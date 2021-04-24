Biden says Armenian mass killing was genocide

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

US President Joe Biden has described the 1915 massacre of Armenians as a genocide, breaking with decades of careful diplomacy.

The killings took place in the waning days of the Ottoman Empire, the forerunner of modern-day Turkey.

But the issue is highly sensitive, with Turkey acknowledging atrocities but rejecting the term "genocide".

A US official said the move was not meant to place blame on modern-day Turkey.

However, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu immediately tweeted that his government would "not take lessons from anyone on our history".

Previous US administrations have not used the term in formal statements amid concerns over damaging relations with Turkey, a Nato ally.

Armenia says 1.5 million people were killed in 1915-16 in an effort to wipe out the ethnic group. They regard it as genocide, and many historians and governments agree the killings were orchestrated.

Turkey accepts that atrocities were committed, estimating that 300,000 died. But it argues there was no systematic attempt to destroy the Christian Armenian people and says many innocent Muslim Turks also died in the turmoil of war.

What did Biden say?

Mr Biden's statement, released as Armenia commemorates the mass killings, said: "We remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring.

"And we remember so that we remain ever-vigilant against the corrosive influence of hate in all its forms."

He had previously welcomed a move by the US House of Representatives, which in 2019 voted overwhelmingly to recognised the mass killings as a genocide.

A Biden official told reporters that the decision to use the term formally as the administration turned its focus to human rights.

What has the reaction been?

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Mr Biden's words had "honoured the memory" of those who had died, adding in a tweet: "The US has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to protecting human rights and universal values."

But the Turkish foreign ministry responded angrily, saying in a statement they "reject and denounce in the strongest terms the statement", saying it had been "made under the pressure of radical Armenian circles and anti-Turkey groups".

It warned the move would "open a deep wound that undermines our mutual trust and friendship".

Recommended Stories

  • Biden speaks to Erdogan as Armenian genocide question looms

    President Joe Biden spoke with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday as Biden prepared to move forward with a campaign pledge to formally recognize that atrocities committed against the Armenian people by the Ottoman Empire more than a century ago were genocide. The U.S. and Turkish governments, in separate statements on the call, made no mention of the looming decision on the Armenian genocide recognition. Biden pledged as a candidate to recognize the World War I-era killings and deportations of hundreds of thousands of Armenians in modern day Turkey.

  • Astronauts arrive at space station aboard Endeavour

    BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~**Broadcasters: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO Digital: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO. For Reuters customers only.Four astronauts got a hearty welcome from crew members aboard the International Space Station after they arrived Saturday morning. They were the first crew to be propelled into orbit by a rocket booster that was recycled from a spaceflight only five months earlier – a strategy by SpaceX aimed at making flights more economical. The SpaceX Endeavour carrying them docked to the space station early Saturday above the Indian Ocean. It marked the second “operational” space station team launched by NASA since human spaceflights resumed from U.S. soil last year after a nine-year hiatus. First to enter the space station was Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshida followed by France’s Thomas Pesquet and two NASA astronauts, Megan McArthur and mission commander Shane Kimbrough bringing up the rear. NASA has been operating these flights under its new partnership with SpaceX, the rocket company founded by billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk.

  • AOC praises Biden administration, says it has surpassed progressives' expectations

    In a virtual town hall, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said progressives 'expected a lot more conservative administration.'

  • Turkey probes second crypto exchange as market implodes

    Turkey on Saturday detained the chief of one of the country's biggest cryptocurrency firms after launching a manhunt for the founder of another exchange who fled to Albania.

  • Producer who worked with Kanye West, J. Lo puts California home on market. Take a look

    Grammy award winning producer Irv Gotti is known for collaborating with such artists as Ashanti, Jennifer Lopez, Ja Rule and Kanye West.

  • Turkish Authorities Arrest 62 People in Connection with Exchange Fraud

    Authorities in Turkey have arrested 62 people in connection with fraudulent dealings on the Turkish bitcoin exchange, Thodex.

  • Armenians spent their lives demanding U.S. recognition of genocide. Victory is here

    Biden's recognition of the Armenian genocide is expected to send shockwaves, of relief and continued resolve, through California's large diaspora community.

  • Biden becomes first US president to recognise Armenian genocide

    President had pledged during election campaign to make formal recognition

  • Biden has formally recognized the Armenian genocide, becoming the first US president to do so

    "Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide," Biden said in a statement.

  • After almost 100 days, Biden has outwitted critics on the right and left. In fact, he’s doing great! | Opinion

    Now that President Biden is about to observe his first 100 days in office — April 30 — here’s my scorecard: He is doing great on virtually all fronts.

  • Terri Irwin Talks Becoming a Grandmother in New Crikey! It's a Baby! Clip: An 'Indescribable Time'

    The new discovery+ special, streaming Sunday, documents Bindi Irwin's pregnancy and the birth of her first baby, daughter Grace Warrior

  • 2021 NFL draft: BYU's Zach Wilson has Patrick Mahomes moments but isn't that good yet

    We roll along with our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft with No. 8 overall — the Cougars' swashbuckling, freewheeling creator who sometimes makes things tougher than they need to be.

  • ‘Cryptic writing’ found at home of ex NFL player suspected of killing six

    Former player may have been ‘following a new religion or ideology,’ authorities say

  • US has no immediate plans to share Covid vaccines with India amid record-breaking surge

    India is one of the world’s largest vaccine makers, but has struggled to maintain enough supply for its population amid a massive Covid surge

  • Lincoln Project’s new nickname for Ted Cruz goes viral

    ‘Fat Wolverine’ trends on Twitter after Texas senator blasts liberal Democrats for proposing to expand Supreme Court

  • Chernobyl radiation damage 'not passed to children'

    A study found no mutations associated with a parent's exposure in the 1986 nuclear accident.

  • 1 verdict, then 6 police killings across America in 24 hours

    At least six people were fatally shot by officers across the United States in the 24 hours after jurors reached a verdict in the murder case against Chauvin on Tuesday. For others, the shootings are a tragic reminder of the difficult and dangerous decisions law enforcement face daily.

  • Prince Andrew: ‘Outrageous’ that year has passed since royal vowed to cooperate with FBI, says lawyer

    It is ‘never too late to do the right thing’, lawyer says

  • MacKenzie Scott Gave Away Billions. The Scam Artists Followed.

    Danielle Churchill needed help. She was raising five children in Wollongong, on the Australian coast south of Sydney, and had to cover thousands of dollars in special therapy fees for her 10-year-old son, Lachlan, who has autism. She tried crowdfunding on the site GoFundMe, but raised a tiny fraction of what she had hoped for. Late last year, she received the message that seemed to solve her financial problems. It was purportedly an email from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, a novelist best known as the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder, saying that she was giving away half her fortune and that Churchill had qualified for a grant. Churchill searched Google for Scott’s name and the word “scam.” Instead of warnings, she found numerous news articles describing how Scott’s representatives had emailed hundreds of nonprofit groups out of the blue with offers of monetary support. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “People were thinking they were scams, but then they came true,” Churchill, 34, recalled thinking. Over the course of 2020, Scott announced gifts totaling nearly $6 billion. Her unconventional model of giving was widely praised for its speed and directness. But some of the seeming advantages — no large, established foundation, headquarters, public website or indeed any way to reach her or her representatives — are exactly what made her ripe for impersonation by scammers, as Churchill would soon find out. To receive the money, Churchill had to fill out a “membership form” sent by an organization calling itself the MacKenzie Scott Foundation and set up an online account with Investors Bank and Trust Co. She could see that the foundation had transferred $250,000 into the account in her name, but because she was in Australia, she was told that she had to apply for a tax number and pay some associated fees before she could get access to the money and begin spending it on speech and occupational therapy for Lachlan. “I was doing my research, looking up everything they were telling me,” Churchill said. She added that her grandmother had looked things over and thought it was legitimate. “Everything you ask, they send you proof. The online bank says everything is secure.” What Churchill did not know was that there is no MacKenzie Scott Foundation. The Investors Bank and Trust Co., once based in Boston, had been folded into State Street Corp. more than a decade ago. And Churchill was not dealing with Scott and her team but a sophisticated group of scammers adept at preying on vulnerable people. In Churchill’s case, the scam involved not just the fake bank portal but counterfeit Facebook pages, WhatsApp messages and the use of a Bitcoin cryptocurrency app to whisk the money away, roughly $7,900 in all, so she could not reclaim it with the help of a bank or credit card company. An email-security company in Israel, Ironscales, said messages purporting to be from representatives for Scott had targeted roughly 190,000 email accounts belonging to its customers. The company began seeing the scam after Scott’s announcement on Dec. 15 of nearly $4.2 billion in donations. Now, months after she set up an account at a bank that does not exist, Churchill is aware of other apparent victims. She continued to watch the Facebook pages purporting to belong to Scott, and would notice people asking for help in the comments. Then the comments would disappear. One man posted photographs of his debit card. “Snap its back and front and the location of the bank,” read the instructions next to a smiling photo of Scott. And on Scott’s Medium post from December announcing her latest grants, one man posted a comment asking about the same supposed business manager who solicited funds from Churchill. Marti DeLiema, a professor at the School of Social Work at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, said the method that Scott used, notifying groups of a grant essentially out of the blue, was ripe for scammers to exploit. “What a gift she’s given them by this crazy way of giving that she’s developed,” DeLiema said. Even people with Scott’s resources can’t prevent swindlers from using their names. Scammers have copied the webpage of the federal Small Business Administration and impersonated the Federal Trade Commission, one of the agencies trying to combat exactly these sorts of cons. Scott gives to institutions — universities, food banks, other front-line charities — not individuals. She has no accounts on social media like Facebook and Instagram, only her Medium page and a verified Twitter account with just three tweets. Her organization would never request fees upfront from grant recipients, a person with knowledge of her giving said. The person declined to comment directly on online deception taking place in Scott’s name or what actions she might take to help prevent it. Churchill did more research and realized it was highly unlikely that Scott had been in touch with her directly, but still she could not cut herself off from the scammers right away. She had invested everything she could pull together in unlocking those promised funds. “My son needs it for a better life. And I have already lost so much,” she said at the time. Churchill shared dozens of screenshots and webpages, unveiling a complex network invented to prey on the hopes of the needy. She said the scammers had known that she had no money, that she was borrowing from her grandmother and her sister to cover the mushrooming fees. After a few weeks, Churchill went to the local police. They told her that she had been conned and that there was no way to get her money back. “This experience has ruined my life, to be honest,” she said. She had already been struggling. Raising five children largely on her own, she relies on government support. Her mother is nearby in Sydney, but she is on dialysis and not able to help much. After Lachlan, her third born, received a diagnosis of autism, doctors said he needed specialized schooling and interventions she could not afford. Her GoFundMe page raised less than $500. At the time the message from the “MacKenzie Scott Foundation” appeared in her inbox Churchill seemed to be in the kind of emotional distress that makes people more vulnerable to scammers, said Stacey Wood, professor of psychology at Scripps College. Experts say one of the best ways to prevent this kind of fraud is for people to come forward, but most victims are overcome with shame, blaming themselves rather than the criminals, and remain silent. When she was first approached, Churchill didn’t see any warnings from anyone else who had been scammed. The only web presence she found that appeared to be for Scott was a Facebook page filled with pictures of the billionaire and news articles about her generous giving. Churchill sent a Facebook message to the administrator of this page, inquiring whether the email she received was real. Someone claiming to be Scott herself answered promptly, telling Churchill that the initial messages were from scammers pretending to be her but that she could help Churchill now that they were directly in touch. Churchill was directed to a website for Investors Bank and Trust. It looked like a professionally designed site with slick photos, an email address, a phone number with an area code in New Jersey and an address in Los Angeles. Churchill set up an online profile, choosing a user ID and password, agreeing to the terms of service. The money quickly showed up, $250,000 in what she believed was her Investors Bank and Trust account. The purpose of the phony bank site is to convince victims that the money is already theirs. Experts who track scams call it “flashing.” Membership fees, account fees, tax codes, transfer fees — there was a succession of payments that Churchill had to make to unlock the $250,000 in the account. The scammers told Churchill how to download the Bitcoin Wallet app to send them the money. Whereas a bank could have tried to help her recover the funds, once she hit “send” on the cryptocurrency, her money — Bitcoin transfers totaling 10,400 Australian dollars — was gone for good. Scammer rings based in West Africa often use fake banks, said Steve Baker, international investigations specialist at the Better Business Bureau. The domain for Investors Bank and Trust is hosted by a Nigerian company, Whogohost, which bills itself as “the largest web hosting company in Nigeria and the West African region.” “Unfortunately, people believe that everybody should be able to instantly recognize a scam, the scammers are dumb,” said Baker, who writes an email newsletter about fraud. “These folks are very often organized criminal gangs.” Once a group has gotten all that it can from a victim, it will often sell the person’s details. Churchill soon found herself receiving a host of messages, one purporting to be from the International Monetary Fund and another from a woman in Congo who needed help selling gold. “It’s not a single scam involving one lone wolf,” said Kari-Anne Liebling at ScamSurvivors, a group where volunteers track online schemes. “After the initial point, the victim is scammed into another scam and another scam and another scam.” DeLiema said prominent philanthropists should do more to protect people from falling victim to scammers operating in their name by warning that they would never ask anyone to provide payment to receive a gift. It’s not an unheard-of step. Charles F. Feeney, who made a fortune from his Duty Free Shoppers stores, gave away billions of dollars through Atlantic Philanthropies, until closing its doors last year. His philanthropy has just such a warning on its webpage. “Do not send money or provide any personal or bank account information,” it says, then lists information for making complaints to the Federal Trade Commission and the FBI. Churchill has tried to alert other potential victims. She found fake accounts for Scott on Instagram, and was blocked by one after posting a comment saying it was a scam. She believes a more organized effort, by Scott herself, is needed. “I understand she probably wants to be left alone, and I could imagine why she hasn’t got a website or anything. I could imagine all the messages she would get,” Churchill said. “Although what she’s doing is great, her not having a foundation or a website is destroying people’s lives. We matter, too.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Anti-Asian hate-crime bill passes Senate 94-1, with only Republican Sen. Josh Hawley voting against it

    In a remarkable show of bipartisanship, the bill passed the Senate 94-1. It addresses the spike in violence against Asian Americans.