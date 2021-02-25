Biden revokes Trump orders on 'anarchist' cities and more

President Joe Biden speaks on U.S. supply chains, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AAMER MADHANI
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday formally revoked a series of presidential orders and memorandum signed by Donald Trump, including one that sought to cut funding from several cities the 45th president deemed “anarchist” havens and another mandating that federal buildings should be designed in a classical aesthetic.

Since taking office last month, Biden has revoked dozens of Trump orders and issued dozens more of his own as he’s sought to target foundational aspects of Trump's legacy and promote aspect of his own agenda without going through Congress.

The latest slate of revocations targeted a grab-bag of issues, including a few that Trump signed in his last months in office.

Trump issued a memorandum in September that sought to identify municipal governments that permit “anarchy, violence and destruction in American cities.” The memorandum followed riots during anti-police and anti-racism protests over George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police. The Justice Department identified New York City, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle as three cities that could have federal funding slashed.

Those cities in turn filed a lawsuit to invalidate the designation and fight off the Trump administration’s efforts to withhold federal dollars.

Seattle city attorney Pete Holmes welcomed the Biden revocation, saying he was “glad to have this nonsense cleared from the decks."

Trump in his “Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture” intoned that America’s forefathers “wanted public buildings to inspire the American people and encourage civic virtue." The memorandum added that architects should look to “America’s beloved landmark buildings” such as the White House, the U.S. Capitol, the Supreme Court, the Department of the Treasury and the Lincoln Memorial for inspiration.

Another order halted was one Trump issued in the final days of his presidency dubbed the “Ensuring Democratic Accountability in Agency Rulemaking." It called for limiting the ability of federal agency employees in making regulatory decisions.

Biden also revoked a 2018 order that called for agency heads across the government to review welfare programs — such as food stamps, Medicaid and housing aid — and strengthening work requirements for certain recipients.

___

Associated Press writer Gene Johnson in Seattle contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden announces 3 nominees to Postal Service board

    Biden's nominees will diversify the board and perhaps provide enough votes to oust current Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

  • Alaska governor contracts COVID-19, rests at home with mild symptoms

    Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is resting at home with mild symptoms, his office said on Wednesday. Dunleavy, a Republican, has been isolating at his home in Wasilla, about 44 miles north of Anchorage, since he was notified on Sunday that he had been in contact the previous day with an infected individual. An initial COVID-19 test on Sunday was negative, but Dunleavy remained at home in accordance with health guidelines, his office said in a statement.

  • Biden's COVID Package Is Overwhelmingly Popular. Republicans Hate It Anyway.

    “I would be surprised if there was support in the Republican caucus if the bill comes out at $1.9 trillion," said Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

  • Biden's Covid stimulus plan: It costs $2tn but what's in it?

    Democrats are working on a massive package of measures to help the US through the pandemic.

  • Biden rescinds Trump's pandemic-era ban on certain immigrant visas

    Former President Trump said the restrictions were necessary to prevent new immigrants from competing with U.S. workers in the labor market during the coronavirus recession.

  • NBA roundup: Wizards top Lakers in OT for 5th straight win

    Bradley Beal scored 33 points and Russell Westbrook added 32 on Monday as the visiting Washington Wizards rallied for a 127-124 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers for their first five-game winning streak in three years. Westbrook, who added 14 rebounds and nine assists, made a shot inside and was fouled with 11.6 seconds remaining in overtime to put the Wizards up three points. Rui Hachimura scored 15 points and Robin Lopez added 13 off the bench as the Wizards improved to 2-0 to open a four-game road trip against Western Conference teams.

  • Spot: Boston Dynamics condemns robot paintball rampage plan

    The art project, which is using a quadruped Spot robot, has been criticised by maker Boston Dynamics

  • CPAC to put 2020 election claims center stage just weeks after Capitol attack

    Seven weeks after an emboldened pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of the 2020 election results, the Conservative Political Action Conference being held this week in Orlando, Florida, is shaping up to be an event that leans into the 2020 election conspiracy theories rather than rebukes them. The influential annual right-wing conference will host former President Donald Trump's first public appearance since leaving office last month, as Trump continues to push baseless claims that the election was "rigged" and "stolen." Trump's speech in Orlando is set to focus on the future of the Republican Party and President Joe Biden's immigration policy, a source familiar with the plans told ABC News.

  • Schiller Park woman trapped 10 hours after awning collapses under snow

    "She was trying to call for help, but being her head was inside the awning, nobody was able to hear her."

  • Mitt Romney Delivers Ominous Trump 2024 Prediction For The Republican Party

    The Utah senator offers up a grim reality check.

  • Manchin says he'll vote for Haaland for interior secretary

    Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said Wednesday that he will vote for New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland to serve as interior secretary, clearing the way for her likely approval as the first Native American to head a Cabinet agency. Manchin, a moderate from West Virginia, had been publicly undecided through two days of hearings on Haaland's nomination by President Joe Biden. Manchin caused a political uproar last week by announcing plans to oppose Biden’s choice for budget director, Neera Tanden, a crucial defection that could sink her nomination in the evenly divided Senate.

  • Prude’s family says videos show crime; Officers say no

    Joe Prude watched in angry disbelief as New York state’s top prosecutor announced there would be no criminal charges against the police officers seen on video pinning his younger brother to the street until he was on the cusp of death. Prude said Wednesday that videos recorded by Rochester Police officers' body cameras after they caught up with Daniel Prude, naked on a frigid night last March, are irrefutable proof of a crime. “Murder, manslaughter, something,” is what Joe Prude said he wanted to hear from Attorney General Letitia James nearly a year after his brother died following the fatal encounter with police.

  • Wife of Mexican drug kingpin 'El Chapo' held in jail on U.S. charges of helping him run cartel

    A U.S. judge on Tuesday ordered Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, to be detained on charges she conspired with her husband to run a multibillion dollar drug enterprise while he was behind bars. The arrest of Coronel, 31, at Dulles International Airport near Washington on Monday was the highest-profile U.S. capture of a Mexican on drug charges since former Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos was detained in October. Coronel "worked closely with the command and control structure of the Mexican drug trafficking organization known as the Sinaloa cartel - most notably with her husband, Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, the leader of the cartel," prosecutor Anthony Nardozzi said at a federal court hearing.

  • Kevin McCarthy and Liz Cheney in awkward clash over Trump after top Republican claims ‘there is no civil war’

    Congresswoman was previously censured by Wyoming’s GOP for voting to impeach the former president

  • In Brazil, an indigenous woman joins Bolsonaro in fight for mining

    Irisnaide Silva is female, Brazilian and indigenous. They kept digging even after Brazil in 2005 marked the land as indigenous territory, a measure that prohibited mining despite protests from her family and other wildcatters in her Macuxi tribe. Now, Silva has the ear of none other than Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's president.

  • Harry Shearer will no longer voice Black 'Simpsons' character Dr. Hibbert

    Kevin Michael Richardson is taking over the role of Dr. Hibbert from actor Harry Shearer on "The Simpsons," the series' latest character to be recast.

  • Mother whose 11-year-old son died in Texas freeze sues for $100 million

    The mother of an 11-year-old boy who died after they lost electricity and heat in their Texas mobile home during last week's freeze has filed a $100 million lawsuit against two power companies for gross negligence. Maria Pineda said the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and Entergy Corp are responsible for the death of her son Cristian, who was found unresponsive on the morning of Feb. 16 at home, where he shared a bed with his 3-year-old brother. More than 4 million people in Texas lost power and at least two dozen people died after a snowstorm blanketed the state last week and sent temperatures plunging well below freezing.

  • A 139-year-old San Francisco house was moved to a new address and the video is fascinating

    The Victorian home was lifted up on to giant dollies for its move from Franklin Street to Fulton Street in San Francisco.

  • Family of 11-year-old boy who died in Texas cold snap file $100m lawsuit against power companies

    The family of an 11-year-old boy who died during a cold weather snap in Texas have filed a $100m lawsuit against power companies who were “wholly unprepared to deal with the crisis at hand.” Cristian Pineda went to sleep in the mobile home where he lived with his mother, stepfather and two young brothers on February 15, but did not wake up the next day. The thin-walled, poorly insulated home in Conroe, just north of Houston, lost power in the freezing temperatures and the lawsuit accuses utility firms of putting "profits over the welfare of people" by failing to prepare properly. It was -12 degrees on the night that Christian died, the family says. "Despite having knowledge of the dire weather forecast for at least a week in advance, and the knowledge that the system was not prepared for more than a decade, Ercot and Entergy failed to take any peremptory action that could have averted the crisis and were wholly unprepared to deal with the crisis at hand," the lawsuit alleges.

  • Italian ambassador to DR Congo killed in UN convoy attack

    Luca Attanasio and two other people die after his UN convoy is attacked near Goma.