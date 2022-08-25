Biden responds to question about whether the student debt relief plan is fair
A reporter asked President Biden whether his student debt relief plan was fair to Americans who already paid their loans.
"We have a lot of young people that work on my TV show, they're not making a $125,000," the Fox News host said.
In a study titled "The Pandemic's Perfect Storm," Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business chronicled the financial struggles that millennials (born between 1981-1996) and the oldest Gen...
One economist says it could encourage people to borrow even more for school, keeping the wheels of student debt turning.
Biden can't win them all: While his student loan forgiveness plan has many borrowers relieved, others are begging him to cancel all student debt.
Goldman Sachs economists Joseph Briggs and Alec Phillips ran through the numbers on the student-loan relief plan.
Steve says the $118,000 in student loan debt he paid off in March caused financial pain: "You shouldn't have to ruin your life to get an education."
Critics have said student-loan relief burdens taxpayers. Biden's retort: It's more fair than the tax breaks billion-dollar businesses get.
Economists are at odds over how Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will affect inflation.
Republican lawmakers blasted Biden’s executive order to “forgive” billions of dollars of federal student loan debt, arguing that the “scheme” benefits the upper class.
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden announced a sweeping package of student-debt relief that forgives as much as $20,000 in loans for some recipients, a move he said would help a generation "saddled with unsustainable debt."
His new policy is immoral, bad economics and does nothing to reform education. Other than that ... [Opinion]
Steve Forbes: Joe Biden is playing politics and not adhering to good economic policy when it comes to student loan moratoriums and debt forgiveness.
Story at a glance President Biden is expected to announce Wednesday that his administration will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt per borrower for those that earn less than $125,000 annually. About 15 million borrowers could see their loan balances erased while about 30 million will only have their balances lowered. Data…
President Biden officially announced on Wednesday that his administration is forgiving up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 annually and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, marking the largest forgiveness of the loans per individual to date. Biden also again extended a payment freeze on federal student loans and…
As President Joe Biden announces his plan to forgive student debt, economists have already begun debating whether the action could compound the surging
Biden just canceled $10,000 of student debt for most borrowers and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Here are the answers to all your questions.
After months of waiting for President Joe Biden to make a decision on federal student loan debt, borrowers are finally going to get an answer -- and there's already debate on whether that answer is...