Biden said undocumented immigrants should have access to the COVID-19 vaccine without fear of being arrested by ICE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Connor Perrett
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Biden vaccine
President-elect Joe Biden receives his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del., Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Carolyn Kaster/AP

  • Biden said undocumented immigrants should get the COVID-19 vaccine without fear of prosecution.

  • DHS earlier in February said ICE wouldn't be conducting enforcement near vaccination sites.

  • "They should not be arrested for showing up for being able to get a vaccination," Biden said.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

President Joe Biden said Friday that undocumented immigrants living in the United States should be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine without the fear of being targeted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"I want to make sure they all are able to get vaccinated and so they're protected from Covid, without the ICE or anyone else interfering," Biden said during a Friday appearance on the Spanish-language outlet Univision. "They should not be arrested for showing up for being able to get a vaccination."

He made the comments during his visit to Texas, a state that has been hit hard both by the pandemic and devastating winter storms earlier this month that caused power outages and limited access to clean water for millions of people.

The Biden administration said previously that racial equity was imperative to its response to the coronavirus, including in its vaccination plan, though there have been challenges that include a lack of data, racism in healthcare, and skepticism about the vaccine among members of some marginalized groups.

"Equity is our North Star here," said Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, who leads Biden's COVID-19 equity task force, according to The New York Times. "This effort that focuses on allocation for community health centers really is about connecting with those hard-to-reach populations across the country."

The Department of Homeland Security earlier in February said that ICE would not conduct enforcement near vaccination locations.

"It is a moral and public health imperative to ensure that all individuals residing in the United States have access to the vaccine," the agency said in a press release. "DHS encourages all individuals, regardless of immigration status, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once eligible under local distribution guidelines."

It continued: "Consistent with ICE's long-standing sensitive locations policy, ICE does not and will not carry out enforcement operations at or near health care facilities, such as hospitals, doctors' offices, accredited health clinics, and emergent or urgent care facilities, except in the most extraordinary of circumstances.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Predominantly white colleges tackle racism, diversity, equity and inclusion

    In the wake of a national reckoning on race, higher-ed leaders are "finally understanding that instead of fixing people, we need to fix institutions."

  • 16-year-old drowns rescuing little brother after they fall through ice, OH officials say

    A department of natural resources officer also died after suffering a “medical emergency” at the scene, officials say.

  • Fury as New York town hosts ‘barbaric’ squirrel hunt

    Event condemned as ‘barbaric, cruel, senseless and environmentally terrorising money grab’

  • Trumps accused of treating White House staff like ‘concierge’

    Employees also claim that Barack Obama and his family craved privacy while in executive mansion

  • Victim’s glasses found in car of South Dakota Attorney General who claimed he hit a deer

    Jason Ravnsborg charged with three misdemeanour counts after accident leading to death of 55-year-old pedestrian

  • GOP senator rejects $15 minimum wage saying he once earned $6 an hour, or $23 with inflation

    Republicans point to wages they earned as young people decades ago despite rising inflation that has outpaced Americans’ earnings

  • First asylum-seekers from Mexico's Matamoros border camp enter U.S

    The first asylum seekers from a Mexican border camp that had become a symbol of Trump era immigration restrictions entered the United States on Thursday under a new policy meant to end the hardships endured by migrants in dangerous border towns. The U.N.'s International Organization for Migration (IOM) said the initial group comprised 27 people who had been living in the makeshift camp in Matamoros opposite Brownsville, Texas. Some residents have lived there for more than a year under former President Donald Trump's controversial Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings.

  • Father of woman found dead in trash chute says she was targeted by a hitman

    Wrongful death case alleges that Lara Prychodko’s estranged husband was ‘financially motivated’ to pay for her death

  • Was Europe's first COVID death in Serbia?

    A new study suggests that the first death from COVID-19 in Europe may have actually occurred in Serbia - 10 days before the first reported fatality came out of France.France reported Europe's first death on Feb. 15, 2020. But researchers in Belgrade now say that a 56-year-old construction worker from that city, who had not traveled abroad, was admitted to a hospital on Feb. 5 suffering from fever, cough and shortness of breath. He died within hours and an autopsy showed pneumonia was the cause. Months later, scientists at the Institute for Forensic Medicine of Belgrade's Medical Faculty, found evidence that the man had died from COVID.Milenko Bogdanovic, a forensic pathologist, says frozen samples were taken from the man's eye to prove the presence of the virus."One of the conclusions of this work would be that this is, for the time being, the first post-mortem corroborated death from COVID-19 in Europe to date."The study also says COVID-19 was probably the cause of reports of a pneumonia of unknown origin between January and February last year. Serbia's first official case was recorded on March 6, 2020.

  • Saudi de facto ruler approved operation that led to Khashoggi's death: U.S.

    Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler approved an operation to capture or kill murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, according to U.S. intelligence released on Friday as the United States imposed sanctions on some of those involved but spared the crown prince himself in an effort to preserve relations with the kingdom. Khashoggi, a U.S. resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post critical of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's policies, was killed and dismembered by a team of operatives linked to the prince in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul. The Saudi government, which has denied any involvement by the crown prince, issued a statement rejecting the U.S. report's findings and repeating its previous statements that Khashoggi's killing was a heinous crime by a rogue group.

  • The White House has 132 rooms and its own restaurant. Here's what it's like inside Joe Biden's new home.

    The most famous home in America also comes with a movie theater, bowling alley, and underground bunkers.

  • Popcorn-on-demand: Belgian cinema chain gets creative amid pandemic

    The pandemic has battered the industry, with many cinemas forced to close, restrict screenings or ban sales of snacks, while major studios move releases straight to home streaming platforms, dealing another blow to the box office. As Hollywood waits for cinemas - a core part of the movie value chain - to reopen, many studios have delayed hotly-anticipated blockbusters, such as James Bond's "No Time to Die". For Kinepolis, which operates over 100 cinemas across Europe and North America, that brought its first annual loss in at least 13 years, with sales down 68%.

  • Philippines' Duterte says still undecided on future of U.S. troop deal

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he has not made a decision yet on the future of the two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, leaving the fate of the pact hanging in the balance. Duterte has said the United States should pay more if it wants to maintain the VFA, which he unilaterally cancelled last year in an angry response to an ally being denied a U.S. visa. "I have not yet decided on what to do, to abrogate or renew," Duterte said in a late-night televised address on Wednesday.

  • GameStop suspended: Stock halted repeatedly after share surge

    The GameStop surge appears to be caused by indication company will move to new model

  • ‘MyPillow Guy’ complains loyalty to Trump is costing him millions while facing $1.3 billion lawsuit

    ‘I lost 20 retailers, and it’s cost me $65 million this year that I won’t get back, OK?’

  • China's ships are getting bigger and more aggressive, and Japan is scrambling to keep up

    China's massive Coast Guard and a new law expanding what it can do have worried its neighbors, maybe none of them more so than Japan.

  • QAnon: How the US Satanic paedophile cult conspiracy theory took root in Europe

    Movement mutating away from original Trump-centric mythology to appeal to anti-establishment suspicion and anti-lockdown discontent in UK, France, Germany and beyond

  • Are indoor workouts COVID safe? Nearly 70% of people in one class got sick, CDC says

    Spoiler alert: no masks were worn or required.

  • Nissan ex-CEO tells Japanese court Ghosn's pay was too low

    Former Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa told a Japanese court Wednesday he believed the compensation for his predecessor Carlos Ghosn was too low “by international standards,” and so he supported Ghosn’s retirement packages to prevent him from leaving. “Mr. Ghosn had outstanding abilities and achievements,” Saikawa said, testifying in Tokyo District Court in the criminal trial of Greg Kelly, a former senior executive at Nissan Motor Co.

  • Italy repatriates ambassador and bodyguard killed in Congo

    The bodies of Italy's ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo and his bodyguard arrived back in Rome on Tuesday aboard a military aircraft, a day after they were shot dead following an ambush in eastern Congo. Ambassador Luca Attanasio, 43, and his bodyguard Vittorio Iacovacci, 30, were killed while travelling in a United Nations' World Food Programme convoy to visit a school feeding project. WFP driver Mustapha Milambo was also killed.