Biden says 2 senators wouldn't support closing the deal on his 'Build Back Better' legislation
Taking questions from the press on Monday, President Biden said it was two senators who wouldn’t allow a deal to be made so parts of his “Build Back Better” agenda could pass Congress. He seemed to be referring to Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Biden also responded to reports that protesters chased Sinema into a restroom and confronted Manchin on his boat, saying, “I don’t think they’re appropriate tactics, but it happens to everybody.”