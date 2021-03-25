Biden says the border surge is not 'because I'm a nice guy,' blaming Trump's policies and the dire conditions in countries they're fleeing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jake Lahut,John Haltiwanger
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
joe biden immigration press conference
President Joe Biden. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

  • Biden said there's nothing unique about the recent border surge that his administration is facing.

  • "I like to think it's because I'm a nice guy, but it's not, it's happened every year," he said.

  • Biden cited weather conditions and extreme circumstances in migrants' home countries.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

President Joe Biden on Thursday explained his stance on the recent surge of unaccompanied migrants along the US-Mexico border during his first solo press conference since taking office.

Biden said the influx is not simply the result of him being perceived as more welcoming to immigrants than his predecessor.

"I like to think it's because I'm a nice guy, but it's not, it's happened every year," Biden said. "The reason they're coming is it's the time they can travel with the least likelihood of dying because of the heat in the desert."

The president took exception to the notion that the issue was about him compared to former president Donald Trump.

"Does anyone suggest there was a 31% increase under Trump because he was a nice guy?" Biden asked.

biden press conference reporters
President Joe Biden takes questions from reporters for the first time since taking office. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The second reason Biden cited as contributing to the surge is the displacement of people in Central America by natural disasters and conditions of extreme poverty.

Coming back to Trump, Biden echoed comments by Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, on how the Trump administration was against maintaining the previous apparatus in place for claiming asylum.

"He dismantled all the elements that exist to deal with what had been a problem, and has been continuing to be a problem for a long time," Biden said. "What we're doing now is attempting to rebuild the system that can accommodate what is happening today."

Biden paused at one point to ask reporters if he was going into too much detail on the subject.

After being asked about the predicament of a nine-year-old child from Honduras whose parents told a reporter that they sent their child because they thought Biden wouldn't deport minors, the president reflected on the decision to send a kid on such a journey in the first place.

"What a desperate act to have to take," Biden said. "The circumstances must be horrible."

When asked whether he would deport unaccompanied migrants, Biden said that a confirmed parent contact, in this situation, would warrant the child being put on a plane and sent back.

A complex issue with no simple solutions

migrant children border patrol facility us mexico border biden administration
A Border Patrol facility in Donna, Texas, housing migrant children on the weekend of March 20, 2021. Courtesy of the Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)

Biden has faced bipartisan criticism over the escalating situation at the border. Republicans have contended that Biden's more welcoming messaging has induced a "crisis," a description the White House has fervently rejected and that experts have also pushed back on. Meanwhile, a number of Democrats have criticized the conditions thousands of unaccompanied children are being held in at Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities, which are jail-like and designed for adults.

Beyond the politicization of the issue, there are a convoluted array of factors that have contributed to the recent spike in arrivals and apprehensions at the border.

As Biden noted during Thursday's news conference, poverty and violence in the countries of the Northern Triangle of Central America - Nicaragua, Honduras, and Guatemala - have long driven waves of migrants toward the southern border of the US. The Biden administration has pushed for a comprehensive immigration plan that would dedicate billions to addressing these underlying causes, though the legislation has little chance of success in Congress.

Climate change and extreme weather events are also contributing factors, as Biden alluded to Thursday. Two Category 4 hurricanes, Eta and Iota, slammed into the Northern Triangle countries in November, driving more people north.

And a recent Washington Post analysis of CBP data from 2012 to the present shows that much of what happening is part of a predictable, seasonal trend. In short, the data shows there's generally a rise in border arrivals around spring as the weather warms up. The Post's analysis also showed that the uptick can also be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic delaying people attempts to come to the US in 2020.

biden please let usin
A Honduran man seeking asylum in the US wears a shirt that reads, "Biden please let us in," as he stands among tents that line an entrance to the border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico. Gregory Bull/AP

Monthly migrant apprehensions have also steadily risen since April 2020, when Trump was still in the White House, undermining the notion that Biden's immigration policies are the sole cause of the situation.

The Biden administration is still turning away most adults and families arriving at the border, but discontinued a Trump-era policy to deny entry to unaccompanied minors.

Allowing migrant children to enter the US amid the COVID-19 pandemic has proved complicated as officials attempt to provide them with proper care while also upholding public health recommendations, placing major strains on the system.

The Biden administration has repeatedly agreed that conditions many migrant children are being held in are unacceptable, while taking steps to address the situation such as tapping FEMA to help and appointing Vice President Kamala Harris to oversee the situation. These moves, however, have done little to quell criticism of the administration's approach to an issue that has rapidly become one of Biden's first major challenges as president.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Virginia becomes 1st Southern state to abolish death penalty as governor signs new law

    Gov. Ralph Northam signed the legislation Wednesday. There were 1,390 people put to death in the state, the first documented time was in the Jamestown colony in 1608.

  • Biden says he'll seek re-election in 2024 — but also leaves himself an out

    A betting man would put their money on President Biden — but don't be surprised if they end up cashing out. In his first press conference since taking office, Biden on Thursday announced his intention to run for re-election in 2024. Biden was asked whether he'd run again by CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, who pointed out that Biden's predecessor, former President Donald Trump, had already set up a re-election campaign by this point in his tenure. Biden, who said Trump "needed to" set up a campaign, went on to clarify it is his "expectation" that he'll run again in 2024, but acknowledged: "I'm a great respecter of fate. I've never been able to plan three and a half, four years ahead, for certain." Biden may have a few reasons for being purposefully vague about a 2024 bid. For one, NBC News' Benjy Sarlin notes that Biden could run afoul of campaign finance laws should he formally launch. Saying you're actually running for re-election comes with some legal implications so there's a reason candidates hedge the language here beyond just leaving themselves an out — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) March 25, 2021 There's also speculation over the political future of Vice President Kamala Harris, who is considered to be a major contender for the 2024 Democratic nomination if Biden forgoes re-election. Biden, who is 78 years old, said Thursday his expectation would be for Harris to remain on the ticket alongside him if he seeks re-election. It's also possible Biden just wants to further distinguish himself from Trump, who famously filed for re-election just five hours after his own inauguration in 2017. Rest assured, Biden won't come close to breaking that record. More stories from theweek.comThe case for music.govTrump says his supporters were 'hugging and kissing the police' during the 'zero threat' Jan. 6 Capitol siegeIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?

  • Tucker: Biden admits he's rejecting transparency

    'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host reviews memorable moments from President Biden's first press conference

  • In what is hailed as a conservation success story, bald eagle numbers have soared

    New Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announces that bald eagle numbers have soared over the last several years and touts the Endangered Species Act.

  • Biden defends immigration policies by pointing to differences with Trump

    President Biden defended his decision to roll back several of his predecessor’s immigration policies, while refuting suggestions that his more humanitarian approach to immigration is to blame for the rise in the number of migrants arriving at the southern border.

  • Canada tightens takeover rules for critical minerals

    The move comes as the U.S. government works with Canada to boost regional supply chains to counter China's dominance in the sector. The updated guidelines mean proposed takeovers of companies specializing in critical minerals and sensitive personal data, as well as investments by "state-owned or state-influenced investors", could trigger a national security review. "Our government has updated these guidelines to provide increased certainty for Canadian businesses and investors," said John Power, spokesman for Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne.

  • U.S. Oil Lobby Backs Carbon Fee as Substitute for Regulation

    (Bloomberg) -- The American Petroleum Institute board voted Thursday to endorse putting a tax or other price on carbon dioxide emissions, a shift for the oil industry that could influence the Biden administration’s plans for a government-wide assault on global warming.The largest U.S. oil industry lobbying group cast its support for a so-called carbon price as part of a broader plan for combating climate change, including efforts to standardize reporting of sustainability efforts and propel emissions-reducing technologies. But API support for the carbon price hinges on the policy being applied economy-wide and replacing existing regulations on greenhouse gases -- a trade-off seen as key to luring support from Republicans on Capitol Hill.The blueprint reflects the industry’s attempt to reconcile the clamor for zero-emission energy sources with its core business selling fossil fuels. The industry needs to pare emissions while providing more energy to the world, said API President Mike Sommers.“We think that a carbon pricing policy that is market-based, transparent and economy-wide gives us the best opportunity to achieve that,” Sommers said. “What we’re not going to support is just putting a price on carbon or carbon tax or whatever it is on top of the existing regulatory regime.”A carbon price could take the form of a tax or cap-and-trade program, with explicit costs for emitting carbon dioxide that deter the use of oil, natural gas and coal while encouraging cleaner alternatives.The idea of a carbon tax has long enjoyed support from economists -- including President Joe Biden’s Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen -- because it would ensure the costs of climate change are embedded in the price of carbon-intensive products, such as gasoline and cement. Some oil companies, from Exxon Mobil Corp. to Royal Dutch Shell Plc, had already thrown lobbying dollars behind a plan to tax emissions and distribute the revenue back to consumers.The idea has gained traction with business groups and moderate Republicans in Washington, as the Biden administration readies a new emissions-cutting pledge and regulations cracking down on greenhouse gases from oil wells, automobiles and power plants.Another element of the API plan aligns with Biden administration goals: a recommendation to “avoid carbon leakage,” where climate policies put domestic energy producers and manufacturers at a competitive disadvantage, encouraging operations to shift to regions with less-stringent rules. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said earlier this month it would consider a carbon border adjustment to encourage climate action globally while protecting domestic manufacturing.The API, which represents large integrated oil companies such as Exxon and Chevron Corp. as well as independent producers and refiners, is vowing to put lobbying muscle behind the effort. Sommers did not specify what resources would be devoted to the push but said the group was already advocating the approach with Republican and Democratic lawmakers. Oil company executives argued in favor of a carbon price in a meeting Monday with National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy.Supporters say a carbon tax would help propel emissions reductions in difficult-to-decarbonize businesses like cement and steel making. A price on carbon could create demand and revenue for technologies that are too costly to develop and deploy today.“We all understand the future is going to include policies to address climate change, but what the policies will be is unknown and can swing quite a bit from administration to administration,” said Greg Bertelsen, head of the Climate Leadership Council pushing a carbon fee-and-dividend plan. “What a carbon price does is it puts everyone on a level playing field and says ‘here are the rules of the game, and now you in the marketplace, go compete.’”Some environmentalists argue a baseline of federal regulations is needed to guarantee emissions reductions and the rules shouldn’t be traded away for a carbon price. Many congressional Democrats also favor a nationwide standard mandating clean energy instead of a carbon tax that could prolong demand for natural gas.Indeed, API is also backing policies to encourage U.S. gas, including through programs that would differentiate among supplies based on their emissions intensity. That dovetails with efforts by some companies to market their gas as “responsibly sourced” and comes as the European Union weighs limiting emissions-heavy imports.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • In first press conference, Biden sets new goal of 200 million vaccine doses in first 100 days

    President Biden on Thursday announced a new COVID-19 vaccine goal at his first press conference since taking office: 200 million shots administered within his first 100 days. Why it matters ... At the current 7-day average of about 2.5 million doses administered per day, the U.S. would reach 200 million shots in the days leading up to Biden's 100th day in office: April 30.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe U.S. easily surpassed Biden's original goal of 100 million shots in his first 100 days, which some criticized as insufficiently ambitious.The president is now significantly increasing expectations, with the U.S. having administered roughly 115 million doses through his first 64 days, according to Bloomberg.What they're saying: "I know it's ambitious, twice our original goal, but no other country in the world is going to come close, not even close, to what we are doing," Biden said at the outset of his first news conference, before taking questions.Between the lines: Since Biden took office, the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine has been authorized for use by the FDA, providing a third option to a national stockpile that already included the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.With states having had several few months to work out kinks in their vaccine systems, the U.S. has reached record highs of over 3 million doses administeredBiden has ordered all states to make coronavirus vaccines to all adults by May 1, and dozens have already met that eligibility goal.Yes, but: The massive scale and complexity of the vaccine rollout could bring hurdles that slow the current pace of distribution, such as a drop in demand, logistical issues, or unforeseen supply problems.The big picture: The president is aiming for Americans to be able to gather safely in small groups by July 4. The Centers for Disease Control has said that fully vaccinated people can gather indoors — without masks — and still be safe. This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Hornets respond to LaMelo Ball wrist injury with a deadline trade with Warriors

    Brad Wanamaker will fill the open roster spot after acquisition from Golden State

  • Vice President Harris to lead effort to curtail migration at U.S.- Mexico border

    Vice President Kamala Harris will lead an effort to work with Mexico and Central American countries to stem the flow of migrants to the southern border. Meanwhile, journalists were offered limited access to a border facility housing migrant children yesterday. CBS News correspondent Janet Shamlian joins "CBSN AM" with the latest from El Paso.

  • Lifetime greenlights ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’

    The Lifetime Network is turning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s split from the royal family into a movie of the week event. Following Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the network has announced the third film in its franchise, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, and this time the story will reveal what ultimately lead the couple to cut royal ties. As theGRIO reported, Harry and Meghan’s candid conversation with Winfrey earlier this month instantly lit up Twitter.

  • Biden is giving Kamala Harris the thorniest issue to oversee as VP: immigration

    President Biden believes, "'The person that I trust most, the person I turn to when there's a hard issue is Kamala Harris,'" a WH official said.

  • NASCAR’s Cup Series is dirt racing for first time in 50+ years. What to know for Bristol

    NASCAR’s most highly anticipated race of the season is this weekend. How will it work?

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • More H-E-B grocery stores opening in North Texas. Here’s where they will be in 2022.

    Frisco and Plano will get H-E-B stores in 2022

  • Senator suggests voting on Sunday will offend God: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • Volkswagen to seek dieselgate damages from former CEO, Audi boss

    Volkswagen will claim damages from former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and former Audi boss Rupert Stadler over its diesel emissions scandal, the carmaker said on Friday, trying to draw a line under its biggest-ever crisis. The German company said that following a far-reaching legal investigation it had concluded Winterkorn and Stadler had breached their duty of care, adding it had found no violations by other members of the management board. Winterkorn and Stadler have both denied being responsible for the scandal.

  • Trump says he slashed federal funds for Latin American countries to ‘punish’ them for border crossings

    Former president claims he ‘stopped paying the $500m dollars that we were wasting on’ Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

  • Ted Cruz mocked for midnight visit to Rio Grande

    Texas senator accused of sounding like British naturalist David Attenborough – ‘We’re at the Rio Grande, the water is right behind me’

  • Confusion as Sotheby's lops €3m off sale of 'unseen' Van Gogh after 'bidding error'

    A previously unseen Van Gogh painting of Montmartre was sold for €16m at auction in Paris only to be “resold” minutes later for three million euros less due to a “bidding error”. Street Scene in Montmartre, which has never before been exhibited since Van Gogh painted it in 1887, carried an estimate of €5-8m estimated price when the Sotheby’s auction opened on Thursday. It had been in the same private collection since 1920. After a furious ten-minute bidding battle between a London and Hong Kong specialist, the price tag had reached €12m before an online buyer swooped in at the last minute, apparently securing the painting at €14 (€16.2m with taxes). The painting was the highlight of an auction of 33 works from masters including Degas, Magritte, Modigliani, Klee, Rodin and his muse Camille Claudel sold in an auction live-streamed by Sotheby's in Paris.