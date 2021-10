Reuters

The Philippines' week-long registration for candidates in the 2022 election closed on Friday without an application from President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter, disappointing many of her supporters, who up to the last minute were egging her to run. Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, thanked her supporters but maintained she was running for mayor of Davao, the Philippines' third largest city, a position she has held twice since she succeeded his father as local chief executive in 2016. "I am presenting myself to the Dabawenyos as mayor for the third and last time in my life as a politician," Duterte-Carpio posted on her official Facebook page on Friday.