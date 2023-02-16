Biden says 3 unidentified objects shot down over U.S. and Canada likely not used for spying

12

Speaking at the White House on Thursday, President Biden said the intelligence community is still trying to assess three objects shot down over the U.S. and Canada last weekend, but he said nothing suggests they are surveillance craft from China or another country.

Video Transcript

JOE BIDDEN: Our military and the Canadian military are seeking to recover the debris, so we can learn more about these three objects. Our intelligence community is still assessing all three incidences, they're reporting to me daily, and we'll continue the urgent efforts to do so. And I will communicate that to the Congress.

We don't yet know exactly what these three objects were, but nothing right now suggests they were related to China's spy balloon program, or that there were surveillance vehicles from any other country. The intelligence community's current assessment is that these three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation, or research institutions studying weather, or conducting other scientific research.

When I came into office, I instructed our intelligence community to take a broad look at the phenomenon of unidentified aerial objects. We know that a range of entities, including countries, companies and research organizations, operate objects at altitudes for purposes that are not nefarious, Including legitimate scientific research.

I want to be clear, we don't have any evidence that there has been a sudden increase in the number of objects in the sky. We're now just seeing more of them partially, because the steps we've taken to increase our radars, to narrow our radars. And we have to keep adapting our approach to delay, to dealing with these challenges.

That's why I've directed my team to come back to me with sharper rules for how we will deal with these unidentified objects moving forward, distinguishing between those that are likely to pose safety and security risks, that necessitate action and those that do not. But make no mistake, if any object presents a threat to the safety and security of the American people, I will take it down.

