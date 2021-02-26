Biden said 'Diplomacy is back!' Then he started dropping bombs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Trita Parsi
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

“Diplomacy is back!” President Joe Biden declared at the Munich Security Conference last week. But so is bombing Syria, apparently. Biden has only been president a bit more than a month, but he has already ordered his first bombing campaign. (It took Trump four months to do the same.) The target was facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran-backed militia in retaliation for rocket attacks against US troops in Iraq earlier this month.

Presumably, Biden wanted to signal to Iran that it would pay a heavy price if it ordered attacks against US troops in order to pressure Washington to return to the Iran nuclear deal. But by bombing Syria for this reason, Biden proved how failing to rejoin the nuclear agreement endangers US national security – Iran’s nuclear program continues to advance while the US and Iran glide closer to a military confrontation.

Biden knows these arguments quite well. He made them against Donald Trump only a few months ago. His top officials have spent the past years extensively criticizing Trump’s maximum pressure strategy. They were all correct.

Which makes his steps on Iran in his first month all the more perplexing. While Biden’s intent to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) seems unquestionable, good intentions and good strategy are not the same thing. Rather than bringing diplomacy back, Biden appears to be falling back into old patterns where appearing tough trumps being smart and where diplomacy is merely a slogan sprinkled on policies centered on coercion, not a genuine give and take.

Of course, few doubted that reviving the JCPOA would be without challenge. And the lack of priority given to Iran may simply be due to the plethora of domestic and international crises Biden has to attend to with less than a full staff.

Yet, these exonerating circumstances do not explain the many seemingly unnecessary and counterproductive measures the Biden administration has taken on the JCPOA since taking office.

Even before diplomacy has begun, the Biden administration has seemingly initiated a highly unproductive blame game

First, the administration rather unnecessarily decided to create a public feud over whether Iran or the US would have to take the first step towards reviving the JCPOA. Instead of carefully working with the Europeans to design a choreography that would enable both sides to move simultaneously, and by that, avoid a conflict over chronology altogether, Biden officials repeatedly made public demands that Iran had to take the first step before any of Trump’s JCPOA-violating sanctions could be lifted – even though it was the US that left the agreement.

This won’t work. Wendy Sherman, President Barack Obama’s former lead negotiator and Biden’s pick for deputy secretary of state, said as much in September 2019. Sherman said she “would be shocked if Iran agreed to a meeting without some sanctions relief” and that there “are plenty of ways to do this so that everyone’s interests can be met and so that everyone’s face can be saved”. Sherman was right then and she is right now.

Even if Biden calculated that a small public confrontation could serve the administration’s broader purposes, it should not have been over an issue where the US neither has persuasive moral nor legal arguments.

Second, even before diplomacy has begun, the Biden administration has seemingly initiated a highly unproductive blame game that has further damaged the atmospherics for diplomacy. The administration’s messaging has been to emphasize that Iran is the party out of compliance with the JCPOA – which is technically false – and that the future of the deal hinges on Iran coming back into compliance. Even though it is the US that left the deal while Iran is still in it. While Iran has reduced its obligations in accordance to paragraph 36 of the JCPOA, that is fundamentally different from the US leaving the deal and imposing sanctions on countries that seek to abide by the nuclear accord.

Biden’s attitude has been that the US simply is not responsible for the actions of the Trump administration. America has a new president now and as a result, it starts off with a clean slate unburdened by the many transgressions of Donald Trump. Consequently, it is Iran that is in the wrong, not America. All the US needed to do to regain the moral high ground was to elect a new president – even though the new president is continuing the policies of the old president.

The blame game is further fought at the International Atomic Energy Agency now. Reports indicate that the US and the EU are seeking to rebuke Iran for reducing its cooperation with the IAEA. Tehran’s actions are certainly worthy of censure. But again, the problem is that the US has abandoned all of its obligations while Tehran has reduced some of its own. If the US returned to the deal and Iran didn’t, rebuking it would be fully justified. But doing so now when the US still remains outside of the deal is simply kafkaesque. It’s not even a clever way of playing the blame game.

Even if the US succeeds in shifting the blame to Iran, the question is what the value of that is at this point. In this early stage of diplomacy, the parties should be seeking to create the best possible atmosphere for talks. They should demonstrate their positive intent and commitment to finding a diplomatic solution. Descending into a public blame game is what the parties do when talks start to break down – it’s not an effective measure to get talks going. All it does, intentionally or not, is to signal insincerity, perhaps even bad intent.

That is certainly how Biden’s maneuvering has been read in Tehran. Whatever advantage Biden thinks he gains through military signaling in Syria and by playing the blame game in the media, if it sabotages what arguably is the final opportunity to revive an accord that is critical to US national security, then Biden may inadvertently achieve what Trump couldn’t: destroying the legacy of Obama’s main foreign policy achievement.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden promised a ‘fair and humane’ immigration overhaul. What he inherited is a mess.

    “It’s one thing to make promises. It’s another thing to execute on those promises.”

  • Calif. expects 1.1M J&J vaccines in next 3 weeks

    Gov. Gavin Newsom expects California to start administering the new Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine next week. He said the Biden administration plans to send California more than 1.1 million of the single-dose shots in the next three weeks. (Feb. 26)

  • About 20% of U.S. adults have received first COVID-19 vaccine dose, White House says

    Nearly 1 in 5 adults and nearly half of Americans 65 and older have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, White House senior adviser Andy Slavitt said on Friday.The big picture: The Biden administration has previously said it has secured enough doses to vaccinate most of the American population by the end of July.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOn Thursday, the Biden administration said 50 million doses have been administered since Biden took office.Slavitt said Friday that the milestone puts the country ahead of schedule for meeting its goal of 100 million doses in 100 days.The state of play: The White House will meet with top business groups and speak with thousands of business owners to ask employers to provide vaccination incentives for its employees, like paid time off. Several other businesses are already taking initiative, like Uber and Lyft, which partnered with pharmacies and community centers to provide 60 million free or discounted rides. The federal government and states are also erecting more mass vaccination sites. One will be in Chicago, which will inoculate 6,000 people a day, and another in Greensboro, North Carolina, that will be able to manage 3,000 people per day. What to watch: The vaccine rollout has been dealing with a few setbacks as a result of the extreme winter weather last week. But Slavitt said the federal government is ready to send out 14.5 million weekly doses to states beginning next week, an increase of about 70% since Biden took office.Go deeper: Biden administration to distribute 25 million free masksMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden, facing backlash over reopening shelter for migrant children, is left with few options

    The decision to reopen the Texas influx shelter reveals how, in opting for a more humane approach to migrant children, the Biden administration is left dealing with some of the same tough choices that vexed its predecessors.

  • Biden ordered airstrike after determining Iran supported rocket attacks

    The attacks and retaliatory strike marked the first major military action of the Biden administration.

  • Airline CEOs urge White House support for greener aviation fuel

    The CEOs of American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines and other airline officials met virtually with White House officials Friday to discuss tackling aviation pollution and urge U.S. support for greener aviation fuel. United Chief Executive Scott Kirby made clear the carrier was fully committed to confronting the climate crisis and sought White House support for "incentives for sustainable aviation fuel and carbon capture in the forthcoming economic stimulus proposal," the airline said in a statement.

  • Tim Kaine demands briefing from Biden administration on legal justification for Syria strike

    Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) are among the Democrats criticizing the Biden administration for Thursday night's airstrike against facilities in Syria linked to an Iran-backed militia group, demanding that Congress immediately be briefed on the matter.Why it matters: The strikes, which the Pentagon and National Security Council say were a response to threats against U.S. forces in the region, constitute the Biden administration's first overt military action.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying:Kaine: "Offensive military action without congressional approval is not constitutional absent extraordinary circumstances. Congress must be fully briefed on this matter expeditiously."Murphy: "Congress should hold this administration to the same standard it did prior administrations, and require clear legal justifications for military action, especially inside theaters like Syria, where Congress has not explicitly authorized any American military action."Khanna: "We cannot stand up for Congressional authorization before military strikes only when there is a Republican president. The administration should have sought Congressional authorization here. We need to work to extricate from the Middle East, not escalate."The other side: The Pentagon said in a statement Thursday that the strike was carried out "in response to recent attacks against American and Coalition personnel in Iraq," and was intended to "de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq." A National Security Council spokesperson said the Pentagon pre-notified Congress, and that the administration is continuing to brief the Hill at the member and staff level."As a matter of domestic law, the president took this action pursuant to his Article II authority to defend U.S. personnel."There will be a full classified briefing "early next week, and sooner if Congress wants it," the NSC spokesperson added.The big picture: All three Democrats have been outspoken against past presidents' attempts to conduct offensive military operations without congressional approval.Kaine has led the charge in the Senate to repeal the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iraq and to replace the 2001 AUMF — which has been cited repeatedly by presidents to justify U.S. military action all over the world — with a narrower authorization.Kaine and Khanna also introduced resolutions passed by Congress in 2020 that would have required former President Trump to get congressional approval before taking military action against Iran, but it was vetoed by the president.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Ex-deputy accused of excessive force during arrest faces assault charges, SC cops say

    The deputy was fired in August, 11 days after state investigators said he unlawfully arrested someone in Greenville County.

  • WFP: Security protocols, leaks a focus of Congo probe

    A U.N. investigation into the attack on a humanitarian convoy in Congo that killed the Italian ambassador, his bodyguard and driver will look into whether the long-planned mission's security protocols were followed and whether information might have leaked to the unknown gunmen involved in the ambush. The deputy communications director of the World Food Program, Greg Barrow, told an online briefing Friday that the Feb. 22 mission to bring Ambassador Luca Attanasio to a WFP school feeding program in eastern Congo had been in the works since 2020. Attanasio, his security escort, Carabiniere paramilitary officer Vittorio Iacovacci, and the WFP’s Congolese driver Moustapha Milambo were killed Monday when an armed group stopped them and ordered them out of their cars.

  • Congress reacts to US airstrikes in Syria

    The Pentagon’s announcement that that U.S. forces conducted deadly airstrikes in Syria sparked complaints from some of President Joe Biden’s Democratic allies that he overreached, while key Republicans applauded the move.

  • Federal Judge in Texas Rules Government's COVID-Related Eviction Moratorium Is Unconstitutional

    Sometimes it really feels like America is The Bad Place.

  • 'Safest place in the city': COVID cases in nursing homes drop 89% as residents get vaccinated

    Even as the virus slows nationwide, nursing home cases have dropped at a faster pace than COVID-19 infections overall, a USA TODAY analysis shows.

  • Covid 'angels': the volunteers helping at-risk strangers get vaccinated

    Thousands of Washington state residents have found vaccine appointments with help from a Facebook group Bev Belgau receives her first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic by the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe in Sequim, Washington. Photograph: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters Sign up for the Guardian Today US newsletter Nicole D’Abreau had spent weeks searching for a Covid-19 vaccine slot for her 62-year-old, diabetic mother when she launched a desperate attempt. “I keep searching having a hard time. Any help or direction would be greatly appreciated,” D’Abreau, a 36-year-old Olympia, Washington, resident, wrote to the “Find a Covid shot WA” Facebook group. Within hours, one of the group’s 50 volunteers, or “angels” as they have come to be known, contacted D’Abreau and in less than 48 hours, her mother was scheduled for a Moderna shot. D’Abreau’s mother is one of thousands of people across the Pacific north-west state who, after qualifying for the Covid-19 vaccine and then struggling to locate appointments online, have found a shot through this Facebook page. The site is one of several that have sprung up across the United States as technical woes and online difficulties have complicated vaccination efforts. The rapidly growing Facebook group launched a month ago and already has 29,300 members. It allows users to crowdsource information about availability of the vaccine in Washington, uses a system of hashtags to let users search and prioritizes high-risk cases. Members post constantly, with requests for help or alerts about a location with vaccine openings, so others can quickly register before the appointments disappear. But the real magic, according to Sharla, who founded the group along with her brother Steve (They have both requested their last names not be included because of the harassing messages they have started receiving), are the group’s volunteers. The group pairs people considered at especially high risk for Covid – which the group defines as members of the Bipoc community, people 70 years or older, individuals with limited English, and/or those with disabilities – who seek help on the site with a trained volunteer, who guides them to a vaccine appointment. “I was speechless,” D’Abreau told the Guardian about her experience with the group. Before contacting them, she had spent mornings, lunch breaks and evenings scouring the state’s health department website for shot locations for her mother, who is black, at high risk for Covid complications and lives with D’Abreau. “I still am speechless, because it seems so surreal to have somebody find something.” “It just helps close that equity gap where they wouldn’t be able to do it on their own,” said Sharla. Patients wait and are observed for an adverse reactions following their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Amazon Meeting Center in downtown Seattle. Photograph: Grant Hindsley/AFP/Getty Images Steve had just received a message from a woman desperately looking for a vaccine for her mother, who would be starting chemo the following week. He had already tried setting her up with an appointment earlier that morning, but she missed it because she was helping her dad get a Covid-19 test before cataract surgery. He elevated her request to what the group calls “super seekers”. “This just sort of makes everyone aware that, ‘hey, we’ve got this high-risk scenario that’s time sensitive, everybody keep an eye out and we will find her something,’” he said. The challenges people using the group have reported are myriad. For some, it came when they tried to search the hundreds of individual vaccine locations listed on the Washington department of health website, fill out a series of forms and yet repeatedly miss out on openings because they are snatched up so quickly. Others simply struggled to understand the website or connect to the internet. Steve, 37, and Sharla, 31, explained they don’t have any super-secret formula for finding vaccines. A lot of it comes down to simply their volunteers devoting hours a day to searching vaccination locations’ websites and alerting others when there are openings, as well as crowdsourcing information through the group’s broader community base. Steve said: “That’s the power of 29,000 sets of eyeballs, checking these different websites.” According to Washington’s health department, the state has distributed more than 1.2m doses, or about 83% of the doses delivered to the state’s providers and long-term care programs. Steve said he wants to see state officials create one centralized platform to help make the distribution process easier on the community. But, referencing statistics showing the especially harmful toll the virus has had on communities of color, he would also like to see state officials start considering the Bipoc community as high risk when organizing distribution That’s the power of 29,000 sets of eyeballs, checking these different websites Steve In addition to its main group, the Washington Facebook group has a virtually identical group entirely in Spanish. Ivönne Radovich, a volunteer fluent in Spanish who helps to lead that work, said she became involved after struggling to find her own 75-year-old mother a vaccine slot. She ultimately found an appointment through the group, and now wants to help others like her mom. “I think of the fact that my mother has so many issues with her health and the barriers – she doesn’t speak English – and how complicated just using the computer is for her, that I’m always thinking, I know there [are] so many seniors in the same situation,” said Radovich. Bela Bhatt, a special education teacher and group volunteer fluent in Hindi and Gujarati, described a recent experience where she was able to help a woman find a vaccine for her elderly father, who speaks Gujarati, before his open-heart surgery. Bhatt said she received a photo of him beaming as he got the shot. “It brings tears in my eyes that this is at least something I can do for our community, for people in need,” she said. Another person helped by the group was Kim Piira, 47, of Duvall, Washington, about 25 miles north-east of Seattle. She said she remembers searching the health department’s website for a vaccine for her 77-year-old mother, a recent breast cancer survivor who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and high blood pressure, every day for two weeks before coming across the group. Just days later, she was sitting in her car after her daughter’s soccer game and started scrolling through the page. She spotted a new post that said, “Monroe Safeway has vaccines,” clicked on the link and, as her daughter jumped in the car, was able to grab an appointment.

  • Queer Nigerians Hoped the Clubhouse App Would Be a Safe Haven. It's Become Another Breeding Ground for Bigotry

    Has the app become a hostile place for the LGBTQ+ community before it even fully launches?

  • ‘Terminator’ Anime Series Ordered at Netflix

    A “Terminator” anime series has been ordered at Netflix, Variety has learned. As the project is still in the early stages, plot details are being kept under wraps. Netflix has partnered with Skydance on the series, with Skydance having produced the last two “Terminator” films. The series is produced in partnership with Production I.G , who […]

  • Named, shamed but unscathed: Saudi crown prince spared by US realpolitik

    Analysis: The US has sanctioned 76 people linked to Khashoggi’s murder, but not Mohammed bin Salman, future king of a strategic Middle East ally Mohammed bin Salman, who US intelligence say ‘approved’ a dissident journalist’s killing, is in his mid-30s, with good prospects to be the Saudi leader for a generation or more. Photograph: Amr Nabil/AP Friday was the day that Joe Biden’s vaunted drive to put human rights back at the centre of US foreign policy slammed, as such drives usually do, into the brick wall of great power realpolitik. As it had promised, the new administration obeyed the law laid down by Congress and ignored by its predecessor. It published an unclassified summary of the intelligence assessment that the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, “approved” the murder and dismemberment of the Saudi reformer and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. For all the claims by the Trump administration that it could not publish for fear of revealing CIA “sources and methods”, the brief assessment was a logical inference from publicly available material. The 15-member murder squad included seven drawn from the prince’s own bodyguard, in an absolutist monarchy demanding absolute obedience. It was not a great work of sleuthing. However, the crown prince was not on the list of 76 Saudis sanctioned under the new Khashoggi ban unveiled by the secretary of state, Antony Blinken, imposing visa restrictions at foreigners “conducting serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activities, including those that suppress, harass, surveil, threaten, or harm journalists, activists, or other persons perceived to be dissidents for their work”. Used to the full, the Khashoggi ban could lead to wholesale expulsions of diplomats and other operatives, not just from Saudi Arabia but also from dictatorships like China, which have been heavily involved in intimidation of Chinese nationals and Chinese Americans living in the US. The ban, though, is a general response to a very specific crime, in which the mastermind has gone without punishment, apart from naming and shaming. The treasury froze the assets of the former deputy head of Saudi intelligence and blocked all dealings with the Rapid Intervention Force, known as the Tiger Squad, but its royal patron and commander, the crown prince, was left unscathed. Furthermore, as Kristin Diwan, senior resident scholar at the Gulf States Institute observed, with the ban the Biden administration “is making a distinction between domestic suppression and its pursuit abroad”, explicitly punishing only the latter. The intelligence assessment and the punitive measures were a one-two punch, in which the second punch was pulled, a compromise born of the cold reality that any dream that King Salman would somehow demote Mohammed in the line of succession for the good of the kingdom was fanciful. The crown prince is too well entrenched for that, and being in his mid-30s, has good prospects for being Saudi leader for a generation or more. US officials point out that every administration does business in the national interest with leaders with blood on their hands, starting with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. What makes Prince Mohammed different is that he is supposed to be a key strategic ally in the Middle East. The US runs five bases in Saudi Arabia. While seeking to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran (known as the JCPOA), the Biden administration is seeking to show it is not a pushover in the region. Thursday night’s airstrike on Tehran-backed militiamen in Syria is demonstration of that. And like Barack Obama before him, he will need to seek Saudi acquiescence at least or risk the monarchy joining forces in the region and in Congress to sabotage any future deal. “If we’re going to get the Saudis out of Yemen, we’re going to need their cooperation, and we need to work with them on the JCPOA,” Steven Cook of the Council on Foreign Relations said. “It’s a big important country that’s just super hard to avoid.” People displaced by conflict receive food aid donated by a Kuwaiti charity organisation in the village of Hays, near the conflict zone in Yemen’s western province of Hodeida, this week. Photograph: Khaled Ziad/AFP/Getty Images Obama bought off the Gulf monarchies with record arms sales, a tactic many US officials at the time, now in the current administration, came to regret as complicity in the mass killings of Yemeni civilians. The Biden team has sought to put that right by announcing an end to US military involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen, but here again there is a grey area. The US will sell defensive weapons but not offensive ones, but in reality the distinction is open to interpretation. In the same week the Khashoggi ban was unveiled, the Saudi monarchy launched this year’s Future Investment Initiative, known as “Davos in the Desert” and by all accounts, the investment bankers and private equity moguls who stayed away in the years following Khashoggi’s slaughter, are back in force. This week may be looked back on as the one in which the effort to make Prince Mohammed a pariah finally failed.

  • Things to Know: $1.9T package heads toward House approval

    — A $1.9 trillion package aimed at helping the country rebuild from the coronavirus pandemic seems headed toward House passage. Now, Democrats are also searching for a way to revive their drive to boost the minimum wage. — Tennessee has asked federal law enforcement to investigate the alleged theft of coronavirus vaccine doses in the state’s most populous county.

  • Acting Capitol Police chief tells lawmakers militia groups seek to 'blow up the Capitol,' targeting Biden speech

    The acting chief said the continued threats made it "prudent" for the Capitol Police to maintain their increased level of security at the Capitol.

  • Russians push rail trolley across border to leave North Korea

    North Korea shares a border with Russia in the far eastern part of the isolated rogue nation, but there are no trains running between the countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The Omission of Black History Is Not Accidental. It's Time to Rewrite the History Books.

    Educator and activist Ilyasah Shabazz breaks down the necessary reforms and how the next generation can carry on the legacy of her parents, Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X.