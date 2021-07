Axios

The member states of the European Union together have administered more coronavirus vaccine doses per 100 people than the United States, the New York Times reports.Why it matters: The new figures highlight the pace at which the 27 member states of the E.U. are vaccinating their citizens, and stand in stark contrast to the speed of vaccinations in the U.S., which has stagnated.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: During the early stages of th