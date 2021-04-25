Biden sails past 100-day vaccination goal with ease

Stef W. Kight
1 min read
Data: CDC via Our World in Data; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Joe Biden promised as president-elect to get 100 million coronavirus vaccine shots in American arms during his first 100 days in office; since taking office, he's more than doubled that goal — and more than a quarter of Americans are now fully vaccinated.

By the numbers: Not quite 1% were vaccinated when Biden took office, although the Trump administration managed to reach an important milestone of 1 million doses administered in a day.

  • The Biden administration has since surpassed 4 million vaccine doses administered in a day three times, according to CDC data.

Of note: Axios Sneak Peek will be counting down to Biden’s 100th day in office on Friday with data-driven analyses of the administration's accomplishments and challenges each day this week.

