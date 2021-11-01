Biden: Russia and China 'didn't show up'

President Biden, speaking at the end of the G-20 summit in Rome, said China and Russia 'didn't show up' on climate change commitments. Russia and China are sending senior officials to the two weeks of climate meetings in Glasgow, Scotland. (Nov. 1)

