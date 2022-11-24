Biden says his administration is engaged in talks to avert railroad strike

U.S. President Joe Biden visits a fire station on Thanksgiving in Nantucket, Massachusetts
8
Nandita Bose
·2 min read

By Nandita Bose

NANTUCKET, Mass. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his administration was involved in negotiations to avert a looming U.S. railroad strike that could shut down supply chains across the country but added that he has not directly engaged on the matter yet.

Speaking to reporters outside a fire station on Nantucket Island, Massachusetts, during a Thanksgiving holiday visit, Biden declined to provide details on how the talks were going because it was "the middle of negotiations."

"My team has been in touch with all the parties, and in (a) room with the parties and I have not directly engaged yet because they're still talking," Biden said.

More than 300 groups, including the National Retail Federation and the National Association of Manufacturers, urged Biden last month to get involved to help avoid a strike that could idle shipments of food and fuel while inflicting billions of dollars of damage to an already struggling national economy.

Earlier this week, several of these groups renewed calls for Biden and Congress to swiftly intervene to prevent a strike or employer lockout ahead of the holiday season.

A rail traffic stoppage could freeze almost 30% of U.S. cargo shipments by weight, stoke inflation and cost the American economy as much as $2 billion per day by unleashing a cascade of transport woes affecting U.S. energy, agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare and retail sectors.

On Monday, workers at the largest U.S. rail union voted against a tentative contract deal reached in September, raising the possibility of a year-end strike.

Labor unions have criticized the railroads' sick leave and attendance policies and the lack of paid sick days for short-term illness. There are no paid sick days under the tentative deal. Unions asked for 15 paid sick days and the railroads settled on one personal day.

The Biden administration helped avert a service cutoff by hosting last-minute contract talks in September that led to the tentative contract deal.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta now available to all in N. America, Musk says

    "Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen, assuming you have bought this option," Musk tweeted. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment. Musk said last month that Tesla's advanced driver assistant software would not gain regulatory approval in 2022.

  • U.S. new vehicle sales to be flat in November amid high interest rate - report

    Although, demand, transaction prices and retailer profits continue to show strength on the retail side, these metrics will show signs of either moderation or decline, according to Thomas King, president of the data and analytics division at J.D. Power. Retail sales of new vehicles this month are expected to reach 933,402 units, a 0.3% decrease from November 2021, the report said. The report, however, flagged that new-vehicle transaction prices continue to rise but at a slower pace than earlier this year.

  • U.S. President Biden says Russian oil price cap in play

    NANTUCKET, Mass. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that price caps on Russian oil being proposed under the Group of Seven nations (G7) scheme were in play, adding that he had spoken to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the issue. "Yes, it's in play," Biden told reporters during a Thanksgiving holiday visit to a fire station on Nantucket Island. European Union governments were set to resume talks on Thursday evening or Friday after failing to reach a deal on Wednesday on the level to cap prices for Russian sea-born oil.

  • Animal rights activists protest 'violent' nature of Thanksgiving

    Animal rights activists protest 'violent' nature of Thanksgiving outside a Safeway in Oakland.

  • US aid to Ukraine puts pressure on Pentagon's arms stockpile

    The intense firefight over Ukraine has the Pentagon rethinking its weapons stockpiles. It’s a question confronting Pentagon planners, not only as they aim to supply Ukraine for a war with Russia that could stretch years longer, but also as they look ahead to a potential conflict with China. Ukraine is answering with as many as 7,000 rounds a day, firing 155 mm howitzer rounds, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and now NASAMS air defense munitions, and thousands of rounds of small arms fire.

  • FTX lawyer says a substantial amount of crypto assets are missing or stolen

    James Bromley said a substantial amount of FTX's assets cannot be located, giving rise to cyberattack concerns, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Jennifer Lopez Deleted Her Instagram posts

    Jennifer Lopez deleted all of her Instagram posts and changed other elements of her social media profiles. Many suspect it's for a new album.

  • Netherlands coach Van Gaal hugs reporter at World Cup

    Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal was taken by surprise at a World Cup news conference Thursday when a Senegalese reporter told the Dutchman he was a longtime admirer. The 71-year-old Van Gaal, sometimes viewed as a stern-faced, taciturn and obdurate figure in soccer, broke into a huge smile before responding. “I'm going to give you a big hug after this, because I like that you say this and I mean that seriously,” Van Gaal said through an interpreter.

  • 'I don't dance': Daniel Craig nonetheless has moves in ad

    While promoting his latest movie, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Daniel Craig said dancing doesn’t come naturally to him — but he couldn't resist a pitch from “Thor: Love and Thunder” director Taika Waititi. The pair collaborated on a recent Belvedere vodka ad, which was the James Bond actor swinging his hips and shimmying down hotel corridors while showing off tattooed biceps and a devastating pout. As with the first “Knives Out” movie, director Rian Johnson has assembled an all-star cast including Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., and Dave Bautista.

  • Why South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer wants to stop talking about Tennessee upset

    South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer remembers how his team struggled against Clemson last season after upsetting Auburn.

  • Missing 5-year-old with autism found dead in pond near home, Florida police say

    “We are grieving his loss and our prayers are with his family,” the sheriff’s office said.

  • What happens to Chargers in second half? Blame points to ...

    The Chargers have scored more points in the second quarters this season then in the other three quarters combined. Getting points in the second half is the worst. But why?

  • Nicola Sturgeon accused of taking from ‘Trump playbook’ as she turns on IndyRef2 opponents

    Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of resorting to the "Trump playbook" with "dangerous" language suggesting that Scots opposed to her independence referendum plans are not democrats.

  • Travis Barker Breaks His Toe After His Birthday — and He's Still Rocking!

    Barker celebrated his 47th birthday with wife Kourtney Kardashian on Nov. 14

  • Some say California towns ruined by wildfire shouldn’t rebuild. That’s insulting and wrong

    Arguments against rebuilding towns destroyed by wildfire severely underestimate the value of rural California. | Opinion

  • I'm not the Grinch, says union boss ahead of Christmas train strikes

    RMT boss Mick Lynch defends strikes that will cause major disruption in December and January.

  • World Cup will help Qatar improve on human rights, Spain's gay sports minister says

    Human rights in Qatar will improve as it hosts people from all over the globe for the World Cup, bolstering freedom and tolerance in the country, Spain's openly gay Sports Minister Miquel Iceta said on Thursday. Qatar is the first Middle Eastern country to be picked by world soccer body FIFA to host the World Cup, but the small energy-rich nation has come under intense pressure for its treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws.

  • Fauci to be deposed this week in GOP lawsuit alleging COVID collusion with Big Tech

    Dr. Anthony Fauci will sit for a deposition on Wednesday as part of a lawsuit that says the government colluded with social media companies to censor free speech.

  • Tennessee's no-exceptions abortion law defies medical ethics | Opinion

    Our physicians should be able to provide what they believe is necessary, life-preserving care without fear of being prosecuted.

  • Injured Saudi Arabia defender flown home from World Cup

    Saudi Arabia defender Yasser Alshahrani was flown home Wednesday to be treated for facial injuries after an alarming collision with a teammate in the World Cup win over Argentina. Alshahrani was flown from Doha to National Guard Hospital in Riyadh, the Saudi soccer federation said. The 30-year-old player was injured in second-half stoppage time after helping to protect the Saudis’ 2-1 lead over Argentina in a shocking upset over one of the tournament favorites.