Biden says Americans will start receiving their $1,400 stimulus checks 'this month'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michelle Mark
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
joe biden
President Joe Biden speaks from the State Dining Room following the passage of the American Rescue Plan in the U.S. Senate at the White House on March 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Joe Biden announced Saturday that Americans will start receiving their stimulus checks this month, after Senate Democrats passed his $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

"This plan will get checks out the door, starting this month, to the American people who so desperately need the help, many of whom are lying in bed at night, staring at the ceiling, wondering, 'Will I lose my job, if I haven't already? Will I lose my insurance? Will I lose my home?'" Biden said.

In his prepared remarks at the White House, Biden noted that he had promised when he took office in January that "help was on the way" and that the passage of the stimulus package was an effort to deliver on that promise.

The package includes direct payments of $1,400 to individuals earning up to $80,000 a year, or couples earning up to $160,000, as per their most recent tax filings.

Though Democrats had sought to raise the federal minimum wage to $15, they omitted it from the package after a top Senate official said it would violate the rules of the reconciliation process.

Beyond just the checks, the stimulus package also provides $300 per week of jobless aid that will extend through the summer, money for distributing COVID-19 vaccines, a new child tax credit program intended to massively reduce child poverty, and aid for small businesses and schools as well as local and state governments.

"This nation has suffered too much for much too long," Biden said on Saturday. "And everything in this package is designed to relieve the suffering and to meet the most urgent needs of the nation and put us in a better position to prevail, starting with beating this virus and vaccinating the country."

The stimulus package must return to the House of Representatives, which is expected to pass the bill early next week before Biden can sign it into law.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • ‘This is pure politics’: Fewer Americans will get a stimulus check this time around — here’s how many people will get one

    Will the people who need the money the most get it under President Joe Biden’s proposed third round of stimulus checks?

  • Who Won't Get a Third Stimulus Check Under the New Senate Plan?

    The Senate passed a new third stimulus check plan that would reduce the number of people eligible for a $1,400 payment.

  • Biden Agrees to Lower Income Cap for Stimulus Checks

    President Biden and Senate Democrats have agreed to tighten income limits for receiving the $1,400-per-person stimulus checks included in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, according to an...

  • Sen. Sherrod Brown: $1,400 stimulus check ‘puts money in pockets’ so get it done fast

    As Democratic lawmakers press forward with President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package, Sen. Sherrod Brown says it’s important to get the deal done, even if minor changes are necessary.

  • Criticism over Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's thumbs-down vote against raising the minimum wage is sexist, her office suggested

    Sen. Sinema was widely criticized by progressives for siding with Republicans and voting thumbs-down against raising the minimum wage.

  • Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman said a security guard followed her and told her she 'looked suspicious' when entering her own building

    "This is the reality of black girls: One day you're called an icon, the next day, a threat," Gorman said in a tweet about the incident.

  • Getting A Third Covid-19 Stimulus Check Just Got Tougher — But You Might Still Influence How Big Yours Is

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • Calculating Your Stimulus Check: How Much (if Any) Will You Get?

    The proposed stimulus may call for $1,400 checks, but the amount your family will receive may be very different. The House Ways and Means Committee developed a different formula for the third round of...

  • Third Stimulus Checks: How To Get A Larger Payment This Round

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • At least 30,000 US organizations, small businesses and government offices were victims of Microsoft Exchange hack: Krebs

    A purported Chinese hacking group exploited bugs in Microsoft's email software system to steal data from US organizations and agencies.

  • Senate Democrats cut stimulus unemployment benefits to $300 a week in last-minute deal

    Senate Democrats reduced jobless benefits to $300 a week from $400 but extended them through September instead of August.

  • Cuomo Aides Rewrote Nursing Home Report to Hide Higher Death Toll

    Top aides to Gov. Andrew Cuomo were alarmed: A report written by state health officials had just landed, and it included a count of how many nursing home residents in New York had died in the pandemic. The number — more than 9,000 by that point in June — was not public, and the governor’s most senior aides wanted to keep it that way. They rewrote the report to take it out, according to interviews and documents reviewed by The New York Times. The extraordinary intervention, which came just as Cuomo was starting to write a book on his pandemic achievements, was the earliest act yet known in what critics have called a monthslong effort by the governor and his aides to obscure the full scope of nursing home deaths. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times After the state attorney general revealed this year that thousands of deaths of nursing home residents had been undercounted, Cuomo finally released the complete data, saying he had withheld it out of concern that the Trump administration might pursue a politically motivated inquiry into the state’s handling of the outbreak in nursing homes. But Cuomo and his aides actually began concealing the numbers months earlier, as his aides were battling their own top health officials, and well before requests for data arrived from federal authorities, according to documents and interviews with six people with direct knowledge of the discussions, who requested anonymity to describe the closed-door debates. The central role played by the governor’s top aides reflected the lengths to which Cuomo had gone in the middle of a deadly pandemic to control data, brush aside public health expertise and bolster his position as a national leader in the fight against the coronavirus. As the nursing home report was being written, the New York State Health Department’s data — contained in a chart reviewed by The Times that was included in a draft — put the death toll roughly 50% higher than the figure then being cited publicly by the Cuomo administration. The Health Department worked on the report with McKinsey, a consulting firm hired by Cuomo to help with the pandemic response. The chart they created compared nursing home deaths in New York with other states. New York’s total of 9,250 deaths far exceeded that of the next-highest state, New Jersey, which had 6,150 at the time. The changes sought by the governor’s aides fueled bitter exchanges with health officials working on the report. The conflict punctuated an already tense and devolving relationship between Cuomo and his Health Department, one that would fuel an exodus of the state’s top public health officials. In the past week, Cuomo’s once seemingly unshakable grip on power has been buffeted by a wave of scandal. Three women have accused the governor of inappropriate conduct, including workplace sexual harassment. On Wednesday, he publicly apologized for his actions, which are soon to be subjected to an independent investigation overseen by the state attorney general. The crisis over Cuomo’s behavior with women came just as his administration had been dealing with political turmoil over nursing homes. Lawmakers moved to strip him of the emergency powers he had been granted during the pandemic, and federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have opened a separate investigation. An outside lawyer hired by the state has begun interviewing officials about the handling of nursing homes during the pandemic, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions. The aides who were involved in changing the report included Melissa DeRosa, the governor’s top aide; Linda Lacewell, the head of the state’s Department of Financial Services; and Jim Malatras, a former top adviser to Cuomo brought back to work on the pandemic. None had public health expertise. In response to a detailed list of questions from The Times sent Tuesday, the governor’s office responded with a statement Thursday night from Beth Garvey, a special counsel, who said “the out-of-facility data was omitted after D.O.H. could not confirm it had been adequately verified.” She added that the additional data did not change the conclusion of the report. The tension over the death count dated to the early weeks of the pandemic when Cuomo issued an order preventing nursing homes from turning away people discharged from the hospital after being treated for COVID-19. The order was similar to ones issued in other states aimed at preventing hospitals from becoming overwhelmed. But by late spring, Republicans were suggesting that the order had caused a deadly spread of the virus in nursing homes. Cuomo disputed that it had. Still, critics and others seized on the way the state was publicly reporting deaths: Unlike other states, New York excluded residents who had been transferred to hospitals and died there, effectively cloaking how many nursing home residents had died of COVID-19. The 33-page report, which was issued in July by the state Health Department, found the governor’s policies were not to blame, but it became a turning point in the Albany debate over the governor’s policies. The day after it was published, legislators began calling for hearings and requesting complete data. Public health officials criticized its approach. A think tank began seeking for the data the next month, as did the Justice Department. Health officials, nursing home operators and even some of Cuomo’s aides expressed bafflement at the governor’s apparent insistence on delaying the release of the data for so long, as none of the information released so far has changed the overall number of COVID-19 deaths in New York — now more than 47,000, including more than 15,000 nursing home residents. But the July report allowed Cuomo to treat the nursing home issue as resolved last year, paving the way for him to focus on touting New York’s success in controlling the virus. “I am now thinking about writing a book about what we went through,” Cuomo said four days after the report’s release, his first public comments about a possible book. By that point, he was already seeking formal approval from a state ethics agency to earn outside income from book sales, according to a person with knowledge of his planning at the time. The governor’s policy to direct nursing homes to accept and readmit patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus remains a subject of intense debate. An investigation by the attorney general’s office, released in January, said that Cuomo’s memo to nursing homes was consistent with federal guidance, but it “may have put residents at increased risk of harm in some facilities.” Garvey said in her statement that the governor’s order did not drive nursing home deaths, a conclusion that was also reached in the Health Department report. At the time, when the report was being prepared, Cuomo, a third-term Democrat, still enjoyed broad popularity for his televised news briefings. For its report, the Health Department had drawn on data submitted by the state’s more than 600 nursing homes, which were particularly hard hit in March and early April, as New York became a global epicenter. “To us, it was clear: that you’ve got to report cases and deaths by all categories — case in nursing home, case in hospital,” said Stuart Almer, chief executive of Gurwin Health Care System, which runs a 460-bed nursing facility on Long Island that has recorded 65 resident deaths from COVID-19. “We always had confidence, and still do, in our numbers.” State health officials could see from the data that a significant number of residents died after being transferred to hospitals. The state health commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker, had been aware as early as June that officials in his department believed the data was good enough to include in the report, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions. But Zucker testified to lawmakers in early August that the department was still auditing the numbers and could not release them. State Sen. Gustavo Rivera, the chair of the health committee, suggested during the hearing that the data was being withheld to improve the governor’s image. “That’s a problem, bro,” Rivera told Zucker. “It seems, sir, that, in this case, you are choosing to define it differently so that you can look better.” In a statement issued Thursday, Gary Holmes, a spokesperson for the Health Department, echoed Garvey’s words, disputing that the numbers had been ready in time for the report and saying said that, regardless, they would not have changed its conclusions. Dr. Eleanor Adams was the Health Department’s lead on the report, but her draft was substantially rewritten by Malatras, now the chancellor of the State University of New York system. He was among a number of officials and former advisers temporarily recruited by Cuomo to assist with the pandemic response. The back-and-forth went well beyond the usual process of the governor’s office suggesting edits to an agency report, and became “intense” at times, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions. Health officials felt the governor’s office, whose opinion was conveyed by Malatras, wanted to simplify too much. They worried it was no longer a true scientific report but feared for their jobs if they did not go along. Even so, an edited version prepared by Malatras did not remove the higher death toll. That occurred later, after DeRosa and Lacewell became aware of its inclusion. It was taken out soon after. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • CDC delays guidance for vaccinated Americans as new Covid-19 cases stall

    The slowing decline in cases could be a warning sign of a looming spike in Covid-19 cases.

  • Fungal microbiome: Whether mice get fatter or thinner depends on the fungi that live in their gut

    Fungi make up a small but important part of gut microbiomes. Mogana Das Murtey and Patchamuthu Ramasamy via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SAThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Mice with certain communities of fungi living in their gut gained more weight when eating processed food than mice whose gut microbiomes hosted different communities of fungi, according to our study published March 5 in the journal Communications Biology. Microbiomes are communities of microorganisms. In this study, we explored whether the fungal members of the gut microbiome – called the mycobiome – changed their host’s metabolic reaction to processed food. To do this, we obtained genetically identical mice from four different companies – each with different fungal microbiomes – and then fed the mice either standard mouse food or processed food resembling the typical American diet. After six weeks, we measured their body fat as well as genes and hormones involved in metabolism. We specifically looked at the relationship between the fungal microbiome and processed foods – foods that contain refined sugars, monounsaturated fats and white flour, for example – because these foods are linked to unhealthy weight gain in humans. Eating processed food made most mice fatter, but how much weight and how their metabolism changed varied between mice with different microbiomes. After measuring the microbiomes of each mouse, we used machine learning to figure out which fungi had the strongest influence on metabolism. We found that mice whose gut microbiomes contained more of the fungi Thermomyces – which manufacturers use to break down fat in commercial processes – and less Saccharomyces – yeasts used in baking and brewing – gained about 15% more weight than the mice with different microbiomes. We found similar but smaller differences in mice on a normal diet. The microbiome plays an important role in how bodies react to processed foods. Jeffrey W via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY Why it matters The gut microbiome can influence metabolism. Most people assume the microbiome is entirely bacteria. However, fungi – though usually less common than bacteria – are often critical members of these microbial communities. Microbiomes vary among individuals, so the species of fungi living in your gut might be different from your neighbor’s. This was also true for mice in our study. Researchers only recently discovered the fungal microbiome and have limited knowledge of how it affects human health. Our study is one of the first to identify how gut fungi can influence metabolism. If gut fungi influence metabolism in people similarly to the way they do in mice, researchers might be able to develop diets tailored for specific microbiomes. It might also be possible to adjust a person’s fungal microbiome to control weight in specific situations – such as after weight-loss surgery. Fungal microbiomes play a role in influencing the metabolism of mice. How this translates to humans remains to be seen. Georgejason/iStock via Getty Images Plus What still isn’t known Scientists are still learning which species of fungi make their home in the gut versus fungi that might just be passing through. While many of the interactions between humans and their gut fungi are likely beneficial, this may not always be the case. For example, fungi may play a role in irritable bowel syndrome and increase the risk of developing pancreatic cancer. Not only could the presence or absence of certain fungi have direct effects on health, fungal interaction with bacteria is also likely very important. Our work has made some key first steps in understanding the complex relationship between bacterial and fungal communities when they cooperate to digest processed food. What’s next We are planning to perform studies in humans and mice looking at how the fungal microbiome influences metabolism on high-fat diets and after weight loss surgery. And to learn more about how different fungi affect metabolism, we’d like to create mice with artificial microbiomes that we either assemble ourselves or transplant from a human donor.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Kent Willis, University of Alabama at Birmingham and Justin D. Stewart, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. Read more:A healthy microbiome builds a strong immune system that could help defeat COVID-195 things you can do to make your microbiome healthier Kent Willis receives funding from the Heart, Lung and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health (Grant K08HL151907) and was the recipient of the 2021 Kaul Pediatric Research Institute Award from the Children's of Alabama Hospital.Justin D. Stewart does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Federal judge says states acted too late to ratify Equal Rights Amendment

    Three states had argued that the Constitution does not give Congress any power to set a time limit on the ratification process.

  • President Joe Biden signals support to replace war power authority in Middle East

    The president will work with Congress to get new, more "narrow and specific framework" for use of military force in the Middle East.

  • Myanmar forces make night raids after breaking up protests

    The Southeast Asian country has been plunged into turmoil since the military overthrew and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1. There were sporadic protests across Myanmar on Saturday and local media reported that police fired tear gas shells and stun grenades to break up a protest in the Sanchaung district of Yangon, the country's biggest city. Late at night, residents said soldiers and police moved into several districts of Yangon, firing shots.

  • Paedophile caught after ex-girlfriend pretended to be 12-year-old girl on Snapchat

    Adam Simmons sent messages to underage girls asking them to perform sexual acts and send him images.

  • Will Harper land with the Yankees this offseason?

    Sal Licata and Jon Hein debate if Nationals star Bryce Harper will end up signing with the Yankees when he becomes a free agent in 2018.

  • US Air Force bombers are on an 'historic' mission to Norway to let allies know they'll be 'on target, first time'

    "There's always something that's just a little bit different" at a new airfield, the deputy commander of US Air Forces in Europe and Africa said.