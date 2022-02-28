Biden says Americans should not be worried about nuclear war

Leaving an event celebrating Black History Month on Monday, President Biden responded to a reporter’s question, saying that Americans should not worry about nuclear war. The exchange came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the alert level of his country’s nuclear forces, and as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC - "GOD BLESS AMERICA"]

- Can you come down so we can see? Mr President, should Americans be worried about nuclear war?

JOE BIDEN: No.