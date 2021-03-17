Biden says 85% of White House staff still 'love' his dog Major after biting incident

Refinery29

For Latinx cultures, jewelry bears a powerful pull towards ornamentation that goes back to our Black and Indigenous roots. Gold became an inheritance and symbol of freedom for Afro-Panamanians, who were once labeled 'silver employees.' Aztec jewelry made of gold and semi-precious stones was reserved for royalty and the upper class, including emperors and nobles. To the Inca, gold jewelry not only showed off your social status, it meant that you were closer to God. Fast forward, certain Latinx cultures now wear jewelry to proclaim their religion or carry spiritual protection. It remains a common gift for life events like baptisms, first communions, and birthdays. Newborn girls get their ears pierced as a rite of passage. Aside from the declaration of our cultures and traditions, famous Latinas have also shown the statements we can make in a society that tells us to stay calladitas. Dolores del Rio and Lupe Velez sported old Hollywood-era baubles. Celia Cruz took the stage with large drop earrings, bold statement necklaces, and glamorous cocktail rings. Maria Felix inspired Cartier to commission a 60-karat necklace of two crocodiles. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took a cue from Sonia Sotomayor and opted to wear gold hoops to her historic swearing-in ceremony.With this blend of nostalgia, pride, rebellion, and style, it comes as no surprise that so many Latina-founded jewelry brands are hitting the market — and we’ve rounded some of our favorites. From etched-acrylic accessories to earrings with powerful messages, check them out, ahead.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Mercedes Salazar Accessories designer Mercedes Salazar is inspired by her native Colombia and spiritual alchemy — translating ideas of heritage and spirituality into bold and beautiful handbags, hats, and jewelry, including these gold astronomical earrings. She even sells crafting kits, so you can enjoy the process while learning a new skill.Mercedes Salazar Lucky Saturn Clip On Earrings, $, available at RevolveHija de tu MadreIn addition to apparel and office supplies, Patty Delgado’s Latinx-centered brand, Hija de tu Madre, also makes dope, empowering jewelry. Whether you want a reminder that you’re a jefa or want to celebrate being Latina, this nostalgic-feels gold necklace will do the trick. Hija de tu Madre Latinx Necklace, $, available at Hija de tu MadreafrolunatikaOn its own, jewelry is great, but it becomes an extension of your own voice when it carries a message. Meet: afrolunatika, an Afro-Latina-owned jewelry brand from Puerto Rico, tells it like it is without having to say a word. It features items with messages that pay homage to la mujer caribeña, including these striking silver hoops that let people know that you’re a belleza tropical.afrolunatika LAS FLORES, $, available at afrolunatikaMiski MetalIf you’re on the market for something fresh and unique in your jewelry collection, look to Miski Metal’s detailed Aymara Acrylic Earrings. The brand, created by Julie Calderon, features "modern takes on the organic, rustic, and traditional,” as cited on her Etsy shop. Each of the etched-acrylic accessories is inspired by traditional Indigenous Aymara pottery designs.Miski Metal Aymara Acrylic Earring, $, available at EtsySunday EnergyMelissa Flores’ jewelry brand Sunday Energy features a variety of classic yet on-trend pieces, like sleek hoops, chain necklaces, and everyday rings like the She’s Trendy ring. Flores’ collection also includes jewelry meant to protect, like culturally-influenced evil eye necklaces that come in various styles.Sunday Energy She's Trendy, $, available at Sunday EnergyHoney B. GoldLos Angeles-native Natalia Durazo brings the Chicana vibes to her popular Honey B. Gold jewelry brand. Consider this your go-to shop for bamboo hoops, custom nameplate necklaces, and accessories emblazoned with La Virgen de Guadalupe. As Durazo says on her website, Honey B. Gold “is for any fly individual looking to make a statement by celebrating their identity and refuses to apologize for who they are.”Honey B Gold Turf Love Rings, $, available at Honey B GoldKatherine CorderoWynwood, Miami is the home base of Venezuelan designer Katherine Cordero’s namesake brand. Her accessories are colorful, ornate, and attention-grabbing. In addition to turbans and hair accessories, Cordero offers elaborate and worldly pieces that incorporate materials from her international trips. These best-selling Byzantine Crosses feature a unique blend of materials, including fabrics, brass, and beads. Katherine Cordero BYZANTINE CROSSES, $, available at Katherine CorderoXIXI There's a little bit of everything in Nuyorican celebrity Adrienne Houghton's jewelry brand with statement hoops, religious-themed pieces, and dreamy hair clips, among other on-trend accessories. We're fans of The Harlem Bracelet, a chunky adornment that complements any look. Xixi The Harlem Bracelet, $, available at XixiMonica SordoMonica Sordo's eponymous line is a work of art you can wear, and like true art, it's an investment. Born when she returned to Venezuela, the Caracas-born jewelry designer's pieces are sculptural, geometric, and one-of-a-kind.Monica Sordo GARZON EARRINGS, $, available at Monica Sordo