additional vaccine mandates

    Federal workers who previously had the choice of undergoing regular testing instead of getting vaccinated will no longer have that option.

  • Biden to outline new six-pronged strategy to battle delta variant surge

    Biden to outline new six-pronged strategy to battle delta variant surge

  • Fast hiring: UPS to hire 100,000, many in 30 minutes or less

    Besides packages, UPS is promising to deliver something else fast: job offers. The package delivery company said Thursday that it plans to hire more than 100,000 people for the busy holiday shipping season, many of whom will get job offers within 30 minutes of applying. Competition for hourly workers is fierce, and many companies are offering higher pay, sign-on bonuses and even lowering their requirements, such as hiring those without a high school diploma.

  • Bid target Morrisons warns prices set to rise as profits fall

    LONDON (Reuters) -British supermarket group Morrisons, at the centre of a bid battle between two U.S. private equity firms, warned industry-wide price rises were coming as it reported a 37.1% fall in first-half profit, partly due to more COVID-19 costs. Morrisons CEO David Potts said Britain's supply chain was creaking. "That combination of a dearth of labour, a dearth of skills, the pingdemic and COVID cases does mean that everywhere in the supply chain there is strain," he told Reuters.

  • Business travel has not rebounded — here’s how tourists can fill the gap to find hotel and flight deals

    Corporate demand for flights is still down 64% compared with before COVID-19, meaning discounts are easy to find for savvy travelers.

  • AP source: Biden requiring federal workers to get COVID shot

    President Joe Biden on Thursday is toughening COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers and contractors as he aims to boost vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation’s economic recovery. Just weeks after he mandated federal workers get a shot or face rigorous testing and masking protocols, Biden will sign a new executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government, according to a person familiar with the matter. It wasn't immediately clear if Biden's order includes exceptions for workers or contractors seeking religious or medical exemptions from vaccination.

  • Photo of Afghan woman standing in front of Taliban gun goes viral

    A Taliban fighter is seen aiming his gun at a woman who is standing her ground

  • Get your first bet on football risk-free up to $1,000*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion to kick off this football season.

  • Ida caused an estimated $24 billion in damage in the Northeast — but a dismal number of people were insured for flooding

    The flash floods triggered by Tropical Storm Ida across the Northeast caused billions of dollars in damage, and property owners likely won’t have help in footing much of that bill. New estimates from property information company CoreLogic suggest that the tropical storm caused $16 billion to $24 billion in damage to residential and commercial buildings in the Northeast alone.

  • Exiled Ghani apologizes to Afghan people

    Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani apologized on Wednesday for the fall of his government.He fled the capital city Kabul last month as Taliban forces approached the outskirts of the city.In a statement posted on Twitter, Ghani said he’d left under the direction of his security team, adding, "Leaving Kabul was the most difficult decision of my life, but I believed it was the only way to keep the guns silent and save Kabul and her 6 million citizens.”He had been accused by former allies of betrayal immediately after he fled to the United Arab Emirates.There were reports that he had left with millions of dollars in cash, but the former World Bank official denied those allegations, calling them “completely and categorically false.”Ghani expressed gratitude to Afghans for their sacrifices over the last 40 years of war and said he deeply regretted that his leadership ended “without stability and prosperity.”He was first elected president in 2014, after a heavily disputed election over claims of voter fraud.

  • New vaccine mandates falter in California Legislature as protesters gather in Sacramento

    Lawmakers behind the proposals say mandates would improve vaccination rates and help lessen the effects of variants spreading through California.

  • Watch The Phantom ‘Cuda Get Restored

    This is the project some thought would never be finished…

  • COVID cases in SC jump by more than 20,000 after Labor Day weekend

    The state reported 193 new deaths over a four-day span on Tuesday.

  • Trump backs challenger to third House Republican who voted to impeach

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed Michigan state lawmaker Steve Carra's bid to unseat U.S. Representative Fred Upton, his third endorsement of a challenger to a Republican who voted to impeach him on a charge of sparking the Capitol riot. It was his second such endorsement in a week after throwing his weight behind a challenger to Republican U.S. Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler in Washington state.

  • Delta variant 'extraordinarily dangerous' for unvaccinated and 'a problem' for vaccinated: Doctor

    Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jeremy Faust joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • QB platoon offers intrigue for 49ers season

    Coach Kyle Shanahan calls the personnel grouping and play into the headsets of the San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks and Jimmy Garoppolo runs off the field and Trey Lance joins the huddle. Switching personnel mid-drive is commonplace in the NFL with running backs shuttling in and out and teams switching from three-receiver sets to two-receiver formations all the time. Doing it at quarterback is different, even though New Orleans utilized a package of plays in recent years for Taysom Hill and Tom Landry even alternated plays with Roger Staubach and Craig Morton during a game in 1971.

  • Texas NAACP and students file federal civil rights complaint over UT-Austin song

    The Texas chapter of the NAACP, the organization's chapter at the University of Texas at Austin, and several anonymous students at the university filed a federal civil rights complaint Friday alleging the fostering of a "hostile environment" for black students with its alma mater song, "The Eyes of Texas."

  • Bet $1 on any football game and get $100 FREE*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion to kick off this football season.

  • Bucs willing to let players wield some power

    TAMPA ― There aren’t many wishes the Bucs wouldn’t grant Tom Brady, who has put a Lombardi Trophy in the case, fans in the seats and money in the owners’ pockets. But player empowerment isn’t restricted to the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback. The autocratic rule of the NFL is becoming a thing of the past in this era of free agency, social media and athletes having a bigger say in ...