Poisoning nearly killed Alexei Navalny. Now, Biden is sanctioning Putin allies in Russia

Courtney Subramanian, USA TODAY
·5 min read
WASHINGTON – The U.S. imposed new sanctions on Russia Tuesday in response to the poisoning and continued detention of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the first of several steps the Biden administration plans to take to confront Russian aggression.

The U.S. sanctioned seven senior members of the Russian government and added 14 entities to the Department of Commerce's blacklist, mirroring sanctions imposed earlier by the European Union and the United Kingdom for the attempted murder of Navalny. The sanctions prevent the top figures allied with Russian President Vladimir Putin from accessing financial and property assets in the U.S.

The intelligence community determined with "high confidence" that the Federal Security Service used the nerve agent Novichok to poison Navalny last August, according to officials. Russia has denied accusations that it was behind the attack.

Russian opposition: Alexei Navalny loses appeal, calls Putin 'Voldemort'

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny&#39;s detention has sparked widespread protests across Russia.
Navalny, an anti-corruption activist and one of Putin's fiercest critics, returned to Russia in January after recovering from the nerve agent attack in Germany. He was detained shortly after his arrival in Moscow and sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for violating the terms of his probation while he was treated abroad. Navalny's detention has sparked widespread protests across Russia.

US on Russia: 'We expect this to be a challenging relationship'

The sanctions are the first ordered by President Joe Biden against Moscow as the administration reassesses relations with Putin and considers punitive action over Navalny's attempted assassination, interference in U.S. 2020 election, the SolarWinds cyber attack and reported bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill coalition troops in Afghanistan.

More: What you need to know about the FireEye hack: Cybersecurity attack against US government

The sanctions, though largely symbolic, signal a new approach from the previous administration and were coordinated with the EU, which was also expected to place additional restrictions on Moscow Tuesday, officials said. The Trump administration declined to punish Russia over Navalny's poisoning last summer despite international outrage over the attack.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday the penalties were aimed at putting the U.S. on the "same timeline" as the EU, noting that the administration was still reviewing Russia's recent adversarial actions.

"The president and his national security team reserves the right to respond at the time and manner of their choosing and sanctions are part of that," she said.

The Treasury Department sanctioned officials including Alexander Bortnikov, director of Russia's Federal Security Service, first deputy chief of staff Sergei Kiriyenko, first deputy chief of staff Andrei Yarin, deputy defense minister Aleksei Krivoruchko, deputy defense minister Pavel Popov, prosecutor general Igor Krasnov and federal prisons director Alexander Kalashnikov.

The penalties also included an expansion of sanctions under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act, new export restrictions on items that could be used for biological agent and chemical production as well as visa restrictions, according to senior administration officials.

The administration also renewed calls for Navalny's immediate release.

More: Biden puts a twist on 'America First' even as he moves to unravel Trump's foreign policy

"We expect this to be a challenging relationship," a senior administration official told reporters on a briefing call. "We're not seeking to escalate, we're not seeking to reset. We're seeking stability and predictability and areas of constructive work with Russia where it is in our interest to do that."

Walking the talk?

Konstantin Sonin, a Russian economist at the University of Chicago's Harris School of Public Policy, said that while sanctions typically have little impact, the move is a step in the right direction as the Biden administration aligns its messaging and actions.

"The previous administration was very inconsistent in their message. President Trump would say nice things about President Putin at the same time sanctions were piling up in basically the same way," said Sonin, who's known Navalny for years. "Now the Biden administration's actions and words are sending the exact same message."

Following a phone call with Putin last month, Biden said he made clear that the "days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russia's aggressive actions" are over.

In his first major foreign policy address at the State Department, Biden called Navalny's jailing and Russian efforts to suppress freedom of expression "a matter of deep concern to us and the international community."

"He’s been targeted, targeted for exposing corruption. He should be released immediately and without condition," he said.

More: 'Diplomacy is back': Biden promises to restore ties with allies in dramatic foreign policy shift

Officials added that they anticipate more sanctions against Russia for the SolarWinds cyberattack that "will be announced sooner rather than later."

Duke University professor Simon Miles, an expert on Russia and the Soviet Union, said while the latest sanctions sends "the right signal," the Biden administration will need to steer relations with Moscow in a "more productive direction" as the Russian economy and those individuals named can adjust and adapt to sanctions leveled against them.

"With overlapping interests with the Kremlin in, for example, nuclear arms control, but at odds over other issues such as the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, the Biden White House will need to be creative in using both carrots and sticks to manage the U.S.-Russia relationship in the future," he said.

