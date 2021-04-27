As Biden rolls out U.S. ‘vaccine diplomacy,’ he needs to start in our own hemisphere | Opinion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Marczak and Cristina Guevara
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Countries in desperate need of vaccines got some welcome news on Monday with the Biden administration’s announcement that up to 60 million doses of U.S.-produced AstraZeneca will be shared globally. The first priority should be our own hemisphere, where the United States is stuck playing a game of catch-up in vaccine diplomacy. In this chess game, foreign adversaries are in the lead. Quick U.S. action can avoid a checkmate.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the presence of China and Russia in Latin America and the Caribbean has expanded significantly. A few months into the pandemic, China capitalized on the moment to announce a $1 billion loan to the region to facilitate vaccine access. Today, through three of its domestically developed vaccines — Sinovac, Sinopharm and CanSino — China’s vaccine diplomacy extends to a dozen countries in the region. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, and Venezuela are using Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. In a regional first, Argentina is on the cusp of beginning its own mass production of the Russian-made vaccine.

And their diplomatic gestures do not go unnoticed — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Argentina’s Alberto Fernández are just two of the region’s leaders who have publicly thanked China and Russia for their help. Mexico’s foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, is on a trip to Russia and China — in addition to the United States and India — to work with new vaccine partners to ensuring supply.

In less than 100 days, President Biden has made important inroads in reversing U.S. apathy as a global COVID partner. The administration previously agreed to send Mexico 2.7 million AstraZeneca doses. A ndappointing Gayle Smith as the United States’ global coronavirus coordinator was a smart move. She brings the experience needed to put the United States back on solid footing. While her profile is global, geographic proximity and economic, political and security interests demand that priority No. 1 should be Latin America and the Caribbean.

Soaring infection rates — now passing the 28 million mark for recorded cases — and a weak vaccine rollout are crippling our hemispheric partners. Brazil consistently is near the top of the world’s worst daily death toll; Peru is administering only a few thousand doses per day. And no region is more dependent on the perception of health safety for its economic recovery than the Caribbean, where COVAX delays and limited deliveries are leaving small countries scrambling to deal with Big Pharma for the vaccines. This is not sustainable, and the United States needs to intervene.

This is a defining moment for a U.S. partnership strategy in the region. If implemented properly, a holistic strategy will not only address the COVID-19 health crisis, but also position the country favorably against its global competitors on longer-term regional issues, including economic recovery, governance, hemispheric commerce and climate action.

In the short term, the top priority is for the Biden administration to address the region’s immediate health needs, especially those related to vaccine access and distribution. Getting vaccines in arms is fundamental to achieving everything else. To overcome distribution hurdles, for example, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can partner with governments to help strengthen in-country logistics needed for expedient, fair and equitable vaccine distribution. In the longer term, USAID can increase assistance in research and development, disease surveillance and rapid-response capacity to ensure vaccines are distributed in a fair, ethical, and transparent way. Both agencies have provided critical technical assistance in the face of health emergencies in the past — from helping contain infectious diseases such as AIDS and Zika in the Americas to strengthening the response to the Ebola outbreak in Uganda.

With health partnership as a starting point, COVID-19 recovery could then present an opportunity for the region to leapfrog development roadblocks and, in turn, accelerate a more-positive trajectory for the entire Western Hemisphere. Long- issues exacerbated by the pandemic require immediate attention, including rising social tensions, soaring unemployment, increased corruption, a changing climate, growing public debt and the many consequences of school closures. The United States has the opportunity to help address these issues by working with its private sector, regional governments and multilateral institutions through a partnership based on democratic values.

Failing to prioritize vaccine roll-out in the Americas cannot be an option. A Latin America and the Caribbean region that is secure, prosperous and democratic will provide stability and opportunities for the United States. Action is needed to quash the pandemic in the short term and ensure that geopolitical competitors are not in an enviable position as the region recovers in the long term.

Despite a bad opening under the previous administration, the United States now has new momentum to redefine its vaccine geopolitics moving forward.

Jason Marczak is director and Cristina Guevara is an assistant director of the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center. They are the lead authors of the center’s new report, “COVID-19 Recovery in Latin America and the Caribbean: A Partnership Strategy for the Biden Administration,” written with insight from 21 advisers who represent 12 countries across the Americas.

Marczak
Marczak
Guevara
Guevara

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. aims to share millions of AstraZeneca vaccine doses after review

    The Biden administration has faced calls for months to share the shots, which will likely go unused in the United States.

  • Deadly India COVID-19 Outbreak Hits U.S. Diplomatic Mission, Killing Two

    Adnan Abidi via ReutersAt least two local hires of the U.S. diplomatic mission to India have died and more than 100 personnel, including Americans, have been infected in the punishing COVID-19 wave currently gripping the nation, according to CNN. Scores Die Waiting at Hospital Doorsteps in COVID-Ravaged IndiaIt is not clear where the affected employees are located among the U.S.’s five consulate offices across the country and major embassy in New Dehli. American personnel, family members and local staff finally received their first COVID-19 vaccines just two weeks ago amid frustration over the rising case numbers, a source told CNN. The source added that the U.S. diplomatic mission staff felt they were not being prioritized given the fact that most foreign service diplomats in Europe and elsewhere—including Kabul and Baghdad—had already received their shots. The staff in India was also frustrated by high level visits by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and later Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, which they felt put them at risk in the planning process which involved in-person meetings even as the case numbers surged. A source told CNN there were “reports of positive Covid cases in the wake of the trips, it is unclear if they were directly linked to the visits.”Secretary of State Tony Blinken referred to the growing frustration by diplomats abroad in February, and the State Department spokesman Ned Price said on April 18 they had “completed deployment of vaccines to all of our posts abroad.” Though by then, the situation in India had already begun to spiral out of control.In a statement to CNN, the State Department said they had no priority higher than the safety and security of employees. “We are closely monitoring the situation and we will take all necessary measures to safeguard the health and well-being of our employees, including offering vaccines to employees.”Price also told the network that while he could not confirm the deaths or reports of the outbreak at the India diplomatic mission due to “privacy concerns,” the situation was dire. “India is enduring a deeply concerning outbreak and the entire country has been affected,” he said at a briefing. “We obviously do have a large diplomatic presence within India, it is tantamount to the deep engagement and partnership we have with India, but I’m not in a position to speak to any cases within our staff or embassy community.”President Joe Biden spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi on Monday, though the U.S. has not yet pledged to send actual vaccines to the beleaguered nation—only components to make the jabs. “The President pledged America’s steadfast support for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases,” a readout of the call said. “In response, the United States is providing a range of emergency assistance, including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials, and therapeutics.”India continues to set daily records in new infections as the country succumbs to a deadly third wave, crippled by shortages of critical supplies including oxygen, medicine and ventilators. The source told CNN that the U.S. reluctance to vaccinate the staff in India proved deadly and that the vaccines “came too late for the two people who died... it’s horrible.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • U.S. judge says Huawei has not violated court order, but warns company lawyers

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday found that Huawei did not violate a court order by sharing certain information with its chief financial officer, who is using it to help fight her extradition from Canada. But U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn, warned Huawei lawyers: "be careful with your filings." Lawyers for Huawei Technologies were summoned to the court in New York after U.S. prosecutors accused Huawei of improperly sharing materials the government disclosed in the criminal case against the company with chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who also is charged but considered a fugitive.

  • U.S. eases COVID-19 restrictions on Chinese students

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday said it was easing travel restrictions on Chinese and other international students into the United States this fall, a change that could provide financial help to some colleges whose enrollments declined during the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. State Department said in a statement it is expanding its national interest exemptions to cover students and academics around the world starting on Aug. 1 after it made the change in March for European students. Reuters first reported the planned announcement for Chinese students, the largest number of international students in the United States.

  • 'They cut the VPN': Shanghai Oscars party for 'Nomadland' director hits snag

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -A livestream of the Academy Awards in Shanghai hosted by alumni of Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao's alma mater ran into China's Great Firewall, with the organiser saying access to his virtual private network (VPN) service was blocked for nearly two hours. Beijing-born Zhao, whose critical 2013 comment on China resurfaced after her nomination, sparking backlash in the country, was named best director for "Nomadland" on Monday, making her the first Asian woman to win the category in the award's 93-year history. About 30 people had gathered at a small bar on The Bund, a historic district in central Shanghai, as early as 8 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) to support Zhao and watch the awards live on YouTube.

  • Congressional lawmakers urge Biden to use ‘full capabilities’ to bring Tice home

    Congressional Democrats and Republicans pledge to support efforts by President Joe Biden to secure the release of journalist Austin Tice, missing in Syria.

  • Kazakhstan rolls out its own COVID-19 vaccine

    Kazakhstan on Tuesday launched its own, domestically-developed vaccine for mass inoculations against COVID-19, starting with popular locations such as shopping malls. Almost a million people in the former Soviet republic of 19 million have already received the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine that Kazakhstan both imports and produces domestically. The Central Asian republic's sovereign wealth fund has also ordered a million doses of Chinese-developed Sinopharm vaccine.

  • Fully vaccinated people can unmask outdoors in some cases -U.S. CDC

    Fully vaccinated people can safely engage in outdoor activities like walking and hiking without wearing masks but should continue to use face-coverings in public spaces where they are required, U.S. health regulators said on Tuesday. The updated health advice comes as more than half of all adults in the United States have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). "The release of these new guidelines is a first step at helping fully vaccinated Americans resume activities they had stopped doing because of the pandemic, while being mindful of the potential risk of transmitting the virus to others," the CDC said.

  • Patrick Dempsey Teased Whether or Not Derek Will Come Back (Again) on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

    We just miss having McDreamy around, okay?

  • Biden's coronavirus success threatened by political divisions he pledged to heal

    President Biden promised to lead what had been a patchwork fight against the pandemic. But Republican resistance has left the U.S. exposed to continued infections.

  • State lawmakers opposed to COVID vaccine mandates have filed a flurry of bills this session. Some worry about the message they send.

    Bills advanced in more than 40 states seek to prohibit vaccination requirements for work, school or events.

  • European Commission launches legal action against AstraZeneca

    The European Commission says it’s launched legal action against vaccine maker AstraZeneca for failing to respect the terms of its contract with the EU.

  • Covid: Perth ends lockdown after Covid cases contained

    A snap three-day lockdown was enforced after the state's first case of community transmission in a year.

  • Sort your greenwashing from your black carbon with The Independent’s climate jargon buster

    Live in a climate of confusion no longer. Here’s our handy guide to the essential words and terms required to understand the biggest issue facing our planet

  • New legislation, guests – and no designated survivor: What we know about Biden’s address to Congress

    Joe Biden will deliver a primetime address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, approaching his 100th day in office, highlighting an ambitious domestic agenda in the wake of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The high-security event at the Capitol – not technically a State of the Union address – will have Covid-19 restrictions in place, including an invite-only list of guests, with roughly 200 people in attendance. Mr Biden worked on his remarks with adviser Mike Donilon, speechwriter Vinay Reddy and White House aides, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

  • Florida private schools bans teachers from getting Covid vaccine, citing baseless conspiracy theory

    ‘Children shouldn’t be around teachers who are vaccinated,’ institution reportedly says

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • ‘Knife Fights in a Phone Booth’: Census Will Turn Incumbents Against Each Other

    Bill Clark/GettyWhen the Census Bureau announced on Monday that West Virginia would lose one of its three seats in the U.S. House, Rep. Alex Mooney was prepared.The Republican lawmaker, who has represented central West Virginia for six years, has quietly stockpiled campaign cash while easily dispatching Democratic challengers in this deep red district. He entered 2021 with over $2.7 million in the bank for his campaign, an enormous total for a low-key lawmaker in a safe seat.Call it a rainy day fund for one of the most dreaded kinds of political bad luck that can befall a member of Congress.Every 10 years, when congressional lines are redrawn based on population data from the latest Census, a lawmaker is inevitably placed in a colleague’s district. Those situations can produce the most brutal kind of election contest there is: incumbent versus incumbent. Even the prospect of such a fight has spurred many a member to instead retire early, having found themselves the loser in a game of political musical chairs.Come January 2023, Mooney, apparently, does not want to be the West Virginia member of Congress out of a job. His fellow delegation Republicans—and possible rivals in the not-too-distant future—have campaign war chests a fraction of the size. Rep. Carol Miller, who represents the state’s south, has just $66,000 on hand.Before the Census Bureau’s announcement, Mooney, Miller, and Rep. David McKinley signed a joint statement saying that “at this time, we all plan to seek re-election to Congress” and that they will consider the situation again when the state legislature redraws the map in the fall.But the general rule with these incumbent cage matches, say operatives, is that those who start behind stay behind.“These sorts of things are knife fights in a phone booth,” said Matt Gorman, a Republican strategist who previously worked at the party’s House campaign arm. “You need to move quickly and ruthlessly.”West Virginia will hardly be the only stage for such maneuvering. Six other states will lose a congressional seat, and if the past is any guide, even those representing states that didn’t lose a seat are far from safe.These contests inspire high drama and, often, a unique shock factor. Democrats still talk about the bitter 2012 race between Brad Sherman and Howard Berman, two ideologically similar Los Angeles Democrats, which ended up costing over $15 million. Near the end of the campaign, it even got physical after Sherman, then 58 years old, tried to put Berman, then 71, in a headlock during a debate. Sherman won, and remains in office.In 2022, the stakes for such brutal party civil wars are even higher, because control of the House rests on a razor’s edge. In the last round of redistricting, the GOP held a commanding 50-seat majority; now, Democrats hold a six-seat majority. Every seat will matter, as will every dollar, so leaders in both parties will likely want to head off any potentially wasteful primaries that do not impact the path to the majority.Census Bureau Director Resigns, Effective Inauguration Day“It’s not like anyone is in jeopardy of losing a seat because of a member-on-member primary,” said Jesse Ferguson, a Democratic strategist who worked at the party’s House campaign arm during the 2012 redistricting cycle. “But member-on-member primaries will take up eyeballs, oxygen, and donor interest and divert it away from the competitive races in the fall, where it’s sorely needed.”At this stage, the Census Bureau has only released top-line population figures, so it’s difficult to pinpoint which exact districts could be on the chopping block in the six other states which will lose a seat beyond West Virginia, whose small size makes for a more zero-sum situation. After the last round of redistricting in 2012, there were 10 incumbent-versus-incumbent battles.In Illinois, for example, there’s speculation among party operatives that a GOP-held seat in the state’s more rural south will be axed, or potentially a Democratic-held seat in the suburbs and exurbs of Chicago. In New York, the focus is on red and purple upstate areas with declining population, and in Ohio, buzz on a district loss is centered on the old industrial heart of the state’s northeast. The region’s current representative, Democrat Tim Ryan, launched a U.S. Senate bid on Monday.There are also states where the party in control of government is seen as likely to put two members of the opposite party together to consolidate an advantage. Georgia is not losing a seat, but observers believe Republicans could pit two Democrats, Reps. Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux, in one district that spans the northern suburbs of Atlanta. Both have raised over $600,000 in the first three months of the year.Joe Trippi, a longtime Democratic strategist who has worked on post-redistricting races, said many lawmakers are quietly preparing for these possibilities, knowing that in safe seats their dilemmas won’t land on the radar of party committees that are solely focused on the majority. “That’s why they’ve got to raise the money now, and prepare for the worst,” Trippi said.Party leaders are usually neutral in such races, at least publicly, though there are exceptions. In 2012, Eric Cantor, then the GOP’s second-ranking House leader, cut a $25,000 check to support Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who went on to defeat a fellow GOP incumbent in a primary.Insiders say that on the Democratic side, leaders like President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi might quietly work to preempt bruising battles. “The president could play a useful role in avoiding those kinds of primary fights,” said a former lawmaker who lost their seat in a past round of redistricting, speaking anonymously to discuss dynamics candidly. “She may be the one going to Biden to say, we can avoid a $10 million primary for a seat that’s going to be Democratic."Twitter Goes Crazy for Rhode Island’s Roll-Call CalamariA less gentle touch is likely to be at work on the GOP side. Former President Donald Trump remains the de facto party leader and its most coveted endorsement, and he is hardly shy about blowing up internal party politics, especially as he wages war against those Republicans he deems insufficiently loyal to him.But these races have always been nasty, no matter the party or political atmosphere. In 2012, two Arizona Republicans, Rep. David Schweikert and then-Rep. Ben Quayle, the son of the former vice president, competed in a race that featured allegations that Schweikert traded in innuendo about Quayle’s sexual orientation. Schweikert won.“These primaries lead to long-term animus on both sides because they’re running in a seat they think is theirs,” said Ferguson. “And they're running against someone who they thought was their friend. So it adds a personal touch to the contest.”Monday’s 2020 Census announcement did take some potentially tough primaries off the table. Rhode Island held onto its two House seats, sparing Democratic Reps. David Cicilline and Jim Langevin from a possible head-to-head. Cicilline had banked over $1.1 million for his campaign as of mid-April. And Minnesota will not see a brawl among any of the four Republicans representing districts outside the Twin Cities, a possibility that was brewing before the Census Bureau announced the state would keep all eight of its House seats.For now, West Virginia’s three GOP representatives can begin plotting for possible primaries. But the dozens of members elsewhere are stuck playing the waiting game as their states governments begin the redistricting process.Rep. Peter Meijer, a freshman Republican, has over $500,000 banked for his re-election in his west Michigan district, which leans to the right. A nonpartisan commission in Lansing will decide what that district will look like—or if it exists at all—after dropping Michigan from 14 districts to 13.“I'm optimistic,” said Meijer, “that they'll be ensuring that we have maps that are reflective of communities of interest.”—with reporting from Matt FullerRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Never argue with a fool’: Bakari Sellers hits back at Laura Ingraham over claim he changed his accent while talking about Andrew Brown Jr

    Fox News host criticised attorney during show on Monday