President Joe Biden visited Brookland Middle School in Washington, D.C., Friday, where he shot down challenges to his newly announced coronavirus vaccine mandate.

On Thursday, Biden announced a six-pronged initiative to fight the surging coronavirus delta variant. Two of those prongs included mandated vaccinations for all healthcare workers whose employers receive funding from the federal government and mandated vaccinations or weekly tests at employers with more than 100 people on staff.

RNC TO SUE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION OVER VACCINE MANDATES

Following his Friday remarks at Brookland, a reporter asked the president if he had a response to Republicans claiming the mandates are federal "overreach."

"Have at it," he responded.

Biden proceeded to say he's "so disappointed" with some Republican governors for being "so cavalier with the health of these kids" and "the health of their communities."

"We're playing for real here. This isn't a game," he continued. "One of the lessons I hope our students can unlearn is that politics doesn't have to be this way."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

You can watch his full remarks below.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Joe Biden, White House, Coronavirus, Vaccination, Delta Variant

Original Author: Christian Datoc

Original Location: 'Have at it': Biden responds to claims his new vaccine mandates are federal 'overreach'