Biden 'reserves the right' to act if Russia doesn't stop ransomware attacks, White House says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Naomi Lim
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden "reserves the right" to retaliate if Russian President Vladimir Putin opts against cracking down on hackers operating within the country's borders after the online incursion of software company Kaseya.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration has yet to attribute the cyberattack to gang REvil, believed to be based in Russia. But U.S. national security officials had spoken with high-ranking Kremlin counterparts after Kaseya reported up to 1,500 businesses were compromised, possibly the single biggest hack on record.

'DC EXCUSE-MAKING': VOTERS BLAME BIDEN AND DEMOCRATS, NOT FILIBUSTER, FOR GRIDLOCK

"If the Russian government cannot or will not take action against criminal actors residing in Russia, we will take action or reserve the right to take action on our own," she told reporters on Tuesday.

Cybersecurity was a top agenda item for Biden during his summit last month with Putin in Geneva. Since those meetings, experts from both countries have discussed the threat, with talks specifically regarding ransomware scheduled for next week, Psaki said. A domestic interagency conversation between the State Department, Justice Department, Homeland Security Department, and the intelligence community will take place on Wednesday.

The White House's position remains that ransoms should not be paid by U.S. companies, according to Psaki. While the administration was encouraging the private sector to harden its own networks, she said the federal government would "continue to be partners."

"It's important to, of course, protect our critical infrastructure, but also protect it, do it, play what role we can from the federal government to ensure that impacts on smaller businesses, on mom and pop shops, are minimized as well," she added.

Miami-based Kaseya confirmed 50 direct customers had been affected by the July Fourth weekend attack but that some of those entities provided IT services to other businesses.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

REvil has demanded $70 million in Bitcoin cryptocurrency for a tool to descramble all locked machines. The group had previously requested $11 million from the meat-processor JBS after a Memorial Day infiltration.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Biden, Biden Administration, Joe Biden, White House, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Hackers, Cybersecurity

Original Author: Naomi Lim

Original Location: Biden 'reserves the right' to act if Russia doesn't stop ransomware attacks, White House says

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kaseya hack floods hundreds of companies with ransomware

    On Friday, a flood of ransomware hit hundreds of companies around the world. A grocery store chain, a public broadcaster, schools, and a national railway system were all hit by the file-encrypting malware, causing disruption and forcing hundreds of businesses to close. The victims had something in common: a key piece of network management and remote control software developed by U.S. technology firm Kaseya.

  • U.S. and Russian officials will meet next week on ransomware - White House

    Ransomware attacks on U.S. businesses, such as the latest one centered on Florida IT firm Kaseya, will be discussed at a meeting of senior U.S. and Russian officials next week, the White House said on Tuesday. "We expect to have a meeting next week focused on ransomware attacks," spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. "If the Russian government cannot or will not take action against criminal actors residing in Russia we will take action, or reserve the right to take action, on our own," she said.

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger suspects fellow GOP lawmakers knew what would happen on January 6: 'I saw the threats'

    Kinzinger explicitly called out GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado over a tweet she sent ahead of the fatal riot at the Capitol.

  • Ohio makes it six states sending military and police to respond to Biden border crisis

    Ohio will send National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border to help federal and local law enforcement respond to sustained high levels of illegal immigration.

  • Subpoenas urged for Ivanka, Don Jr., and Meadows for Trump Jan. 6 involvement

    A former House Republican who once led multiple investigations into Bill and Hillary Clinton’s scandals is urging prosecutors to subpoena the records of former President Donald Trump's top officials and family members to determine if they had any involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • Spike Lee: Black people are still 'being hunted down like animals'

    Spike Lee: Black people are still 'being hunted down like animals'

  • Tucson to ignore Arizona's 'Second Amendment sanctuary' law

    Officials in the city of Tucson plan to ignore Arizona's new “Second Amendment sanctuary” law that bars state and local governments from enforcing certain federal gun regulations, possibly setting up a court fight as a growing number of cities and counties in the United States declare themselves similar firearm havens. The move by Democratic Mayor Regina Romero and the City Council again puts Tucson and Republican-led state at odds over how to regulate gun sales and use. The southern Arizona city has long tried to enforce gun laws stricter than the state’s, including mandating background checks for guns purchased on city property and destroying seized firearms.

  • Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin named among 37 'press freedom predators'

    Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among 2021's most effective "press freedom predators," a watchdog says.

  • China's Taiwan ambitions could drag Japan and US into war with Asian power, official says

    An invasion of Taiwan by China would likely trigger a major conflict that would drag Japan and the United States into war with the Asian power, according to a senior Japanese official who suggested that Beijing's ambitions could pose an existential threat to Tokyo.

  • American Banker Jailed in Hong Kong for Trying to Be a Good Samaritan

    Tyrone Siu via ReutersWhen Samuel Bickett, a former Bank of America compliance director, saw a man with a retractable baton confronting a teenager in a subway station in Hong Kong in 2019, he assumed he had stumbled on an assault. He immediately tried to help the kid by trying to grab the baton, he says. What he didn’t know was that the man was Senior Constable Yu Shu-sang, an undercover officer, and the younger man had just skipped his fare at the nearby subway station. The man in blue sweater,

  • China's Xi takes dig at U.S. in speech to political parties around world

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged political parties worldwide to oppose any country that engages in "technology blockades", an allusion to the United States which views China as its strategic competitor. As U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has sought support from like-minded democracies including the European Union and Japan to coordinate a tougher stance against China, Beijing has doubled down on seeking support and affirmation from friendly nations such as North Korea and Serbia. "Looking from the angle of 'My Country First', the world is narrow and crowded, and often full of fierce competition," Xi said in apparent reference to former U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" policy.

  • Critical race theory uproar sparks a new wave of school board recalls

    Efforts to recall school board members are surging around the U.S. — and especially in California — amid Republican efforts to quash teaching about institutional racism.Why it matters: Coordinated efforts by conservative groups are shaping public education, fueled by controversies over race as as well as backlash to COVID-19 closures.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Just halfway through 2021, at least 51 local re

  • Britney Spears' lawyer will reportedly quit, and there may be 'more resignations' coming

    Britney Spears' lawyer will reportedly quit, and there may be 'more resignations' coming

  • Chicago police: 100 shot, 18 homicides over holiday weekend

    One hundred people — including two police officers — were shot in Chicago over the long Fourth of July weekend, including 18 homicides, the city's police department said Tuesday. Among those injured were at least a dozen children. None of them had died as of Tuesday morning, but at least three of the minors were in critical condition.

  • Warburg to Build $5 Billion Distressed Property Manager in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Warburg Pincus is creating a Chinese asset management company to invest in distressed real estate opportunities, with plans to garner $5 billion in assets in five years.The U.S. private equity firm will work with Wensheng, one of the largest special situation asset managers in China, to create a joint venture focusing on real estate special situation investments, including distressed assets. The two will commit as much as $600 million, according to a joint statement on Monday.Warb

  • Iran gives IAEA notice of escalating uranium metal work

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran has given notice of concrete steps to produce uranium metal enriched to up to 20% purity for reactor fuel, the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Tuesday, describing a move that is likely to anger Western powers in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal. Iran has been in indirect talks with the United States since April to revive the 2015 deal, which former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned. The deal imposed curbs on Iran's nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions, and after Trump withdrew, Iran began violating many of its restrictions.

  • Chris Pratt thanks Tomorrow War fans for streaming his 'hideous aliens' around the world

    The actor celebrates his new movie's Amazon streaming success: "I'm feeling pumped, to say the least, and filled with gratitude."

  • Opinion | What the DOJ Isn’t Telling Us About Jan. 6

    Merrick Garland can and should be more forthcoming about investigating the insurrection.

  • In Oregon, a sixth U.S. House seat may depend on a party with no-name

    Oregon House Democrats will redraw their districts hand-in-hand with Republicans. The next decade of Oregon politics could depend on its fastest-growing group of voters without a capital letter next to their names.

  • Phylicia Rashad’s latest Cosby defense was another example of women not believing women | Opinion

    Women didn’t believe me, either.