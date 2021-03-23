Biden says 100 million Americans will have received stimulus checks by Wednesday

Oma Seddiq
·2 min read
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room at the White House on February 5, 2021. Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

  • President Joe Biden said 100 million stimulus checks will have been distributed by Wednesday.

  • His administration will meet the goal set last week to send 100 million direct payments in 10 days.

  • For eligible Americans without direct deposit, the direct payments are still being delivered.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that his administration will have distributed 100 million stimulus checks to Americans by Wednesday.

"The American Rescue Plan brings relief to a population that is badly hurting," Biden said in remarks from Columbus, Ohio. "One more element of our response is that first and foremost commitment to get Americans" $1,400 stimulus checks.

"We're on the verge of doing that as of tomorrow," Biden said.

Biden's update means that he will meet the goal he set last week to send 100 million direct payments to Americans in the next 10 days. The checks have been sent to the bank accounts of individuals earning up to $75,000 per year and couples making up to $150,000 a year. For eligible Americans without direct deposit, the direct payments are still being delivered in check form, Biden said Tuesday.

Last week, Biden also promised to have administered 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots in 10 days. His administration surpassed that milestone on Friday, over a month ahead of schedule, as Biden initially planned to hit the mark in 100 days. As of Tuesday, 128 million doses have been administered in the United States.

The president has visited multiple states in recent days as part of a tour to promote the recently-enacted $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package and brief the public on its implementation.

First lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also have been traveling across the country to champion the bill.

