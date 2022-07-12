Biden reveals first image from new space telescope
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday revealed the first image from NASA’s new space telescope - the deepest view of the cosmos ever captured. (July 11)
(Reuters) -Drawing back the curtain to a photo gallery unlike any other, NASA will soon present the first full-color images from its James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe. The rest will be released as previously scheduled in a live broadcast and webcast on Tuesday from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, by NASA and its European and Canadian space agency collaborators.
The program is a big investment to train, hire, and keep nurses in the community.
Economists estimate that consumer-price increases continued to accelerate in June and that Americans’ retail spending turned up.
The Biden administration on Monday said federal law allows women access to abortion in emergency situations, even in states that recently banned the procedure.
The tourist, who is holidaying in South Africa, presented with symptoms including a rash, muscle ache and fatigue. "Three contacts have already been identified and none of them have developed signs thus far," Limpopo health official Phophi Ramathuba said in a statement.
A big dog who is very smart is looking for a new home. Zeus is today's SPCA of Texas Dog of the Day.
Mountain West predictions for every team and every game in the 2022 college football season
We’ll probably reach a global population of 8 billion by the end of this year, at least according to the United Nations. In health news, the Food and Drug Administration will review an application for what could be the first over-the-counter birth control pill, amid heightened concerns for contraception access following the overturning of Roev.…
The University of Cambridge has joined forces with the NHS to conduct an urgent review after five students died within four months of each other.
After a strong showing in an election overshadowed by the killing of former premier Shinzo Abe, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may have fresh momentum to hike defence spending on a scale beyond the grasp of his slain mentor. In doing so, Kishida, a moderate from Hiroshima who wants nuclear weapons banned, would expand on Abe's hawkish legacy and ensure support from Liberal Democratic Party hardliners loyal to Abe. The LDP's ruling coalition increased its majority in parliament's upper house two days after Abe, the nation's longest-serving premier and a party power broker, was gunned down during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.
Soccer star Megan Rapinoe has used her platform to advocate for LGBT+ rights and equal pay for female athletes. During […] The post Megan Rapinoe used her Medal of Freedom moment to honor Brittney Griner appeared first on TheGrio.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a second session as a Covid-19 resurgence in China and concerns about a global economic slowdown hang over the market.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverWest Texas Intermediate futures lost 1% to trade near $103 a barrel. Bearish sentiment has
STORY: U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday as investors braced for a week loaded with crucial economic data, including a key reading on inflation, and the unofficial kickoff to second-quarter earnings season. William Rhind is founder & CEO at GraniteShares."We'll get CPI numbers again on Wednesday this week. So that's another thing that the market is assessing. Expectations are that the inflation number will be high again. [FLASH] And so people are looking for indications that inflation might start to cool. The other thing is that really you could argue that the performance of the stock market so far to date has been around expectations around future earnings. Less about the actual numbers themselves. [FLASH] I think really what's key is the commentary from the CEOs around what they expect the business environment to be like going forward."Results from big banks, including JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo - shares of which all fell Monday - are expected to launch the second-quarter reporting season later this week. The Dow fell half of a percent. The S&P 500 lost more than a percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended down two and a quarter percent, pulled down by megacap growth stocks, including Apple, Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet.Twitter shares tumbled more than 11% in the wake of Elon Musk saying he intended to terminate his deal to buy the social media company.And shares of Musk's Tesla fell 6.5%, as some market participants saw future litigation with Twitter as a potential distraction amid growing worries about the economy and mounting competition from rivals.
The first image released by NASA from the James Webb Telescope shows thousands of galaxies, including the faintest objects ever observed.
He may have winced at the contents – but the “mucky memo” attacking Rishi Sunak, circulated among Tory MPs on Sunday, actually paid the former chancellor a huge compliment.
Alex Holder's documentary on the Trump family during the 2020 campaign trail was released on Sunday on Discovery+.
President Joe Biden will unveil the much-anticipated first full-color image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope on Monday, agency officials confirmed.
Jarrod Uthoff (Golden State Warriors) with a block vs the San Antonio Spurs, 07/10/2022
An unidentified patient who had traveled outside the state tested positive, the health department announced Monday.
While Nick Cannon's 13-month-old daughter Zion Mixolydian appears to be walking on her own, the tot's twin brother Zillion Heir needed a bit more creative coaching to master the skill.