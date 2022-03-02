Biden says Americans can order more COVID tests from the government starting next week

Americans will be able to order more free coronavirus tests from the government starting next week, President Joe Biden announced during Tuesday's State of the Union address.

"Even if you already ordered free tests, tonight, I am announcing that you can order more from covidtests.gov starting next week," Biden said, adding the government has made hundreds of millions of tests available for free.

Americans were able to start ordering the free tests from the Covidtests.gov website on Jan. 18.

The initial program allowed for four free tests per residential address, regardless of how many lived in a household.

The government's website was also updated Tuesday with this message: "Starting next week, every home in the U.S. will be able to order an additional set of 4 tests."

STATE OF THE UNION: Biden State of the Union updates: America has entered new phase of COVID pandemic

BIDEN SPEECH: What Biden is saying about Ukraine, COVID, the economy in his first State of the Union

The home tests are meant to supplement the more conventional lab tests consumers get at testing sites, clinics or hospitals.

When the government website began some Americans, particularly those living in apartment and condo buildings with multiple units at a single address, had difficulty placing orders online.

The government set up a hotline for those having problems placing orders online.

What is the COVIDtests.gov phone number?

The hotline is 1-800-232-0233 or TTY 1-888-720-7489. The hotline is open from 8 a.m. to midnight ET daily and offers help in English, Spanish and more than 150 other languages.

This story will be updated.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko. For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Free COVID test: Biden says Americans can order more tests next week