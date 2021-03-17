Biden says 85% of White House staff still 'love' his dog Major after biting incident

John Haltiwanger
·2 min read
Joe Biden in Oval Office with Champ and Major
President Joe Biden poses with the Biden family dogs Champ and Major Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House. Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

  • Biden says his dog Major is "sweet" and 85% of the White House staff "love" him.

  • Major was involved in a biting incident in which someone received a minor injury.

  • "The dog's being trained now with our trainer at home in Delaware," Biden told ABC News.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that 85% of the White House staff "love" his German Shepherd, Major, who was involved in an incident that led to a "minor injury" earlier this month.

"Is Major out of the dog house?" ABC News' George Stephanopoulos asked Biden during an interview that aired Wednesday.

"The answer is yes," Biden said. "Major was a rescue pup. Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin. The dog's being trained now with our trainer at home in Delaware."

Biden said that living in a new, different environment at the White House has been difficult for his dog.

"You turn a corner, and there's two people you don't know at all," Biden said. "And he moves to protect. But he's a sweet dog. 85% of the people there love him ... All he does is lick them and wag his tail."

Major and Biden's other dog, Champ, were taken to the president's Delaware home after the incident. But Biden said this was due to scheduling and for the purposes of convenience, and not as a form of punishment or banishment. The White House previously signaled the dogs would only be in Delaware temporarily and that eventually they'd return to Washington.

"He was going home," Biden told Stephanopoulos. "I didn't banish him to home. Jill was gonna be away for four days. I was gonna be away for two so we took him home."

The incident earlier this month involved Major biting a Secret Service agent who startled him, according to reporting from CNN.

The dogs first arrived at the White House in January. Major made history as the first shelter dog in the White House.

The Bidens adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018.

