Biden to have root canal procedure at White House

President Joe Biden will undergo a root canal

US President Joe Biden will undergo a root canal at the White House on Monday, his doctor has said.

The 80-year-old complained of dental pain on Sunday and an examination was performed that day, said White House physician Dr Kevin O'Connor.

Mr Biden had X-rays and an initial root canal procedure was carried out.

The president woke up experiencing more pain on Monday, and the decision was made to complete the procedure, the White House said.

The president said it was his lower right premolar (tooth 29) that hurt, according to a note from Dr O'Connor.

A presidential dental team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center performed Sunday's examination in the White House Dental Operatory.

Monday's surgery will cause him to miss a scheduled appearance at an event celebrating college athletes.

The White House said the president would "not be put under anaesthesia" during the procedure, so the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution - allowing temporary transfer of a president's powers and duties to the vice-president - would not be invoked.

In 2021, Mr Biden was anaesthetised for a colonoscopy and presidential power was temporarily transferred to Vice-President Kamala Harris.