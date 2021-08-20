Biden says he 'cannot promise what the outcome will be' of the Afghanistan evacuation

Delivering remarks at the White House on Friday, President Biden said the U.S. would do everything it could to evacuate Afghan allies and American citizens but it was a dangerous mission and he "cannot promise what the outcome will be." He also said the U.S. is in "constant contact" with the Taliban to ensure civilians have safe passage to the airport in Kabul.

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: These operations are going to continue over the coming days before we complete our drawdown. We're going to do everything, everything that we can, to provide safe evacuation for our Afghan allies, partners, and Afghans who might be targeted because of their association with the United States. But let me be clear. Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home. Make no mistake. This evacuation mission is dangerous. It involves risks to our armed forces, and it's being conducted under difficult circumstances.

I cannot promise what the final outcome will be or that it will be without risk of loss. But as commander-in-chief, I can assure you that I will mobilize every resource necessary. And as an American, I offer my gratitude to the brave men and women of the US Armed Forces for carrying out this mission. They're incredible. As we continue to work the logistics of evacuation, we're in constant contact with the Taliban, working to ensure civilians have safe passage to the airport. We're particularly focused on our engagements on making sure every American who wants to leave can get to the airport.