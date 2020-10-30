Biden runs off-stage as rain cuts rally short





Joe Biden runs off stage

Date: October 29, 2020

Location: Tampa, Florida

JOE BIDEN: Well, a nation divided cannot stand. I was reminded of that earlier this week. Ladies and--

I never forgot what President Kennedy said about going to the moon. He said, we're going. You know why? Because we refuse to postpone. Let's not postpone and get out of the rain. God bless you all. Thank you.

