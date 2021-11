Associated Press

The only thing that could stop Kansas State's Felix Anudike-Uzomah from piling up sacks last week was the NCAA. Definitely not the TCU offensive line, which appeared to give up six of them — including two strip-sacks — to the soft-spoken sophomore defensive end in a 35-12 victory Saturday that pushed the Wildcats within a win of bowl eligibility. Anudike-Uzomah's huge day still matched a school record for sacks set by Chris Johnson against Missouri in 2000, and three of them came on consecutive snaps — the last two of the first half to take TCU out of field-goal range, and the first defensive play of the second half.