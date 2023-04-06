Biden review of chaotic Afghan exit blames Trump

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday released a summary of classified reports that mostly blamed the chaotic U.S. pullout from Afghanistan on his predecessor, Donald Trump, for failing to plan for the withdrawal he had agreed on with the Taliban. The Democratic administration's summary, drawn from top-secret State Department and Pentagon after-action reviews sent to Congress, ignited angry reactions from Republican lawmakers who have demanded the documents for their own assessment of the August 2021 pullout. U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, a Republican, in a statement called the summary an "excuse for the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal."