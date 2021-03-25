Biden says the border surge is not 'because I'm a nice guy,' blaming Trump's policies and the dire conditions in countries they're fleeing

President Joe Biden. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Biden said there's nothing unique about the recent border surge that his administration is facing.

Biden cited weather conditions and extreme circumstances in migrants' home countries.

President Joe Biden on Thursday explained his stance on the recent surge of unaccompanied migrants along the US-Mexico border during his first solo press conference since taking office.

Biden said the influx is not simply the result of him being perceived as more welcoming to immigrants than his predecessor.

"I like to think it's because I'm a nice guy, but it's not, it's happened every year," Biden said. "The reason they're coming is it's the time they can travel with the least likelihood of dying because of the heat in the desert."

The president took exception to the notion that the issue was about him compared to former president Donald Trump.

"Does anyone suggest there was a 31% increase under Trump because he was a nice guy?" Biden asked.

President Joe Biden takes questions from reporters for the first time since taking office. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The second reason Biden cited as contributing to the surge is the displacement of people in Central America by natural disasters and conditions of extreme poverty.

Coming back to Trump, Biden echoed comments by Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, on how the Trump administration was against maintaining the previous apparatus in place for claiming asylum.

"He dismantled all the elements that exist to deal with what had been a problem, and has been continuing to be a problem for a long time," Biden said. "What we're doing now is attempting to rebuild the system that can accommodate what is happening today."

Biden paused at one point to ask reporters if he was going into too much detail on the subject.

After being asked about the predicament of a nine-year-old child from Honduras whose parents told a reporter that they sent their child because they thought Biden wouldn't deport minors, the president reflected on the decision to send a kid on such a journey in the first place.

"What a desperate act to have to take," Biden said. "The circumstances must be horrible."

When asked whether he would deport unaccompanied migrants, Biden said that a confirmed parent contact, in this situation, would warrant the child being put on a plane and sent back.

A complex issue with no simple solutions

A Border Patrol facility in Donna, Texas, housing migrant children on the weekend of March 20, 2021. Courtesy of the Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)

Biden has faced bipartisan criticism over the escalating situation at the border. Republicans have contended that Biden's more welcoming messaging has induced a "crisis," a description the White House has fervently rejected and that experts have also pushed back on. Meanwhile, a number of Democrats have criticized the conditions thousands of unaccompanied children are being held in at Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities, which are jail-like and designed for adults.

Beyond the politicization of the issue, there are a convoluted array of factors that have contributed to the recent spike in arrivals and apprehensions at the border.

As Biden noted during Thursday's news conference, poverty and violence in the countries of the Northern Triangle of Central America - Nicaragua, Honduras, and Guatemala - have long driven waves of migrants toward the southern border of the US. The Biden administration has pushed for a comprehensive immigration plan that would dedicate billions to addressing these underlying causes, though the legislation has little chance of success in Congress.

Climate change and extreme weather events are also contributing factors, as Biden alluded to Thursday. Two Category 4 hurricanes, Eta and Iota, slammed into the Northern Triangle countries in November, driving more people north.

And a recent Washington Post analysis of CBP data from 2012 to the present shows that much of what happening is part of a predictable, seasonal trend. In short, the data shows there's generally a rise in border arrivals around spring as the weather warms up. The Post's analysis also showed that the uptick can also be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic delaying people attempts to come to the US in 2020.

A Honduran man seeking asylum in the US wears a shirt that reads, "Biden please let us in," as he stands among tents that line an entrance to the border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico. Gregory Bull/AP

Monthly migrant apprehensions have also steadily risen since April 2020, when Trump was still in the White House, undermining the notion that Biden's immigration policies are the sole cause of the situation.

The Biden administration is still turning away most adults and families arriving at the border, but discontinued a Trump-era policy to deny entry to unaccompanied minors.

Allowing migrant children to enter the US amid the COVID-19 pandemic has proved complicated as officials attempt to provide them with proper care while also upholding public health recommendations, placing major strains on the system.

The Biden administration has repeatedly agreed that conditions many migrant children are being held in are unacceptable, while taking steps to address the situation such as tapping FEMA to help and appointing Vice President Kamala Harris to oversee the situation. These moves, however, have done little to quell criticism of the administration's approach to an issue that has rapidly become one of Biden's first major challenges as president.

