Biden Says Americans ‘Need an F-15’ to Protect the Country, Not a Gun

President Joe Biden said Americans “need an F-15” to protect the country, not just a gun, Tuesday while saying the Second Amendment needs to be limited.

“For those brave right-wing Americans who say [the Second Amendment] is all about keeping America independent and safe, if you want to fight against the country, you need an F-15. You need something a little more than a gun,” Biden said while delivering remarks on his “Safer America Plan” at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania.

Biden: "For those brave right-wing Americans who say [the 2nd amendment] is all about keeping America independent and safe, if you want to fight against the country, you need an F-15. You need something more than a gun." pic.twitter.com/Kz8e62vR8E — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 30, 2022

The president called for “funding the police” instead of “defunding” to enhance public safety.

“Want to feel a sense of security? That’s what my crime plan is all about. You know, I call it the Safer Americans Plan. And both your members of Congress voted for it. It’s based on a simple notion. When it comes to public safety to this stage, the answer is not defund the police. It’s fund the police,” Biden said.

Biden has requested $35 billion in the 2023 fiscal year budget to fund the police and services that address the causes of crime. The “Safer America Plan” also calls “on Congress to require background checks for all gun sales and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

“I’m determined to ban assault weapons in this country! Determined,” he said.

Biden then noted the recent mass shootings across the country, including in Buffalo, N.Y. and Uvalde, Texas, saying “more children die from guns than active duty police and active duty military personnel combined.”

More from National Review