Biden says Americans should not be worried about nuclear war
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Joe Biden46th and current president of the United States
Leaving an event celebrating Black History Month on Monday, President Biden responded to a reporter’s question, saying that Americans should not worry about nuclear war. The exchange came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the alert level of his country’s nuclear forces, and as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.
Video Transcript
[MUSIC - "GOD BLESS AMERICA"]
- Can you come down so we can see? Mr President, should Americans be worried about nuclear war?
JOE BIDEN: No.