Biden and Sanders Teams Stand Off Over Israeli ‘Occupation’

The Democratic Party’s left and moderate wings continue to reach tentative compromises on a number of issues that once fiercely divided them. But there’s one perennial political sticking point that’s proving immune to the party’s kumbaya moment: Israel.

In recent years, a vocal and influential chorus of progressives have disagreed privately, and at times rather publicly, with the party’s conventional wisdom on Israel. Led by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), these progressives have challenged the Democratic establishment consensus view on Israel, vocally criticizing the government there, especially its treatment of the Palestinians.

That progressive push has continued as supporters of Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden meet to put together the Democratic National Committee’s 2020 platform. Draft language of the section on Israel, which was reviewed by The Daily Beast, offers some compromises and concessions for each side, those familiar with the issue say. But it notably leaves out a word that progressives believe is foundational to the issue. It doesn’t mention Israel’s “occupation” of the West Bank.

To some Democrats, a lack of explicit acknowledgement of Israeli occupation—a term that former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush both used in various contexts—casts a retrograde pall over a platform that is otherwise moving in a progressive direction. That feeling is broadly shared among progressives involved with the platform process, who believe the addition would state the obvious.

“The reality is that this isn’t about policy, but about politics. There’s no real substantive disagreement that the Palestinians live under Israeli occupation,” said Matt Duss, a top foreign policy adviser to Sanders, who told The Daily Beast it was probable that progressives would offer an occupation amendment to the platform. “At a moment when Americans are mobilizing against racism and inequality here, we think it’s important for the Democratic Party to acknowledge the reality there… There’s no good reason why Democrats shouldn’t be able to say in 2020 what Barack Obama said in 2009.”

Other Democrats counter that the current language is, in fact, a reflection of where much of the party, not to mention the country, is on the issue, and warn that appearing to abandon traditional pro-Israel views risks political disaster.

When the platform drafting committee meets on July 27 to approve the document, progressives are likely to file an amendment that would add in explicit language about occupation. The hope is to spark, at the very least, a serious debate. Whether or not that amendment is approved, there are Democrats who see the issue as an emotionally charged proxy for a broader debate over the direction of the party’s foreign policy.

“The whole occupation argument is kind of inflated,” said a former Obama administration official who worked on Middle East issues. “It’s a vehicle for a bigger wrestling match over who controls the party—the progressives or the moderates. If the moderates won the primary, they control the process, which is ultimately why ‘occupation’ isn’t in there.”

There’s a wariness in some corners, said the official, that the skirmish could lead to a heated fight that isn’t even productive. “I just think it’s the wrong debate,” the official said. “I hope what [progressives] don’t do is make this a huge fight and create a dynamic where the story is progressives lost, because they didn’t lose.”

In the six joint “unity task forces” introduced between Biden and Sanders on immigration, climate change, and criminal justice reform, among other issues in mid-May, foreign policy was notably absent, despite Biden making the topic a prominent part of his campaign to become the nominee. The other task forces have all released their recommendations, leaving the party with a messy hole on issues of global significance, including Israel.

The draft platform, which was approved out of committee before a final vote, states that Democrats “recognize the worth of every Israeli and every Palestinian” and support a “negotiated two-state solution.” It staunchly opposes the boycott, divest, and sanction movement, but also says it qualifies as constitutionally protected speech. It says Jerusalem is the “undivided” capital of Israel but it also opposes expansion of Israeli settlements, which is being pushed by Benjamin Netanyahu, the right-wing Israeli prime minister.