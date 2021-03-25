Biden restores aid to Palestinians after Trump's cuts

Barak Ravid
·1 min read

The Biden administration today announced the restoration of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, along with $15 million in additional aid for the coronavirus response in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Why it matters: The Trump administration stopped almost all aid to the Palestinians, including for development projects and humanitarian purposes like medical care.

  • U.S. aid only continued for the Palestinian security services.

  • The cuts came after Palestinian leaders decided to boycott the Trump administration over its decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Driving the news: The $15 million will not be transferred directly to the Palestinian Authority, but through NGO’s which work in the West Bank and Gaza.

What they're saying: “USAID is supporting Catholic Relief Services’ COVID-19 response efforts in health care facilities and affected communities throughout the West Bank and Gaza and supporting emergency food assistance programming in communities facing food insecurity," the State Department said in a statement.

