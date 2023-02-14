Biden responds to Michigan State shooting, calls on Congress for gun control laws

President Joe Biden on Tuesday afternoon issued a statement in response to a shooting at Michigan State University that left three students dead and five others wounded, and renewed his call for Congress to enact stronger gun control laws.

In the statement, Biden said he and his wife, Jill, "are praying for the three students killed and the five students fighting for their lives after last night’s shooting." He also said "our hearts are with these young victims and their families, the broader East Lansing and Lansing communities, and all Americans across the country grieving as the result of gun violence."

"Too many American communities have been devastated by gun violence," he said. "I have taken action to combat this epidemic in America, including a historic number of executive actions and the first significant gun safety law in nearly 30 years, but we must do more."

Noting that the incident occurred the day before the fifth anniversary of the killing of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the president said it is time for "every American to exclaim 'enough' and demand that Congress take action."

Biden outlines gun control priorities, says 'action is what we owe'

Biden renewed his demand, which he made part of his State of the Union address last week, that Congress enact "commonsense gun law reforms," including background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, closing certain loopholes in the background check system and requiring guns to be stored safely.

He also called on the U.S. House and Senate to make gun manufacturers financially liable if they "knowingly put weapons of war on our streets."

"Action is what we owe to those grieving today in Michigan and across America," said Biden. He added that while the incident was unfolding Monday night he spoke to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and "directed the deployment of all necessary federal law enforcement to support local and state response efforts."

"I assured her that we would continue to provide the resources and support needed in the weeks ahead," he said.

Last year in the wake of mass shootings in Ulvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, Congress passed bipartisan gun reform legislation that took several steps, including expanding juvenile background checks for buyers under the age of 21, closing a loophole to prohibit firearm possession by an unmarried romantic partner convicted of domestic violence and providing grants to states to put in place crisis intervention services.

Biden's push to expand gun control faces a more difficult path now, however. Republicans now in control of the U.S. House have rejected calls to expand restrictions and any attempt to ban so-called assault weapons or require background checks on private gun sales is likely to lack the needed support in both the Republican-dominated House and the Senate, where Democrats have a 51-seat majority but where a 60-member supermajority would be needed to pass it.

At present, it is also not known whether the reforms being encouraged by Biden would have had a specific impact on the circumstances surrounding the Michigan State incident. Authorities have not said what weapon or weapons the shooter used or how or when he obtained them.

