Biden says Chauvin's guilty verdict sends the message 'no one should be above the law'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden said it took "a unique and extraordinary convergence of factors" for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to be found guilty of George Floyd's murder — a verdict that is "much too rare" when it comes to police brutality cases.

This was a "murder in the full light of day, and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see systemic racism," Biden said during a televised address. He praised the "brave young woman with a smartphone camera" who recorded Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, and said the police officers who testified against Chauvin "instead of just closing ranks" should be "commended." It took all of that, plus a "jury who heard the evidence and carried out their civic duty in the midst of an extraordinary moment," to deliver "just basic accountability," Biden said.

Most men and women in law enforcement "serve their communities honorably, but those few who fail to meet that standard must be held accountable, and today, one was," Biden said. The verdict sends the message that "no one should be above the law," yet "it's not enough," and "in order to deliver real change and reform, we must do more to reduce the likelihood that a tragedy like this ever happens again."

Biden called on state and local governments, as well as the federal government, to "step up" and take action to fix the racial disparities in policing and the criminal justice system. He ended his remarks on a hopeful note, saying, "This can be a moment of significant change."

More stories from theweek.com
All 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, ranked
The new HBO show you won't be able to stop watching
Former Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senate confirms Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee, Lisa Monaco, as deputy attorney general, the No. 2 position at the Justice Department. Monaco, approved by a vote of 98-2, will oversee a vast portfolio encompassing criminal and national security investigations, as well as all U.S. Attorney's Offices across 94 districts. The deputy attorney general position is also instrumental in developing criminal justice policies, from sentencing to clemency.

  • Democrats block Republican bid to censure Maxine Waters over Chauvin remarks

    Congresswoman defiant as Republicans condemn her comments in support of protesters Maxine Waters during a protest in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, over the weekend. Photograph: Dominick Sokotoff/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock Maxine Waters remained defiant as Democrats successfully blocked a long-shot attempt by Republicans to censure and expel the veteran congresswoman over comments on the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, which the judge said could provide grounds for appeal. “I am not worried that they’re going to continue to distort what I say,” Waters, 82, told the Grio. “This is who they are and this is how they act. And I’m not going to be bullied by them.” Republicans had unleashed fiery criticism against Waters after the California Democrat pledged on Saturday that protesters would become “more confrontational” if Chauvin were acquitted. House Democrats on Tuesday voted down a resolution from the Republican minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, to censure Waters over her comments, just hours before Chauvin was convicted of George Floyd’s murder. The House voted 216-210 to table, or kill, the resolution. The vote fell exactly along party lines, with all Democrats opposed to advancing the resolution against Waters. Waters has made clear she will not allow Republicans to pressure her into silence about the police killing of Floyd and, more recently, Daunte Wright a 20-year-old Black man. Waters, who is African American, has served in Congress since 1991. She has a long record of campaigning for civil rights and confronting political opponents in blunt terms, in some quarters earning the nickname Kerosene Maxine. Long a favorite target of Republicans, she attracted focused ire in 2018, when she said Trump aides and officials should be confronted by the public. Last week, she told the hard-right Republican congressman Jim Jordan to “shut your mouth” during a hearing with Dr Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser. She spoke to the media on Saturday during a protest in Brooklyn Center, the Minneapolis suburb where police shot and killed Wright earlier this month. Waters said she hoped Chauvin would be found “guilty, guilty, guilty”. If Chauvin was acquitted, she said, “we’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Republicans were quick to accuse Waters of inciting violence as, they said, Democrats accused Donald Trump of doing before the 6 January Capitol riot. The House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy – who voted against impeaching Trump over the Capitol attack, which resulted in five deaths – said on Monday he would introduce a resolution censuring Waters for what he deemed “dangerous comments”. “This weekend in Minnesota, Maxine Waters broke the law by violating curfew and then incited violence,” McCarthy tweeted. In a co-ordinated attack, the Florida representative María Elvira Salazar said Waters had “a long history of inciting unrest and supporting dictators who use violence to get what they want”. The Texas representative August Pfluger called her rhetoric “outrageous and shameful”. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right Georgia Republican and conspiracy theorist who has expressed support for executing prominent Democrats and FBI agents, said she would try to expel Waters, whom she called “a danger to our society”. Greene claimed Waters “incited Black Lives Matter domestic terrorists”, following a shooting in which two Minnesota national guard members sustained minor injuries. Prior to the guilty verdict on Tuesday, Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, told NBC he had received a call from Biden. The president, he said, “was just calling. He knows how it is to lose a family member. And he knows that the process of what we’re going through so he was just letting us know that he was praying for us, and hoping that everything would come out to be OK.” Later, at the White House, Biden told reporters: “I can only imagine the pressure and the anxiety they’re feeling. They’re a good family, and they’re calling for peace and tranquility.” The president added: “I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict, which is, I think … it’s overwhelming, in my view. I wouldn’t say that, lest the jury was sequestered now and not hear me say that.” The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said Biden was “moved” by his conversations with the Floyd family. Biden was “certainly not looking to influence” the outcome of the trial by commenting, she said, adding: “I don’t think he would see it as weighing in on the verdict … regardless of the outcome, the president has consistently called for peace.” Waters’ words were raised in the courtroom in Minneapolis on Monday when defense attorneys motioned for a mistrial because of them. Judge Peter Cahill denied the motion but also expressed frustration, saying Waters had been “disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch”. Cahill also told the defense: “I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.” But Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, defended Waters, saying she did not need to apologize. “Maxine talked about ‘confrontation’ in the manner of the civil rights movement,” Pelosi said.

  • McEnany branded hypocrite for telling Biden words can inflame violence as president comments on Chauvin trial

    The comments were made the day after jurors began deliberations in the trial

  • Black teenager shot dead by police in Ohio on day of George Floyd verdict

    Police responded to call that woman was trying to stab someone with knife

  • Derek Chauvin faces up to 40 years in jail after being found guilty on all murder charges

    Jury comes to its decision following high-profile trial

  • Nine shot at child’s 12th birthday party in Louisiana

    Police has claimed that more than one weapon was used at the birthday party in which nine sustained gunshot wounds

  • Rep. Hal Rogers of Kentucky fined for bypassing House security

    Rep. Hal Rogers faces a $5,000 fine for failing to submit to security screening before entering the U.S. House floor earlier this month.

  • Trump urges Americans to get vaccinated as he calls J&J pause ‘so stupid’

    ‘That’s the worst thing you could have done from a public-relations standpoint’

  • Head of NY school that suspended teacher over ‘white shaming’ comments recorded agreeing with him

    Paul Rossi accuses the school of ‘demonising’ white people in its curriculum

  • George W Bush says Derek Chauvin murder trial was conducted ‘fairly’ in first live interview in three years

    Former President George W Bush weighed in on the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin during a recent interview, calling the process "fair" but abstaining from giving his prediction on the verdict. Mr Bush appeared on NBC's "TODAY," where he weighed in on a number of topics, including the modern Republican party and the trial of Mr Chauvin. The appearance was Mr Bush's first live television interview in three years.

  • Covid in the US isn’t over – hospitalisations increase again as new cases stay above 60k

    Impressive vaccine rollout and eased restrictions create false impression pandemic is beaten

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • Scottish drug deaths to rise to new record this year, experts warn

    Scotland's appalling drug death tally will "undoubtedly" rise to a new record this year, experts warned yesterday after Nicola Sturgeon admitted her government "took our eye off the ball". Annemarie Ward, chief executive of the recovery organisation FAVOR Scotland, said the "situation on the ground is getting worse" despite Ms Sturgeon announcing more than £250 million of new funding and sacking her public health minister. Ms Ward, an SNP member, warned "the current system is broken" and users in the areas with the worst drugs problem, such as Glasgow, are still being denied access to treatment. She was appearing alongside Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, who unveiled a 'Right to Rehab' pledge that would enshrine people’s right to access residential rehabilitation services in law. Scotland currently has the worst drugs death rate in Europe and a rate around three and a half times worse than England and Wales. The latest figures released in December showed 1,265 people died from drug misuse in 2019 - a six per cent annual rise and more than double the total of deaths in 2014. Mr Ross challenged Ms Sturgeon during a TV debate last week why she had allowed a drug rehabilitation facility in her own Glasgow Southside constituency to close two years ago, despite the surge in deaths. The First Minister replied that "I think we took our eye off the ball on drug deaths", but Ruth Davidson said this was "an astonishing shrug of the shoulders" and suggested the SNP leader had been distracted by independence.

  • US House condemns China over Hong Kong crackdown in near-unanimous vote

    Republican Thomas Massie was the lone member to vote against the resolution

  • Exposure to Twitter lowered Republican vote share in last two presidential elections, study claims

    Effects of joining Twitter was driven by independent and moderate voters being persuaded by Twitter’s liberal content, study suggests

  • What to buy in April 2021: The best deals and sales to shop now

    Wondering what to buy in April 2021? The best deals and sales to shop now include everything from incredible deals on patio furniture to leather bags—more.

  • Stacey Abrams condemns ‘racial animus’ in GOP-backed bills to restrict ballot access

    ‘If the effect is deleterious to the ability of people of colour to participate in elections, then that is problematic and that is wrong,’ Abrams says

  • Apple ‘best-before’ dates: Tech giants told to reveal how long before phone models stop working

    Apple and Google will have to tell customers when their smartphones will stop working and leave them at risk of hacking, under laws being considered. The move is part of plans to ensure smart devices meet stricter security requirements and include smart speakers, baby monitors and video doorbells. Tech giants will be required to say how long new gadgets will get software that protects them from hacking and keeps apps running properly. A third of users are now keeping handsets for up to four years, but some brands offer vital updates for only two. Which? found most iPhones were still receiving updates after five years, but some Android phones guaranteed just two or three years’ new software while others abruptly cancelled planned updates for relatively new phones. University College London found in a study of 270 devices that none told users how long the tech would receive security software at the point of sale. Matt Warman, the digital infrastructure minister, said: “Phones and smart devices can be a goldmine for hackers looking to steal data, yet a great number still run older software with holes in their security systems.” Politicians have launched efforts to make it easier for consumers to repair broken gadgets, in particular home appliances, to extend their lifespan. MPs on the Environmental Audit Committee have also hit out at “planned obsolescence”, devices that only last a short time, to cut waste, while innovation foundation Nesta has called for seven years of software updates to “break the two-year cycle” that forces consumers to regularly buy new tech. Although iPhones do provide several years of security updates, Apple has come under fire for slowing down its smartphones to improve battery life. Last year, it agreed to pay £360 million to settle a class action, although it did not admit wrongdoing. In 2020, Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 after agreeing to at least 10 years’ support when it was released in 2009. Makers will be expected to provide a simple point of contact for the public to report any vulnerabilities. And easy-to-guess default passwords such as “password” or “admin” will be banned. In extreme cases, so-called internet-of-things devices have been hijacked in their millions and used for “denial of service” attacks. The 2016 Mirai botnet attack, which shut down swathes of US websites, was one such cyber attack. Under the rules, device makers will also be mandated to provide a point of contact so that cyber researchers and “white hat”, or ethical, hackers can warn them of faults with their gadgets. Industry group the Cyber Tech Accord, backed by Arm, Microsoft and Dell, has also launched a set of voluntary standards to improve the security of smart devices, including a set of digital health check labels to be displayed on new tech such as toys and cameras.

  • DC statehood: GOP Reps argue capital wouldn’t qualify as congressional district despite population being greater than two states

    If the district became a state, it would add two Senate seats, which would likely be filled by Democrats

  • ‘This is life and death’: AOC re-introduces Green New Deal with Ed Markey

    Progressive New York lawmaker calls for ‘all-hands-on-deck approach’ to climate crisis