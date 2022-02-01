Biden reviewing more than a dozen Supreme Court candidates

President Biden is considering more than a dozen potential candidates to fill Justice Stephen Breyer's seat on the Supreme Court. But Mr. Biden's pledge to nominate a Black woman has been criticized by some Republicans. Weijia Jiang reports.

