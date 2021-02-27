Biden says he will make announcement on Saudi Arabia on Monday

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Saturday said his administration would make an announcement on Saudi Arabia on Monday, following a U.S. intelligence report that found Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had approved the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Biden administration has faced some criticism, notably an editorial in the Washington Post, that the president should have been tougher on the crown prince, who was not sanctioned despite being blamed for approving Khashoggi's murder.

Asked about punishing the crown prince, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, who is also known as MbS, Biden said: "There will be an announcement on Monday as to what we are going to be doing with Saudi Arabia generally."

Biden did not provide details.

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post critical of MbS policies, was killed and dismembered by a team of operatives linked to the prince in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

The Saudi government, which has denied any involvement by the crown prince, on Friday issued a statement rejecting the U.S. report’s findings and repeating its previous statements that Khashoggi’s killing was a heinous crime by a rogue group.

Among the punitive steps the United States took on Friday was the imposition of a visa ban on some Saudis believed involved in the Khashoggi killing and sanctions on others, including a former deputy intelligence chief, which would freeze their U.S. assets and generally bar Americans from dealing with them.

(This story has been refiled to fix typo in name in second paragraph)

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Intelligence report: Saudi prince 'approved' operation that killed Jamal Khashoggi

    The Biden administration on Friday released an intelligence report that concludes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation to capture or kill Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside his country’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018.

  • Biden’s Syria Airstrikes May Feel Like Trump Déjà Vu. Here’s What’s Different.

    Bloomberg/GettyAmerican airstrikes on Iran-linked paramilitaries in Syria this week were a deterrent response to attacks on U.S. forces in neighboring Iraq. Yet they also to seem have been a conscious refutation by the Biden administration of the Trump administration’s wild, dangerous approach to both Iraq and Iran.Trump’s recklessness almost ignited a regional war. The Biden team’s handling of Thursday’s airstrikes looks very intentionally un-Trump—but Trump left Biden with a dangerous enough predicament in Iraq that even a more careful, deliberate approach might not be enough to fix it.On Thursday evening, U.S. aircraft bombed Iraqi paramilitary factions on the Syrian-Iraqi border, in what the Pentagon said was a deterrent response and an effort to preempt “ongoing threats.” An official in one Iraqi paramilitary group told Reuters that the U.S. strikes had killed one fighter and wounded four.Biden-Ordered Airstrike in Syria Leaves 22 People Dead, Says MonitorThe U.S. airstrikes followed a Feb. 15 rocket attack on a base used by U.S. and partner forces in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan region, and which killed one civilian contractor and wounded others. A wounded Iraqi civilian died several days later. On Feb. 22, three rockets targeted the U.S. embassy in Baghdad but left only material damage.The Syrian government denounced the U.S. strikes “in the strongest terms.” One of the Iraqi factions targeted, Kataib Hizbullah, likewise condemned American “criminality”.U.S. forces are in Iraq as part of the U.S.-led international Coalition against ISIS to support Iraqi efforts to combat the jihadist group. In recent years, however, violence with Iran-linked paramilitaries has risked overshadowing the counter-ISIS mission.Thursday’s airstrikes seemed almost like a replay of U.S. airstrikes in December 2019. Then the Trump administration responded to a deadly rocket attack by bombing Kataib Hizbulllah facilities on the Syrian-Iraqi border, killing 25 fighters and injuring more than 50. After angry protesters stormed the U.S. embassy compound, Trump retaliated—in a stunning, 0-to-60 escalation—by killing Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary veteran and security official Jamal Jafar (better known by the nom du guerre “Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis”) in a drone strike. For days, the Middle East seemed on the brink of a broader U.S.-Iran war. The tension only broke after Iranian missile strikes on Iraqi bases hosting U.S. forces injured but did not kill U.S. personnel, which, perversely, opened the way for de-escalation.The U.S. presence in Iraq has remained precarious ever since. Violence in Iraq has periodically surged, U.S.-led Coalition forces have evacuated most of their Iraqi bases, and the Trump administration nearly shut the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. Iraqi paramilitaries continue to maintain that Coalition forces are a foreign “occupation.”You could be forgiven for a feeling of déjà vu, then, at Thursday’s airstrikes o­n some of the same Iraqi paramilitary factions, hitting the same stretch of Iraqi-Syrian border—and worrying about a repeat of the spiraling escalation that marked the start of 2020.Yet this latest action by the Biden administration also differs from Trump’s December 2019 airstrikes in some important respects.First, the regional context is different. The backdrop for the December 2019 airstrikes was the Trump administration’s campaign of “maximum pressure” on Iran, a strategy whose stated goals amounted, effectively, to regime change. The rocket fire on U.S. forces in Iraq that precipitated those 2019 airstrikes was seemingly part of an asymmetric response by Iran’s regional partners to crushing U.S. economic sanctions on Iran—after all, Iran could hardly reciprocate usefully by levying its own sanctions on the U.S.The Biden administration, by contrast, has expressed its intention to return to the Iran nuclear deal that Trump left, which promises a relaxation of economic pressure on Iran. More generally, the Biden administration has seemed eager to reduce the temperature regionally, down from the constant atmosphere of near-war stoked by the Trump administration.The Biden administration’s messaging around Thursday’s airstrikes reflected that change in the regional context. The Trump administration, in announcing its 2019 airstrikes, pointedly emphasized these Iraqi paramilitaries’ links to Iran. The Pentagon’s statement closed with a deterrent warning aimed mainly at Iran: “Iran and their KH proxy forces must cease their attacks on U.S. and coalition forces, and respect Iraq's sovereignty, to prevent additional defensive actions by U.S. forces.” Trump actually escalated his rhetoric further in the latter days of his presidency, threatening to retaliate directly against Iran for rocket fire in Iraq. “Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over,” he tweeted in December 2020.The Biden administration, on the other hand, called the Iraqi factions it bombed “Iranian-backed militant groups” but mainly kept its focus narrowly on the two specific groups it alleged were responsible for recent rocket attacks. When Biden was asked by a reporter Friday what kind of message the strikes sent to Iran, he said, “You can’t act with impunity. Be careful.” Yet officials have otherwise avoided turning the strikes into a Trump-style U.S.-Iran duel.The Biden team’s rhetorical restraint may reflect their consciousness of how to manage a larger engagement with Iran that is delicate and encompasses a number of issues, of which restoring the Iran nuclear deal seems to be the overarching priority. They may also be more sensitive to the legality of military action, and how confidently they can attribute responsibility for the Erbil rocket attack.Even if the Biden administration were inclined to blame Iran for the Erbil attack, the real extent of Iranian control over Iraq’s armed factions is debated, particularly after the killing of Suleimani and Muhandis. Without them, these Iran-linked factions have reportedly become more fractious and inclined to unilateral action.Saudi’s Crown Prince Is a Killer. So Why Is Biden Just Shrugging?In addition to its rhetoric, the Biden administration departed from Trump’s approach in other key respects. The reported toll of Thursday’s U.S. airstrikes—one fighter, not dozens—was seemingly more proportionate to the Erbil rocket fire. The Biden administration said the bombing was “conducted together with diplomatic measures,” including consultation with Coalition partners whose personnel risk retaliation alongside Americans in Iraq.Biden administration officials’ emphasis that they hit these factions inside Syrian territory is another seeming contrast with the Trump administration, which provoked condemnation from even Iraqi officials amicable to the U.S. last year when it unilaterally bombed paramilitaries in Iraq and killed uninvolved Iraqis. By striking instead in Syria, Biden might have mitigated concerns about violating Iraqi sovereignty and avoided political controversy that could imperil a friendly government in Baghdad.These paramilitary factions are part of Iraq’s official auxiliary “Popular Mobilization Forces.” In Syria, though, they operate outside Iraqi state auspices as part of the Iran-led “Resistance Axis.”Still, these paramilitaries dispute U.S. officials’ grasp of geography. In a statement mourning the fighter killed in Thursday’s airstrikes, Kataib Hizbullah said he was killed in “the Iraqi region of al-Qaim specifically,” implying he died on the Iraqi side of the border. Kataib Hizbullah described the man both as “its martyr” but also a member of the Popular Mobilization’s 46th Brigade, who was “standing guard on the Iraqi-Syrian border, protecting Iraq’s land and people from the criminal bands of ISIS” and “joined the caravan of martyrs for the nation’s sovereignty and dignity.”Wherever the U.S. bombed, moreover, the Iraqi government might still face political blowback. How much the government of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi knew in advance of Thursday’s airstrikes is unclear. U.S. officials had previously said they were supporting Iraqi authorities’ investigation into rocket attacks but would also act, in coordination with Iraqi partners, at a time and place of their choosing. Biden spoke by phone with Kadhemi on Tuesday; a White House readout said the two had “agreed that those responsible for [recent rocket] attacks must be held fully to account.”Iraqi paramilitaries and their political allies have seized in particular on remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. In the wake of the strikes, Austin said, “We allowed and encouraged the Iraqis to investigate and develop intelligence for us, and that was very helpful to us in refining the target.” U.S. officials have since tried to walk that back and denied using Iraqi information in Thursday’s airstrikes. But Austin’s comments might still endanger Kadhemi. Iran-linked factions had previously alleged Kadhemi was complicit in the killing of Soleimani and Muhandis in his former capacity as Iraqi intelligence chief.Even if this week’s U.S. airstrikes do not spark a repeat of last year’s escalation, they risk perpetuating a cycle of violence that raises questions about the continued value of the U.S. presence in Iraq. U.S. and Coalition partners still play an important role enabling Iraqi forces to pursue ISIS militants, who wage ongoing guerrilla warfare on Iraq’s rural periphery. Coalition forces are still in the country at the invitation of the Iraqi government; without their technical contributions, the ISIS insurgency seems likely to become more dangerous.Yet if U.S. forces become more occupied, on balance, with defending themselves than with their counter-ISIS mission, then eventually they are a net negative for Iraqi security. With every new spasm of violence, Iraqi lives are put at risk.This is not a dilemma of the Biden administration’s creation. It was the Trump’s aggressive policy of “maximum pressure” that seems to have started this cycle of violence. But now that the cycle is in motion, it is far from clear that even the most deliberate, finely tuned U.S. policy can usefully stop it.The Biden administration said it carried out Thursday’s strikes “in a deliberate manner that aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq.” But now that the U.S. has acted, the initiative belongs to Iraq’s paramilitary factions. They are the ones who will choose when and how to respond, and whether the Biden administration’s more calibrated approach actually does any good.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Armenian president refuses to fire armed forces chief at centre of political crisis

    Armenian President Armen Sarkissian refused to fire the head of the country's armed forces on Saturday, intensifying a standoff between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the army over what Pashinyan said was an attempted coup to remove him. Pashinyan dismissed Chief of General Staff Onik Gasparyan on Thursday, but his sacking needed the formal approval of the president - who rejected the move as unconstitutional and said the army should be kept out of politics. Hundreds of opposition supporters, who had been rallying in the centre of the capital, Yerevan, welcomed Sarkissian's decision with cheers and applause after it was announced by the president's office.

  • Canada approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot, 500,000 doses to arrive next week

    Canada on Friday approved AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, including the version produced by the Serum Institute of India, and 500,000 doses are due to arrive next week. The vaccine is the third to be approved by Health Canada following the December approval of vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc with BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. "With Pfizer, Moderna, and now AstraZeneca, Canada will get more than 6.5 million doses before the end of March," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters.

  • DNA on Coke can sheds light on 40-year-old murder

    Local police chief says potentially solving case was ‘a little breathtaking’

  • Republicans test history in vote against pandemic relief

    With the nation's financial system on the brink of collapse, all but three Republicans voted against the massive stimulus package designed to protect millions of Americans from financial ruin. It was early 2009, just weeks after Joe Biden was sworn in as vice president, and the vote marked the beginning of a new era of partisan gridlock in Congress. Democrats voted alone to stabilize the economy, and two years later, a Republican Party unified only by its unwavering opposition to Barack Obama's presidency seized the House majority.

  • Taiwan Denies Residency Visa to Pro-Beijing Producer Charles Heung

    Taiwan has denied prominent Hong Kong film producer and entertainment mogul Charles Heung Wah-keung and his son visas to live there, citing national security concerns. Heung is known for founding Win’s Entertainment in the 1980s and 1990s powerhouse China Star Entertainment, the Hong Kong-listed production company and distributor that helped cement the stardom of Hong […]

  • Exclusive: Bangladesh under 'no obligation' to accept stranded Rohingya refugees, says minister

    Bangladesh is under "no obligation" to shelter 81 Rohingya Muslim refugees adrift for almost two weeks on the Andaman Sea and being assisted by neighbouring India, said Bangladesh foreign minister A.K. Abdul Momen. India's coast guard found the 81 survivors and eight dead crammed onto a crippled fishing boat and were trying to arrange for Bangladesh to take them, Indian officials said on Friday. But Momen told Reuters late on Friday that Bangladesh expects India, the closest country, or Myanmar, the Rohingyas' country of origin, to accept them.

  • UN chief calls new report a "red alert" for Earth

    Global emissions must be reduced by roughly 45% by 2030 to limit devastating impacts of climate change, but nations are on track to reduce emissions by less than 1%, report says.

  • Myanmar's military rulers reportedly fire U.N. ambassador after emotional anti-coup speech

    On Friday, Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun, received an ovation from the U.N. General Assembly after he made an emotional request for help restoring democracy on behalf of the country's elected government that was overthrown in a military coup earlier this month. On Friday, as the UN General Assembly met to discuss the situation in #Myanmar, the country's ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun made an emotional appeal for global action against Myanmar's military. @AJEnglish aired his speech live, with @baysontheroadreporting:https://t.co/4rypQPUL6n — Amanda Price (@amandaruthprice) February 27, 2021 But a day later, the military junta that now runs Myanmar announced it had fired him in response, BBC reports. A state television announcement said Kyaw Moe Tun had "abused the power and responsibilities" of his post and "betrayed the country and spoken for an unofficial organization which doesn't represent" Myanmar. The news comes after another full day of anti-coup demonstrations across the nation. Police continued to crack down on the protesters, and there are reports that a woman was shot and taken to a hospital. A monitoring group reports more than 770 people have been arrested and sentenced since the rallies began three weeks ago. Read more at BBC. More stories from theweek.comBiden in the quagmireBen Sasse on Matt Gaetz: 'That guy is not an adult'Biden says Senate has 'no time to waste' in passing COVID-19 relief bill

  • The Wool Sneakers You Can Toss in the Wash Are Selling Out During Quarantine

    Allbirds was a rising star before stay-at-home orders were put in place; now the vegan-friendly brand's slippers and sneakers are flying off the shelves

  • Mexico says U.S. needs at least 600,000 more migrant workers, seeks deal

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday that he would press for a deal to get legal guarantees for workers from Mexico and Central America when he speaks with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Monday. "It's better to manage the migration flow, legalizing it to provide guarantees to workers, so they don't risk their lives, so their human rights are protected," Lopez Obrador said at a public event. Lopez Obrador and Biden are expected to discuss migration and economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic in a virtual meeting.

  • U.S. targeted Iran-backed militias with seven 500-pound bombs

    The airstrike was the first military action authorized by President Biden and was designed to send a message to Iran.

  • Biden, facing backlash over reopening shelter for migrant children, is left with few options

    The decision to reopen the Texas influx shelter reveals how, in opting for a more humane approach to migrant children, the Biden administration is left dealing with some of the same tough choices that vexed its predecessors.

  • ‘Who’s John Boehner’: Ted Cruz reacts to former Speaker telling him to ‘f*** himself’

    Texas senator shamed for Cancun trip delivered a high-energy CPAC speech studded with Star Wars references

  • CAS reduces ban on Akmal, imposes fine of $27,000

    The Court of Arbitration for Sport has reduced the ban on international cricketer Umar Akmal to 12 months and fined him 4.25 million rupees ($27,000) for breaching the Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption code. Akmal was suspended in February 2020 for failing to report details of corrupt approaches made to him just before the start of the fifth Pakistan Super League. The PCB’s disciplinary panel last April found Akmal guilty on two charges of separate breaches and handed him a three-year suspension — with the periods of ineligibility to run concurrently.

  • Longtime radio host Russ Martin found dead in Frisco home, police say; cause unclear

    Martin hosted The Russ Martin Show on 97.1 The Eagle.

  • Trump supporters and right-wing reporters wouldn't stop heckling CNN's Jim Acosta during second day of CPAC

    A crowd of Trump supporters and right-wing reporters were filmed following Jim Acosta around CPAC while chanting "CNN sucks!"

  • Ted Cruz engages in an online spat over Biden's HHS secretary nominee who sued the Trump administration more than 100 times

    Cruz and Princeton historian Kevin M. Kruse had a back-and-forth over the qualifications of Xavier Becerra, Biden's nominee to lead the department.

  • Decades ago, 9 Russian hikers mysteriously fled their tent and froze to death. A new study sheds light on the cold case.

    In 1959, nine hikers fled their tent in Russia's snowy Dyatlov Pass and froze. A new study suggests a slab avalanche crushed their tent in the night.