Biden responds to North Korean missile test

In response to North Korea's testing of ballistic missiles this week, President Biden said the U.S. would respond if there were escalations.

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: Let me say that, number one, UN resolution 1718 was violated by those particular missiles that were tested, number one. We're consulting with our allies and partners. And there will be responses. If they choose to escalate, we will respond accordingly.

But I'm also prepared for some form of diplomacy. But it has to be conditioned upon the end result of denuclearization. So that's what we're doing right now, consulting with our allies.

- Just very quickly--

JOE BIDEN: You've only got another hour now, OK?

- Diplomacy, can you define what you mean? And former President Obama warned the incoming President Trump that North Korea was the top foreign policy issue that he was watching, . Is that how you assess the crisis in North Korea?

JOE BIDEN: Yes.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden on North Korea: 'There will be responses if they choose to escalate'

    President Biden was asked at his press conference about recent North Korean rocket launches that were widely viewed as a test of his administration.

  • N Korea confirms missile tests as Biden warns of response

    North Korea on Friday confirmed it had tested a new guided missile as President Joe Biden warned of consequences if Pyongyang escalates tensions amid stalled nuclear negotiations. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said the two “new-type tactical guided projectiles” accurately hit the target off the eastern coast on Thursday. KCNA quoted top official Ri Pyong Chol, who supervised the test, as saying that the new weapon’s development “is of great significance in bolstering up the military power of the country and deterring all sorts of military threats existing on the Korean Peninsula.”

  • North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to US

    North Korea on Thursday test-fired its first ballistic missiles since President Joe Biden took office as it expands its military capabilities and increases pressure on Washington while nuclear negotiations remain stalled. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said North Korea’s resumption of ballistic testing threatens “peace and safety in Japan and the region,” and that Tokyo will closely coordinate with Washington and Seoul on the North’s military activities. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called for a swift resumption of dialogue to resolve the standoff with North Korea.

  • North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan

    Pyongyang is banned from testing such missiles, which were launched into the Sea of Japan.

  • North Korean missile launch tests Biden, Olympics

    Japan's leader says North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near his country on Thursday, a step up from a weekend test of shorter-range weapons, and adding new pressure onto the Biden White House.The Japanese government said one missile flew about 260 miles, pointing to a short-range missile.Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters he would bring up the launch next month in a visit to Washington."The first launch in just less than a year represents a threat to peace and stability in Japan and the region and violates U.N. resolutions."He also added he would work to ensure a safe and secure Olympics, now set for late July.U.N. Security Council resolutions ban North Korea from testing ballistic missiles.North Korea has not tested a nuclear weapon or its longest-range intercontinental ballistic missiles since 2017, ahead of an historic meeting in Singapore between leader Kim Jong Un and former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018.Senior U.S. officials told Reuters this week Biden officials are in the final stages of reviewing their North Korea policy.Analysts have noted a change in wording from the previous administration, emphasising the "denuclearisation of North Korea", rather than North and South, a more unilateral position unlikely to go down well in Pyongyang.

  • Georgia governor signs law curbing voting access

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed a sweeping, GOP-sponsored overhaul to the state's election law on Thursday.Why it matters: It is the first battleground state to pass such a law in the aftermath of the 2020 election. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds already signed a bill into law scaling back early voting in the state."Republican efforts to change voting laws in Georgia followed record-breaking turnout that led to Democratic victories in the presidential contest and two U.S. Senate runoffs in the once reliably red state," AP writes.Joe Biden won the state by only slightly more than 12,000 votes in the 2020 presidential election.The new law includes measures that:Cut the time period voters have to request absentee ballots and impose new identification requirements.Make it easier for state officials to take over local elections boards.Limit the use of ballot drop boxes.Allow challenges to voting eligibility.Criminalize any attempt to approach voters in line, even if only to give them food or water. "[R]eplace the elected secretary of state as the chair of the state election board with a new appointee of the legislature after Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger rebuffed [former President] Trump’s attempts to overturn Georgia’s election results," AP writes.What they're saying: "Few are more important than the law I signed moments ago," which ensures Georgia’s elections are "secure, accessible and fair," Kemp said at a press conference on Thursday."It's like the Christmas tree of goodies for voter suppression," Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan said on the Senate floor Thursday, per CNN.Some lawmakers argue restrictions will boost election integrity, despite no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.Meanwhile, critics say these measures are intended to target heavily Democratic jurisdictions and will hurt Black and Latino voters the most, Washington Post reports. President Biden called the GOP effort "sick" and "un-American" at his press conference on Thursday.Former President Jimmy Carter, who previously served as a state senator in Georgia and then governor, also voiced opposition early on.Of note: During the signing ceremony, Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon (D) was handcuffed and "forcefully removed" after knocking on the governor's office door, Atlanta-based WXIA-TV reports. Cannon led rallies against the measures in February, according to The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution newspaper.The big picture: Republican lawmakers have proposed at least 253 laws to restrict voting access in 43 states across the country, according to data compiled as of Feb. 19 by the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice. More proposals have reached the floor since, CNN writes.The Georgia bill passed the state House in a 100-75 vote, and then was agreed to by Senate Republicans, with 34-20 in favor on Thursday afternoon.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Missile tests propel North Korea to top of Biden foreign agenda

    North Korea's claim on Friday that it had launched a new type of tactical short-range ballistic missile highlighted military advances by the nuclear-armed state and propelled it to the top of new U.S. President Joe Biden's foreign policy agenda. The United States condemned Thursday's launches, which came hours before Biden held his first White House press conference since taking office in January. When asked if he agreed that North Korea was the top foreign policy issue he faced, Biden replied: "Yes."

  • As Iran toughens stance, hopes for nuclear thaw before June diminish

    The odds of Washington and Tehran making progress to revive the 2015 nuclear deal before Iran's June elections have dwindled after Iran opted to take a tougher stance before returning to talks, diplomats and officials said. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has said it is ready to talk to Iran about both nations resuming compliance with the accord, which scrapped broad economic sanctions against Iran in return for curbs intended to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons - something Iran says it does not want.

  • Paraguay Says Chinese Vaccine Offers Tied to Dumping Taiwan

    (Bloomberg) -- Like many nations, Paraguay faces an uphill battle to procure coronavirus vaccines. But its quest is being complicated by fraught relations between China on one side, and Taiwan and the U.S. on the other.The Paraguayan government has been approached with offers of Chinese-made vaccines in exchange for breaking ties with Taiwan, the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement earlier this week. The ministry said that the offers were made by individuals “whose legitimacy and ties to the government of the People’s Republic of China are not proven.”Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo vowed in a radio interview Monday to not bow to pressure, according to local news site Hoy. “We are not going to accept them telling us, ‘We sell the vaccines, but they break relations with Taiwan,’” Acevedo said.Paraguay’s Foreign Ministry didn’t immediately respond to phone calls and an email seeking comment.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday that she wasn’t aware of the source of the allegations, but said the country was “always honorable and above board” with its offers for vaccine support. “On the specific incident you mentioned, I think it is a typical malicious piece of disinformation,” Hua told a regular news briefing in Beijing.The episode is the latest example of how geopolitics is infecting the global race for vaccines, with major powers dominating production and hoarding supplies. It also caused street protests against the government’s handling of the health crisis and led to opposition lawmakers unsuccessfully pushing for an impeachment last week.Paraguay belongs to a shrinking club of 15 countries including Guatemala and Honduras that still recognize Taiwan’s government, officially known as the Republic of China, over Beijing. The 63-year-old relationship dates back to when anti-communist dictators Alfredo Stroessner and Chiang Kei-shek ruled in Asuncion and Taipei. Stroessner’s personal secretary and father of current Paraguayan President, Mario Abdo Benitez, accompanied the strongman on his visit to Taiwan in 1975.Taiwan has provided hundreds of millions of dollars in loans and aid over the years, but Paraguay’s dogged support of Taipei has sidelined it from public works financing under China’s so-called Belt and Road initiative. While Chinese factories flood Paraguay with manufactured goods, Paraguay can’t directly sell its beef and soy to China.China’s Communist Party claims Taiwan as its territory, despite having never ruled it, and has stepped up efforts to poach the island’s diplomatic allies since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s election in 2016. Tsai, who maintains that Taiwan is already a sovereign nation, and has sought to defend such relationships while pursing greater economic and security ties with the U.S.‘Political Manipulation’“Vaccines should not be used as a tool for political manipulation,” Alexander Yui, director-general of Taiwan’s Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs, told a news briefing Tuesday. “We strongly oppose attempts by some parties to use the cutting of Taiwan-Paraguay relations as a precondition for receiving the Covid-19 vaccine from China.”Hua, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, sought to blame Taiwan for the dispute. “We urge certain people in Taiwan to stop making petty moves or create rumors or engage in political manipulation,” she said.Paraguay has struggled to secure vaccines for its population of more than 7 million. The South American country has received just 63,000 doses since February, although it recently announced that India and Qatar had promised to supply a total of 600,000 shots. The government has reported more than 198,000 cases of Covid-19 and more than 3,800 deaths.Paraguay’s desperate search for shots has attracted dozens of middlemen including a real estate company offering to broker vaccine deals. Many of the 35 intermediaries that have approached the health ministry have demanded multi million dollar down payments, Health Minister Julio Borba said in a radio interview.After Panama, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic switched ties to China, the U.S. has sought to prevent further diplomatic gains for Beijing in its own backyard. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed relations with Taipei during a March 14 call with Abdo Benitez, stressing “the importance of continuing to work with democratic regional and global partners, including Taiwan, to overcome this global pandemic, combat corruption, and increase transparency and accountability.”Ricardo Chiu, an official at Taiwan’s embassy in Asuncion, told Paraguayan media earlier this month that Taiwan would not interfere in any discussions regarding vaccines produced in China. Chiu rejected politicization of the fight against the pandemic, which he called “a human matter,” while also noting that Taiwan expected its own vaccine to be ready by June.(Updates with Paraguay-Taiwan ties starting in seventh paragraph and health minister in 13th paragraph. An earlier version of the story corrected the title of the Acevedo and details on vaccine supply.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Britney Spears asks judge to remove her father as her conservator

    The singer formally asks a judge to remove Jamie Spears from his role as her conservator.

  • This Iconic Wallpaper Design Has Been Artfully Reimagined for a New Era

    Martinique Celebration pays homage to the famous pattern used at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

  • These 12 Removable Wallpaper Designs Give Paint a Run for Its Money

    If your walls could use some TLC, skip the commitment and go for peel-and-stick wallpaper Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • FAQ: What is going on at the southern border?

    The debate over whether the current situation at the southern border is a "crisis" seems to be creating even more confusion around an already super-complicated issue. Here’s what’s going on.

  • Six North Korean border guards defect to China 'due to hunger and fatigue'

    A unit of six North Korean border soldiers has defected to China, according to reports, in a sign of the increasingly high level of discontent in the reclusive country. While there has been a steady stream of one or two guards fleeing the authoritarian country, a group this large is highly unusual. The soldiers fled across the Yalu River on the border with China earlier this month along with their weapons, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported this week. The unit was part of the 25th Border Guard brigade, which has been deployed to stop other North Koreans from escaping, and reportedly complained of being overworked and underfed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to RFA. “The six were on nighttime stakeout at the border on the night of the 2nd and did not show up after their scheduled return time in the early morning,” a military source from Hyesan told RFA’s Korean Service. “A search team combed the entire border area looking for them. It was determined that the six had crossed the river with their weapons and escaped to China.” “It’s caused quite the stir."

  • Yellen sees room for US to borrow, opens door to tax hike

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen believes the U.S. government has more room to borrow, but said higher taxes would likely be required in the long run to finance future spending increases. Yellen appeared Wednesday before the Senate Banking Committee with the Biden administration considering up to $3 trillion in additional spending on infrastructure, green energy, and education. Yellen said her views on borrowing have changed since 2017, when she expressed concerns about a federal debt that was equal to about 75% of the U.S. economy's output at the time.

  • GOP Senator Seems To Threaten Biden In Bizarre Tweet With Crotch-Licking Dog

    South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds posted a photo of a statue of himself holding a gun with his dog, raising alarm on Twitter.

  • Saints’ first free agency moves might signal a shift on offense

    The New Orleans Saints added free agents Alex Armah and Nick Vannett, who could signal great news for Alvin Kamara and Jameis Winston.

  • Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix betting preview: Lewis Hamilton doesn't enter as the favorite

    Hamilton is the No. 2 favorite behind Max Verstappen.

  • Gabriela Garcia's "Of Women and Salt" Follows Five Generations of a Cuban Family

    Each character is determined to live free.

  • Indonesia’s Dairy Firm Cimory Weighing $300 Million IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Cimory Group, best known for its yogurt drinks, is considering an initial public offering in Jakarta as soon as this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The Indonesian company is working with advisers on the planned share sale, said the people, who asked not to be named as the information is private. The offering could raise about $300 million, which could be the country’s largest IPO since Asuransi Jiwa Sinarmas Msig Tbk’s $334 million share sale in 2019, one of the people said.Details of Cimory’s offering could still change as deliberations continue, the people said. The company has been exploring a few strategic fundraising avenues to support its future growth, a Cimory representative said in an emailed response to Bloomberg News, adding there’s no final decision on structure or size as it’s still very early in the process.Cimory could be joining gold miner PT Archi Indonesia and the state-owned geothermal merged entity in seeking a listing in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy. Companies have raised $117 million through first-time share sales in Indonesia this year, less than the $163 million raised over the same period in 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show. PT Kalbe Farma, the country’s biggest drugmaker by market value, this month postponed the $500 million IPO of its nutritional food unit.Founded in 1992, Jakarta-based Cimory makes dairy, soy, and egg products under various brands including Cimory, Kanzler and Besto, according to the website of buyout firm Creador, which was its investor. Cimory has manufacturing facilities in Greater Jakarta and Central Java.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.