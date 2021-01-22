Biden responds to a question about the timing of the Trump impeachment trial
Video Transcript
- Mr. President, do you support Mr. McConnell's timeline for a February impeachment trial?
JOSEPH R. BIDEN: I haven't heard the detail of it, but I do think that having some time to get our administration up and running-- I want to thank the-- the Senate for passing out on our Secretary of Defense, looks like our Secretary of Treasury, looks like our Secretary of State's in place. So the more time we have to get up and running and meet these crises, the-- the better.