Biden says challenging for U.S. to reach herd immunity by summer's end

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said that it will be difficult for the United States to reach herd immunity, at least 75% of the population inoculated against the coronavirus, by the end of this summer.

"The idea that this can be done and we can get to herd immunity much before the end of next -- this summer, is -- is very difficult," Biden told CBS news in an interview.

As of Sunday morning the United States has administered 41,210,937 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 59,307,800 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

(Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

